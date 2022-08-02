Read on www.phonearena.com
OnePlus 10T vs Galaxy S22+ comparison: Two great Android options, but one's cheaper
The OnePlus 10T has just gone official, and with that, it's time to see how it fares against the fierce competition in the Android smartphone world. There's no argument that Samsung dominates it, but could the new OnePlus 10T be good enough as to challenge Samsung's Galaxy S22+?. Which of...
This new Motorola Edge+ (2022) deal is simply incredible
Remember when Best Buy tried to rain on Amazon's Prime Day parade by discounting (among many others) the mid-range Motorola Edge (2021) and high-end Edge+ (2022) with no special requirements and no strings attached?. Well, if the latter model, powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, felt like a...
Google Pixel 6a vs Galaxy A53 5G vs iPhone SE 2022 Camera Test
Which budget phone has the best camera? Up until recently, the battle for the budget camera crown was tied between the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and the iPhone SE (2022), but we have a new contender that might just outshine both of them: the Google Pixel 6a. So in this...
The 'ultimate' Unpacked leak shows every upcoming Samsung device in ultra-high-res glory
Well, that just happened. By "that", of course, we mean the pre-August 10 Unpacked leak to end all leaks preceding the official announcement of Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Every single one of these unreleased...
T-Mobile brings (theoretically) stable Android 12 goodies to its OnePlus 8 and 8T variants
While Android 13 is very much in the spotlight right now as its official rollout date for select Pixel devices is clearly approaching fast and the OnePlus 10T got its fair share of attention ahead of an actual announcement event yesterday, the ancient OnePlus 8 and soon-to-be-outdated Android 12 are in the news today.
OnePlus 10T camera: Cutting corners
The next big thing in OnePlus’ universe is called the OnePlus 10T, and its official unveiling is already behind our backs. Now, we had a fair share of leaks and rumors surrounding this phone but in typical OnePlus manner, the company has dished out some official information about the OnePlus 10T ahead of its announcement.
Is the OnePlus 10T waterproof?
OnePlus has just announced its second flagship for 2022, the OnePlus 10T. Sporting a familiar, and yet, very recognizable design with two beautiful colors, as well as the latest and greatest chip by Qualcomm, the phone is quite promising. But, there's one important aspect of modern smartphones it is durability....
Samsung finally launches its Self Repair program
We all know that phone repair bills aren't cheap. Depending on your device, the replacement for that screen you just broke could be a hefty one, and sometimes it's just better to buy a new phone rather than fix the broken one. However, those of us who know a thing or two about phone repairs and are not afraid to use a screwdriver on their favorite Samsung handset can now make the repairs themselves and save some money in the process.
Installing Android 13 beta 4.1 fixes the fingerprint scanners on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
Last night, this writer bit the bullet and installed Android 13 beta 4.1 on my Pixel 6 Pro. To be honest, with the latest version listed as a release candidate (as was beta 4.0), the idea of installing a beta version of my daily driver's operating system started swirling through my brain without worrying about any drawbacks. It's not like I haven't done this before as a few years ago I joined the Android 11 beta with my Pixel 2 XL and that phone was my daily driver at the time.
Details on the cameras of Google's Pixel foldable leak
The Pixel foldable sounds… weird. Google has been developing its take on foldable smartphones for quite some time and many bits and pieces of information have already been leaked. There is almost nothing definitive, however, as we still do not even know what the name of the device is going to be (most rumors point to it being called the Pixel Fold or Pixel Notepad).
YouTube might soon let you zoom in on videos
A new useful feature might soon come to YouTube (via Android Police). Apparently, the video platform is working on a new option called "Pinch to zoom," which will let you zoom in on the videos you watch by pinching the video player with two fingers. At the moment, Pinch to...
Galaxy Z Fold 4 may sport Samsung's ultrafast and slim 1TB UFS 4.0 storage
During the ongoing Flash Memory Summit 2022 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Samsung announced its future flash memory and storage technologies, but also detailed the plans for mass production of product innovations it already unveiled. One of those was the next generation of ultrafast UFS 4.0 flash storage for...
iPadOS 16 official release might get delayed by a month
We were expecting the new OS updates by Apple, iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, to come at the same time in September, with the new iPhone 14. However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman now reports Cupertino might delay the release of iPadOS 16 by a month. iPadOS 16 stable release may get...
OnePlus 10T: What's in the box?
You are on your way to order your fancy new OnePlus 10T, or maybe you are still on the fence about buying one. At any rate, you want to know what you will be getting in the box. Luckily, there is no need to wait. We already had the pleasure of unboxing the OnePlus 10T and we know exactly what comes in the box.
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: final H1 2022 5G test results are in... and they're pretty great
Even though we've seen several different analytics firms in the last few weeks put together a whole bunch of different reports comparing and contrasting the mobile network experience delivered by the big three US carriers, RootMetrics may have just come out with the ultimate evaluation of the nationwide 5G landscape during the first half of 2022.
OnePlus 10T battery and charging: everything we know
The OnePlus 10T just made its official debut at 10 AM EDT in New York, and one of its biggest trump cards is its battery and — even more so — its charging capabilities. As the OnePlus fans and general mobile tech enthusiasts out there would know, the company has long been known for delivering great charging speeds for many years now. With the OnePlus 10T, however, the manufacturer delivers a whole new level of charging technology, making it one of the phone’s strongest selling points.
OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Camera trade-offs
Last year, OnePlus skipped the "T" model in its portfolio, prompting rumors and speculation about the future of this tick-tock cycle the company has been known for. Even though the reasons behind the cancelation of the OnePlus 9T weren't clear at the time, many people felt a gaping hole in their hearts and the fear that OnePlus will never be the same again. Today, we're happy to report that the company has reverted back to its "T" roots with the OnePlus 10T.
OnePlus 10T size comparison
The OnePlus 10T is a peculiar device to say the least. It attempts to fill a niche between the standard OnePlus 10 and its higher-end brother (with a slower processor), the OnePlus 10 Pro. It is not quite a mid-range smartphone, but it is also a step below full-blown flagship territory.
Twitter might soon release a huge overhaul of Twitter Spaces
Soon Spaces, Twitter's own audio chat room feature, might not look the way it does now. As TechCrunch first reported and Twitter itself later confirmed to the site, the social media is working on a new, completely revamped version of Spaces with new features. Unfortunately, Twitter hasn't given any official...
How to watch the OnePlus 10T announcement livestream
You may find this hard to believe if you've been following the OnePlus 10T's long road to market these last few months, but the incredibly powerful phone still hasn't made its proper debut. Pretty much leaked in full... a number of times already and officially teased by its manufacturer in...
