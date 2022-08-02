Read on www.topgear.com
Related
Harper's Bazaar
Chrissy Teigen Shares a Selfie in Sheer Gucci Underwear to Announce She's Pregnant
The model announced the happy news on Instagram yesterday, sharing two mirror selfies of herself wearing a black T-shirt and sheer Gucci underwear, which generously revealed her growing baby bump. In the caption, Teigen opened up about her experience undergoing IVF treatments. "The last few years have been a blur...
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
Danny Trejo to Star as Ferdinand Magellan in ‘1521’ Philippines-Set Historical Actioner (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. Hollywood actor Danny Trejo (“Machete,” “Con Air,” “Heat”) has been cast for the role of Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan in “1521,” an upcoming historical epic that charts the pre-colonial era of the Philippines depicting the Battle of Mactan, Variety has learned. Produced by Filipino-American filmmaker Francis B. Lara Ho of Inspire Studios (“Angel Warrior,” “Palawan: Last Man Out”), “1521” is a U.S.-Philippines production that follows the journey of Magellan, who led the Spanish expedition and was one of the first Europeans to travel to Asia. He reached the archipelago that is known as Philippines...
'iCarly' alum Jennette McCurdy alleges Nickelodeon offered her hush money
'iCarly' and 'Sam & Cat' star Jennette McCurdy says in her new memoir that Nickelodeon offered her $300,000 not to talk about her experiences there.
RELATED PEOPLE
topgear.com
Man’s entire personality is his new Audi RS6
A singleton’s recently financed 592bhp estate becomes his entire reason for living. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Here's TopGear.com's roving correspondent, Cory Spondent, with his mostly incorrect exclusives from the world of motoring. A man’s entire personality revolves around his brand-new Audi RS6, sources...
topgear.com
Oh good grief, we need this McLaren F1 in our lives
One of the greatest cars ever made comes up for auction. We question our life choices. Skip 12 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Sorry to start the story with a personal anecdote, but we had a chance to...
topgear.com
Princess Diana’s Escort RS Turbo is up for auction
The people’s performance car, owned by the People’s Princess. Too bad the price is less egalitarian. Skip 8 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Here’s a little game you can play – we’ll give you a quick...
Comments / 0