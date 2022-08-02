Read on www.topgear.com
Related
Steve McQueen Green R-Code Mustang Found
It could use a little love... On the exterior of this beautiful '68 Mustang, you'll find a McQueen green paint which harkens back to the bays of exotic colors and movie car icons. True American sports car enthusiasts will recognize this color as the same one featured in the movie Bullitt. Scenes of cars that looked just like this one barrelling through narrow straits and challenging similarly powerful muscle cars with their lightweight design and more petite body carved a space in every enthusiast's heart for a McQueen Green driving machine. But, of course, they were a pretty rare find even when brand new, and today it's one of the most desirable color schemes available on the classic car market.
motor1.com
UK: Can stock 911 Turbo S beat 1,100-bhp GT-R and rallycross EV in a race?
We've been witness to how insanely fast and quick the new Porsche 911 Turbo S is since its debut. Countless times, the top-spec 911 has beaten nameplates in various drag races, so we have high expectations whenever it rolls down at a starting line. Does a stock Porsche 911 Turbo...
topgear.com
Ten cars we’ve found for less than £2,500 this week
Hot tip: if you truly want great things at great prices, find someone who’s bought them at terrible expense and, for whatever reason, now needs to sell them in a terrible hurry. Yes, it’s about as ethical as a sealskin coat, but ethics and money have always had something...
The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection
Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars
These five celebrities have done something in the past that Ferrari did not like. As a result, they cannot buy them anymore. The post Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mike Wolfe's Classic Car Collection Is Worthy Of An American Picker
This TV star has quite an impressive automotive collection. We all know that Hollywood stars tend to fill their garages with classic cars and automotive iconography. Celebrities like Jay Leno, whose lives revolve around vintage vehicles of the most desirable classes, typically some particularly desirable models. One man, known for his part on the show American Pickers, has recently received a lot of attention for his vast collection. While some have pointed out its incredible valuation, worth around $243,000, the rarity and unique vehicles featured in the group are far more interesting. So what sort of vehicle piques the interest of a professional vintage artifact finder?
What Is a Mustang Cobra?
The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Business Insider
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top Speed
This HEMI-Powered Jeep Renegade Redefines Ridiculousness
When you think about the Jeep Renegade, the last thing coming to your mind is a HEMI engine. In fact, the tiny crossover has anything but a powerful engine. YouTuber Mike Martin decided it was time for the people to look at this small vehicle in a different way, so he took a bland Jeep Renegade and a donor Dodge Charger R/T from a salvage auction and transformed what used to be a very boring car into an insane project. If you ask yourself why did he do that, the reason is very simple: why not?
Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi
Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW. The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
Top Speed
Superstar-owned Harley-Davidson Night Rod Wants You To Be Its Next Owner
The Harley-Davidson V-Rod/Night Rod was a special motorcycle in the company’s portfolio and it garnered a huge fan following when it was on sale. This not only included the general public, but also renowned movie stars like late Speed-actor Dennis Hopper who kept a matte-black Night Rod (or V-Rod) in his living room.
First Drive: 2023 Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica Is the Ultimate Road-to-Track Supercar
The dream for most of us gear heads is to have a car you drive to the track, spend the day racing, then take home—no trailer necessary. But most track-focused cars are too stiff and uncomfortable to drive very far on public streets, while road cars are too soft and supple to provide much of […]
gmauthority.com
Restored 1957 Chevy Nomad To Cross Auction Block
The Chevy Nomad began life as a 1954 General Motors Motorama show car. The two-door sport wagon had front and rear styling lifted directly from the Corvette, including the oval grille with thirteen chrome teeth, chrome mesh stone guards on the headlights, a forward-sloping B-pillar, and tail lights with mini jet fins. Five copies were built for the show circuit, and three are still extant.
Top Speed
Watch the 2024 Corvette Corvette C8 E-Ray Put in Work on the Nürburgring
Launched in April 2019, the eighth-generation Corvette is now due to go hybrid. The name "E-Ray" was trademarked back in 2015, but it took the company more than six years to start testing the real deal. Starting October 2021 we spotted all kind of E-Ray prototypes both on the streets and outside the famous Nurburgring track. Of course, this intense testing is not uneventful: just recently an E-Ray prototype testing somewhere in Spain burnt to the ground after the engine bay caught fire. It seems that Chevrolet forgotten about this misfortune, as it took not one, but three Corvette E-Ray prototypes for some testing at the Nurburgring track.
Road & Track
Chevy Says the C8 Corvette Mule That Caught Fire in Spain Wasn't an E-Ray
A C8 Corvette prototype was caught on camera burning to the ground in Spain last Thursday. Witnesses on the ground suggested the car was a mule for the E-Ray, a rumored hybrid trim that could sit above the Z06, but according to Chevy, that's not the case. A Chevrolet spokesperson...
1966 Chevelle Takes On 1969 Nova
For decades, the Chevrolet lineup has been touted as one of the modern muscle car enthusiast culture's best values. For a good reason, cars like the Chevelle and Camaro have a special place in most car lovers' minds. However, the Nova is somewhat underrated compared to some other Chevrolet models, making it a unique classic. That's precisely why the Nova community is so quick to challenge the rank of any fellow bowtie-wearing muscle car that might think it stands a chance. Here's one example of a dedicated racer getting behind the wheel of his own Nova to prove that Chevy made the superior muscle car in their stunning likeness.
Top Speed
The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar GT is Bespoke to the Extreme
Out of the three low-volume "exotic" Volkswagen Group Brands, Bentley was the only one without a limited run bespoke model. Bugatti launched multiple variants of their Chiron platform with the Divo and Centodieci, and Lamborghini has enjoyed a slew of bespoke models from the recent Sian to older projects such as the Centenario, Veneno, and Countach revival. Bentley has bolstered its historic Mulliner division, once known for its coach-building, to once again produce limited-run bespoke models. The first model of this revival is the now complete Mulliner Bacalar GT, and the details are out of this world.
MotorTrend Magazine
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Gets Lifted
We were recently invited down to Adventure Offroad in Chino Hills, California, to document one of the very first F-150 Lightning electric 4x4 pickups to be lifted. The two-motor F-150 Lightning is designed with all the Ford truck toughness in mind but motivated by electrons instead of liquid fuel. Unlike the GMC Hummer, Chevy Silverado, or even the Rivian EV, the Lightning is built on a traditional body-on-frame chassis, using many of the F-150s familiar parts and body panels, meaning that a large percentage of F-150 aftermarket accessories will work on the Lightning today.
MotorTrend Magazine
Barn Find Dentside Restoration: 1975 Ford F-100 Stolen, Recovered—and Reimagined!
Our 1975 vintage Ford F-100 Dentside project started with a whirlwind roadtrip to buy the truck sight unseen and drive it home from Nevada to California. We proceeded with a series of upgrades including flooring, gauges, tires, wheels, and more. Then the project took an abrupt turn when the truck was stolen from its owner's shop. In an effort to recover the truck, the owner immediately utilized social media to broadcast news of the theft. The owner reports that the post resulted in over 50,000 Instagram views and over 500 shares in 24 hours. Possibly due to the social media blitz, the truck was found four days later, vandalized, parked on a public street.
Top Speed
Five Reasons Why The Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Is Awesome (And, Five Why It Isn’t!)
The Harley-Davidson Fat Bob (not to be confused with the Fat Boy) is what H-D calls a sports cruiser and, while it might be more on the cruiser side of that name, it is still one of the more dynamic models in the H-D line-up while still retaining classic Harley Davidson lines and attitude.
Comments / 0