Full Disclosure Briefing: JetBlue and Spirit announce plans to merge

After a years-long effort, Virginia will soon do away with a tax on menstrual products
Like many laws, the effort to get rid of the sales tax on menstrual products started as an idea. Holly Seibold read an article about women who can't afford pads and tampons, and then she reached out to lawmakers to see if she could get traction on ditching the tampon tax.
Pope & Schapiro: Kansas abortion vote, Youngkin listening tour and classroom cameras
What impacts could the Kansas abortion vote have here in Virginia?. Jeff Schapiro of the Richmond Times-Dispatch and Michael Pope discuss that and all of this week’s political happenings.
Virginia's Moton Museum added to Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Park
In 1954, the Supreme Court did away with legal segregation of schools in Brown versus the Board of Education. Today, there’s a national park in Kansas celebrating that case, but there were other places involved in the lawsuit – one here in Virginia – and Congress has now made it part of the park.
Should Virginia teachers be allowed to bring guns into the classroom?
As concern over school shootings increases, some say teachers should be able to bring guns to the classroom. In Virginia, law enforcement officials are the only people allowed to carry guns into schools. But some firearms advocates say Virginia should join the two dozen other states that allow people who are not police or security officials to carry guns into schools.
