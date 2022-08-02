ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Everything You Need To Know About Love Island USA Presenter Sarah Hyland

By Lydia Spencer-Elliott
Grazia
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on graziadaily.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Grazia

Shop The Love Islander’s Pre-Flight Pamper Session From Just £4

Love Island 2022 is officially over and the finalists have already made their return flights back to the UK. Ekin-Su, Gemma, Indiyah and Tasha all took the reigns back on their Instagram accounts and shared pictures of their loved up flight home. After 8 weeks of intense Spanish sun, some...
LIFESTYLE
Grazia

Sienna Miller Just Wore The Perfect Wedding Guest Dress – And It’s Still Available To Buy

She's just back from holiday in St Tropez. But last night it was back to work for Sienna Miller, who appeared at the red carpet premiere for The Sandman. And if you're still on the lookout for a late-summer wedding guest dress, you've come to the right place. Miller arrived looked like a modern-day Cinderella, ditching the puffy princess gown for a svelte, stretch-knit dress by Self-Portrait.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg James
Person
Iain Stirling
Person
Alan Carr
Person
Mila Kunis
Person
Arielle Vandenberg
Person
Will.i.am
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Sarah Hyland
Person
Christine Lampard
Grazia

We Need To Talk About Brad Pitt’s New Look

Despite having a full head of hair, as a 58-year-old male of the species, Brad Pitt is now well into Official Mid-Life Crisis Territory. Unfortunately for him, however, he already has a six-pack and a motorbike (several of them, in fact) which means that should he find himself questioning his mortality, virility and status, those particular clichés have already been ticked off years ago.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Grazia

Zara’s Older Sister Has All Your Date-Night Outfits Covered

Often, as fashion editors, we receive tonnes of top-secret emails about new collections and launches that we have to wait to shout about. There are times, however, when something's so good, we just can’t keep it to ourselves. Enter: Massimo Dutti Studio. If you’re a fan of Zara (who isn’t?) then you’ll most likely be familiar with high street hero, Massimo Dutti. This slightly more grown-up sister is the destination to rely on when it comes to more premium pieces. You know, the blazer that always keeps its shape, the dress you’re guaranteed to get compliments on and accessories that can rival the offerings of the top designers. The Studio collection (a 2022 first), however, is even more pleasing on the eye.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Grazia

What Accessory Links Kate Middleton, Jessica Alba And Simone Ashley?

The power celebrities hold is crazy when you think about it. They get spotted at a restaurant, we want to go there. They’re papped at a new holiday destination, we want to visit. And when it comes to outfits, we want to add what they're wearing to basket. But of course, you always assume that everything they own must be super expensive. So, when we clocked some of our favourite celebs all wearing the same just-about-affordable (read: it won’t require a loan) bag, you can imagine our excitement.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Island#Wedding#Everything You Need#American#Modern Family
Grazia

Forget About The Feud, Kate Middleton And William Have Sent Meghan Markle A Birthday Message

There have long been rumours that all is not well between The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle and Harry. The two brothers were understood to have a tense relationship after Harry claimed William was ‘trapped’ within the royal system during his Oprah interview. Meanwhile, Meghan claimed in the same chat that she was left in tears after a conversation with the Duchess of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy