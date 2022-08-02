ACC Now podcast: Nina King on Duke’s position as college sports landscape evolves

Duke athletic director Nina King joins the N&O’s Steve Wiseman to talk about the changing state of college athletics and where the ACC and Duke stand. In her first year on the job, and the first year where college athletes have been able to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL), King has hired the Duke basketball program’s first general manager, parted ways with longtime football coach David Cutcliffe, hired Mike Elko and invested more in the school’s football program.

