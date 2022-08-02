ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Danny Trejo to Star as Ferdinand Magellan in ‘1521’ Philippines-Set Historical Actioner (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood actor Danny Trejo (“Machete,” “Con Air,” “Heat”) has been cast for the role of Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan in “1521,” an upcoming historical epic that charts the pre-colonial era of the Philippines depicting the Battle of Mactan, Variety has learned. Produced by Filipino-American filmmaker Francis B. Lara Ho of Inspire Studios (“Angel Warrior,” “Palawan: Last Man Out”), “1521” is a U.S.-Philippines production that follows the journey of Magellan, who led the Spanish expedition and was one of the first Europeans to travel to Asia. He reached the archipelago that is known as Philippines...
topgear.com

Man’s entire personality is his new Audi RS6

A singleton’s recently financed 592bhp estate becomes his entire reason for living. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Here's TopGear.com's roving correspondent, Cory Spondent, with his mostly incorrect exclusives from the world of motoring. A man’s entire personality revolves around his brand-new Audi RS6, sources...
topgear.com

Oh good grief, we need this McLaren F1 in our lives

One of the greatest cars ever made comes up for auction. We question our life choices. Skip 12 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Sorry to start the story with a personal anecdote, but we had a chance to...
topgear.com

Princess Diana’s Escort RS Turbo is up for auction

The people’s performance car, owned by the People’s Princess. Too bad the price is less egalitarian. Skip 8 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Here’s a little game you can play – we’ll give you a quick...
