ACC Now podcast: Nina King on Duke’s position as college sports landscape evolves

By Steve Wiseman
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

Duke athletic director Nina King joins the N&O’s Steve Wiseman to talk about the changing state of college athletics and where the ACC and Duke stand. In her first year on the job, and the first year where college athletes have been able to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL), King has hired the Duke basketball program’s first general manager, parted ways with longtime football coach David Cutcliffe, hired Mike Elko and invested more in the school’s football program.

You can also listen to this episode of the ACC Now podcast, and others, on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Google Podcasts , Audible , TuneIn and Stitcher .

The News & Observer

The News & Observer

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

