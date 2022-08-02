'Definitely Not Rocket Fire': Ukrainians In Olenivka Prison Likely Killed With Thermobaric Weapons

Read on www.ibtimes.com
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Briton, 28, facing death by firing squad in Ukraine is forced to sing the Russian anthem in his prison cell
A Briton facing death by firing squad in eastern Ukraine has been filmed in his prison cell singing the Russian national anthem. Unshaven and in shabby clothes, Aiden Aslin, 28, is seen standing and singing the State Anthem of the Russian Federation in a 140-second video posted on the internet by the Kremlin-backed RT news outlet.
Video Shows Russia Failing To Shoot Down U.S. HIMARS Missiles, Ukraine Says
The impact of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System or HIMARS on Kyiv's forces continues to be felt in Ukraine after missiles fired from the United States-supplied weapons evaded Russian air defense, according to a Ukrainian official. A video tweeted by Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine's internal affairs...
Ukrainian boy held hostage by Russia tells of cleaning up torture rooms
Vladislav Buryak was kept for 90 days and describes people screaming and a room with bloodstains and soaked bandages
Exiled Russian oligarch says Putin doesn't just want to annex Ukraine anymore, he's trying to 'destroy' it
An exiled Russian oligarch said Putin's goal has shifted beyond annexation to destroying Ukraine. "He destroys Russian-speaking cities, he destroys human beings," said Leonid Nevzlin. "This is his way to take revenge — against Ukraine and against Zelenskyy," Nevzlin added. An exiled Russian oligarch said he believes Russian leader...
Brittney Griner 'won over' Russian prison guards and inmates, and they reassured the WNBA star as she finished her trial
Russian prison guards and inmates told Griner "everything will be OK!" ahead of her trial, where she was sentenced to nine years in prison overseas.
International Business Times
Putin May Face War In Russia As Volunteer Chechen Battalion Plans Attack
A group of volunteer Chechen fighters is reportedly planning an offensive against Moscow amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war in Ukraine, the force’s spokesman said. Islam Belokiev, spokesman for the Chechen fighting force Sheikh Mansur Battalion, said the group is preparing to launch a second offensive against...
Horrifying footage appears to show Russian captors castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war
A horrific video posted online on Thursday appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being castrated by his Russian captors. While Yahoo News cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video, the footage, which was initially posted on a pro-Russian Telegram page before spreading rapidly on social media, showed what appears to be a Russian soldier or mercenary wearing a distinctive black fringed hat, mutilating a man who appears to be a captured Ukrainian soldier.
Vladimir Putin Ally's Aircraft Seized and Handed to Ukrainian Army
67-year-old Victor Medvedchuk is a pro-Russian Ukrainian oligarch who was sanctioned by the United States earlier this year.
Watch: Ukrainian Paratroopers Blow Russian Tank Hatch Sky-High
A point-of-view video shows a Russian tank burning in a forest with its still-smoking access hatch apparently blown clean off it and flung far away from the war machine. The footage shows the tank burning some distance away from the camera after apparently being hit by Ukrainian weaponry, with the camera then panning to the right and showing what appears to be its still-smoking access hatch lying in the forest.
Before Brittney Griner, an American Israeli woman was held in a Russian prison for having cannabis
Before Brittney Griner, there was Naama Issachar. What was supposed to be a three-hour layover in Moscow turned into a monthslong ordeal in Russian detention for Issachar, an American Israeli woman who was arrested in 2019 while she was traveling with a small amount of cannabis. Her case has drawn...
Russians 'in Panic Mode' Over Strikes by U.S.-Supplied HIMARS: Ukraine
Long-range guided artillery "rips everything to shreds," Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai told Newsweek.
U.S. Has One Weapon That Can Counter Iran's Drone Gift to Putin
The White House has said it believes Iran is providing Russia "hundreds" of unmanned aerial vehicles, including armed drones, to use in its invasion of Ukraine.
Belarusian commander in Ukraine says 'matter of time' before he has to fight his own country in Russia's war
A Belarusian commander in the Kastus Kalinouski Regiment told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview Friday that he believes it is just a "matter of time" before he is forced to fight against his own nation in Russia’s deadly war in Ukraine. Ukrainian leaders have warned Belarus against...
Russian Official Accidentally Reveals Missiles Being Used in Ukraine
Igor Girkin, a former Russian military leader, appeared to accidentally reveal that Russia is using Tochka-U missiles in Vladimir Putin's war—weeks after the Kremlin denied that the weapons are being deployed by Russian forces. "The Ukrainians destroyed an air defense base near Luhansk," Girkin, who uses the last name...
Russian intelligence plot fails after Ukrainians realise defector's girlfriend is 'too hot' for him
An undercover Russian intelligence plot against Ukraine fell apart because they noticed the “girlfriend” of one of the men was too hot. The plot was foiled by maverick former intelligence agents who noticed Maria, the alleged girlfriend of an FSB (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation) agent and pilot, seemed far too attractive to be with him and because he seemed to know nothing about her.
Ukrainian Man, 64, Destroys Russian Gas Truck With Grenade Launcher—Report
"It stopped, and I fired a grenade launcher. When I hit it—everything was on fire," Valentin Didkovskiy said.
Farmer shows 'deadly crop' left on his farm by Russian military
A farmer in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, collected Russian rockets and nose cones found on his farm fields in recent weeks, as farmers continue to harvest and store wheat and grain despite Russia’s naval blockades of Ukraine’s ports. CNN’s Ivan Watson reports from the farm.
Russian forces 'can't cope' with the 'unpredictability' of Ukrainian troops, top enlisted leader says
After five months of fighting, Ukraine's military has forced Russia to reduce its ambitions. Much of Ukraine's battlefield success is owed to its more capable noncommissioned officers. With strategic competition increasing, Western militaries are emphasizing the role of skilled NCOs. In the five months since Russia launched its attack, Ukraine's...
Washington Examiner
‘Alarm’ in Russia grows over U.S.-provided weapons to Ukraine
Russia's war in Ukraine is entering its sixth month amid signs Moscow is still far off from its main goals. Over the last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said publicly that his country's goal is to ensure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is removed from power, per the Associated Press. Moscow's territorial goals have also expanded to include more swaths of Ukraine. Both objectives were originally expected to happen within days following the Russian military's initial invasion.
