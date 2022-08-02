200MP Galaxy S23 Ultra camera to sport larger pixels than on Samsung's latest HP3 sensor

Read on www.phonearena.com
Related
Phone Arena
OnePlus 10T vs Galaxy S22+ comparison: Two great Android options, but one's cheaper
The OnePlus 10T has just gone official, and with that, it's time to see how it fares against the fierce competition in the Android smartphone world. There's no argument that Samsung dominates it, but could the new OnePlus 10T be good enough as to challenge Samsung's Galaxy S22+?. Which of...
Phone Arena
This new Motorola Edge+ (2022) deal is simply incredible
Remember when Best Buy tried to rain on Amazon's Prime Day parade by discounting (among many others) the mid-range Motorola Edge (2021) and high-end Edge+ (2022) with no special requirements and no strings attached?. Well, if the latter model, powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, felt like a...
Phone Arena
Killer new deal knocks 50 percent off unlocked Motorola Edge (2021) price
With both Black Friday in July and Prime Day sales in the rearview mirror, bargain hunters looking for the best possible deals on the best possible phones may need to wait until the actual Black Friday 2022 festivities kick off in November... or know where to search and when to act months ahead of time.
Phone Arena
Google Pixel 6a vs Galaxy A53 5G vs iPhone SE 2022 Camera Test
Which budget phone has the best camera? Up until recently, the battle for the budget camera crown was tied between the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and the iPhone SE (2022), but we have a new contender that might just outshine both of them: the Google Pixel 6a. So in this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phone Arena
Samsung finally launches its Self Repair program
We all know that phone repair bills aren't cheap. Depending on your device, the replacement for that screen you just broke could be a hefty one, and sometimes it's just better to buy a new phone rather than fix the broken one. However, those of us who know a thing or two about phone repairs and are not afraid to use a screwdriver on their favorite Samsung handset can now make the repairs themselves and save some money in the process.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile brings (theoretically) stable Android 12 goodies to its OnePlus 8 and 8T variants
While Android 13 is very much in the spotlight right now as its official rollout date for select Pixel devices is clearly approaching fast and the OnePlus 10T got its fair share of attention ahead of an actual announcement event yesterday, the ancient OnePlus 8 and soon-to-be-outdated Android 12 are in the news today.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand
As great as T-Mobile has been doing in the mobile 5G field these last couple of years, winning basically all the speed and availability titles possible and constantly extending its lead over the competition, it looks like the "Un-carrier's" 5G Home Internet network is starting to get even more attention with unexpectedly rapid growth and killer deals.
Phone Arena
Higher Watch 5, Fold 4, and Galaxy Flip 4 prices in Europe balance a stronger dollar
The rumors about lower Fold 4, Flip 4, and Watch 5 prices have been greatly exaggerated, it seems, at least when it comes to the price tags of Samsung's 2022 foldables and wearable over on the Old Continent. Reserve your Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, or Galaxy Watch...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phone Arena
Best Buy has a 256GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ giant on sale at an unbeatable price
While Samsung has an almost full slate of products prepared for a big Unpacked announcement next week, one thing we're definitely not going to see unveiled at the company's August 10 event is... an actual slate. That's obviously because the Galaxy Tab S8 family is still pretty young, having only...
Phone Arena
OnePlus 10T camera: Cutting corners
The next big thing in OnePlus’ universe is called the OnePlus 10T, and its official unveiling is already behind our backs. Now, we had a fair share of leaks and rumors surrounding this phone but in typical OnePlus manner, the company has dished out some official information about the OnePlus 10T ahead of its announcement.
Phone Arena
Is the OnePlus 10T waterproof?
OnePlus has just announced its second flagship for 2022, the OnePlus 10T. Sporting a familiar, and yet, very recognizable design with two beautiful colors, as well as the latest and greatest chip by Qualcomm, the phone is quite promising. But, there's one important aspect of modern smartphones it is durability....
Phone Arena
Vote now: OnePlus 10T - hot or not?
OnePlus has restored the status quo in its production cycle, and this year we have a T-series model - the OnePlus 10T, to be exact. Many people were disappointed last year when OnePlus decided to skip the 9T but here we are with another cool device bearing the T in its name.
Phone Arena
OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Camera trade-offs
Last year, OnePlus skipped the "T" model in its portfolio, prompting rumors and speculation about the future of this tick-tock cycle the company has been known for. Even though the reasons behind the cancelation of the OnePlus 9T weren't clear at the time, many people felt a gaping hole in their hearts and the fear that OnePlus will never be the same again. Today, we're happy to report that the company has reverted back to its "T" roots with the OnePlus 10T.
Phone Arena
Here's why the OnePlus 10T won't have an Alert Slider
We are just mere hours ahead of the OnePlus 10T's official launch now. Although the phone is not out yet, OnePlus has taken a deep dive into some key aspects of this phone ahead of its release (including the colors, the camera, and the fast charging). Another thing that the company has addressed (in a post in OnePlus Community) is arguably the most-asked question about the OnePlus 10T.
Phone Arena
Installing Android 13 beta 4.1 fixes the fingerprint scanners on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
Last night, this writer bit the bullet and installed Android 13 beta 4.1 on my Pixel 6 Pro. To be honest, with the latest version listed as a release candidate (as was beta 4.0), the idea of installing a beta version of my daily driver's operating system started swirling through my brain without worrying about any drawbacks. It's not like I haven't done this before as a few years ago I joined the Android 11 beta with my Pixel 2 XL and that phone was my daily driver at the time.
Phone Arena
Details on the cameras of Google's Pixel foldable leak
The Pixel foldable sounds… weird. Google has been developing its take on foldable smartphones for quite some time and many bits and pieces of information have already been leaked. There is almost nothing definitive, however, as we still do not even know what the name of the device is going to be (most rumors point to it being called the Pixel Fold or Pixel Notepad).
Phone Arena
OnePlus 10T battery and charging: everything we know
The OnePlus 10T just made its official debut at 10 AM EDT in New York, and one of its biggest trump cards is its battery and — even more so — its charging capabilities. As the OnePlus fans and general mobile tech enthusiasts out there would know, the company has long been known for delivering great charging speeds for many years now. With the OnePlus 10T, however, the manufacturer delivers a whole new level of charging technology, making it one of the phone’s strongest selling points.
Phone Arena
A new report fully leaks the upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, a few days before their release
August 10th will be an exciting day for the tech community. On this date, Samsung will hold its next Unpacked event, at which we expect it will unveil two new phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4, its newest smartwatch series, the Galaxy Watch 5, and new Pro earphones, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.
Phone Arena
The 'ultimate' Unpacked leak shows every upcoming Samsung device in ultra-high-res glory
Well, that just happened. By "that", of course, we mean the pre-August 10 Unpacked leak to end all leaks preceding the official announcement of Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Every single one of these unreleased...
Phone Arena
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: final H1 2022 5G test results are in... and they're pretty great
Even though we've seen several different analytics firms in the last few weeks put together a whole bunch of different reports comparing and contrasting the mobile network experience delivered by the big three US carriers, RootMetrics may have just come out with the ultimate evaluation of the nationwide 5G landscape during the first half of 2022.
Comments / 0