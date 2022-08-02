Everything You Need To Know About Love Island USA Presenter Sarah Hyland

Often, as fashion editors, we receive tonnes of top-secret emails about new collections and launches that we have to wait to shout about. There are times, however, when something's so good, we just can’t keep it to ourselves. Enter: Massimo Dutti Studio. If you’re a fan of Zara (who isn’t?) then you’ll most likely be familiar with high street hero, Massimo Dutti. This slightly more grown-up sister is the destination to rely on when it comes to more premium pieces. You know, the blazer that always keeps its shape, the dress you’re guaranteed to get compliments on and accessories that can rival the offerings of the top designers. The Studio collection (a 2022 first), however, is even more pleasing on the eye.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO