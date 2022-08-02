NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/2

Read on sojo1049.com
Related
New Jersey’s Beaches Feeling More Crowded? 2 Words: Beach Tents
If you're looking to spend your summer somewhere you can escape hustle and bustle, I can guarantee you the Jersey Shore and South Jersey's beaches are NOT for you. During the wintertime, the beach towns are lovely. There's nothing that compares to taking a walk on the beach on a cool fall evening with the entire place for yourself. THAT is where you need to be when you feel the need to take some alone time.
NJ weather: Thermometers get cooking again, rain chances fade
After an unusually gloomy, unseasonably cool day Monday, summer returns in full blast on Tuesday as the sun comes out again. It will be hot and humid — a full 10 to 15 degrees warmer than Monday. Tuesday is also a cold front day. That frontal boundary is very...
NJ weather this week: From cooler to big heat, possible rain on the horizon
As of this week, part of New Jersey — 12.34 percent of the state, to be exact — is officially in drought. Lawns are brown, streams are drying up, and voluntary water restrictions are already in effect. Our recent stretch of dry weather has been a hot topic...
New Jersey Town Named Among America’s Most Adorable Seaside Towns
There are few things New Jersey residents are more proud of than our amazing beaches and beach towns, and now one is getting some great national attention. As you head up and down the amazing Jersey Shore you come across some of the cutest, most amazing seaside towns you could ever imagine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why Are So Many Whales Visiting the New Jersey Shoreline?
Garden State residents are having a whale of a time these days, observing humpback whales off the coastline of New Jersey. Spotting a whale out in the ocean down the shore used to be a rarity, but Danielle Brown, the lead researcher for Gotham Whale, a nonprofit group studying marine mammals, and a Rutgers University whale expert, said there have been a growing number of whale sightings in our area for the past 11 years.
Survey Reveals NJ Residents Live Near Some Of The Unhealthiest Cities In US
Hate to say it, but summer's almost over, South Jersey. Insert sad face emoji here. While we do have local summer to look forward to, that means the colder months are right around the corner. Pretty soon, we'll be hitting that stretch of time every year where people are on...
Mays Landing Landmark Named One Of NJ’s Most Instagrammable Spots
One of the most popular social media platforms within the entire Garden State is Instagram. Believe it or not, even with the rise of the TikTok generation, Facebook and Instagram are still the most popular social media apps in New Jersey. Since that's the case, it may not need further...
3 Amazing And Unusual New Jersey Places You Have To Visit This Summer
It’s not like we will ever run out of things to do in New Jersey, but if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary to put on your calendar, we have some suggestions you might be interested in. Here are five really good and unusual things to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Jersey Has One Of The Best Hot Dog Places In America
If you are a hot dog lover, here is some really good news. It turns out that one of the best places in the world to get one is right here in New Jersey. A national website that is one of the best foodie sites around searched far and wide all over the nation and came up with the master list of the greatest hot dog joints in the good old U.S.A., and one place that made the list, is right here in the Garden State.
New Jersey’s Most Expensive Restaurant Has Been Named
If you wanted to try a lot of different New Jersey restaurants this summer we have to add one to your list, if your budget can handle it. This restaurant has been named the most expensive in New Jersey. There are so many categories to keep on your bucket list....
Old Pete’s Diner in Williamstown, NJ Officially Under New Ownership, Reopening Soon
The old Pete's Diner, on Black Horse Pike in Williamstown, which unfortunately went out of business earlier this year, is reportedly under new ownership and prepping for a reopening in just a few weeks. Pete's Diner, at the Malaga Rd. intersection along Black Horse Pike across from Walmart, will soon...
IMPRESSIVE! See Where New Jersey Ranks On The Healthiest State List
How healthy are we here in New Jersey? The latest study from World Population Review came out and you might be surprised where we rank here in New Jersey. You’ve heard the phrase “I’m here for a good time, not a long time” right? Well, what if you can be around for both a good and long time? The wellness industry is projected to hit over $7 trillion by 2025 and that is because we want a better quality of life as well as longevity.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sunbathers in New Jersey On Alert After A Popular Sunscreen is Recalled
After a long winter, the first thing we are all waiting to do in the summer is to get a little Vitamin D. We patiently wait all season to get outdoors. You guessed it, summer means plenty of time outdoors. Most of the time, at the Jersey Shore, we are...
A plan moves forward to change NJ’s worst-in-the-nation business climate
Right now New Jersey has the highest corporate tax rate in the nation, 11.5%. A Garden State lawmaker is pushing a plan to dramatically change the situation. Assemblyman Chris DePhillips, R-Bergen, said because the corporate business tax is so high families, businesses and jobs are leaving our state. “We need...
NJ animal shelters crowded this summer: why and what can be done?
Summer always seems like the busiest time of year for animal shelters in New Jersey, but with the pace of adoptions slowing from what it had been earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, these facilities are crowding up fast. Tiffany Barrow, executive director of Madison-based St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, said...
Gas prices set to rise again in New Jersey
Gas prices have paused their month-long decline in New Jersey, and could be set to rise again. At $4.39 a gallon for regular, prices have dropped six cents per gallon over the last week and nearly 60-cents per gallon in a month, according to AAA. Gas prices peaked on June...
NJ cops looking for woman seen screaming for help from truck
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Police are looking for a white tractor-trailer that was seen Wednesday with a woman passenger screaming for help. A witness told South Brunswick police that they saw the woman inside the truck cab parked along Route 130 near Dayton Toyota. strong>[UPDATE: It was a medical emergency, not an abduction]
NJ requires these vaccinations before your child attends school
Health officials claim there are still countless families in the Garden State who've fallen behind with their kids' immunization schedules in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. You're being advised to start the process of getting your kids back on track — several immunizations are required in order for your...
Brigantine, NJ, Man Killed in Six-vehicle Crash on I-476 in PA
Published reports say a man from Brigantine was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 476 in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania Friday evening. According to WBRE-TV, the crash happened around 6 PM on the Northeast Extension just north of the Lehigh Valley Tunnel between Exit 74 for Mahoning Valley/Jim Thorpe and Exit 95 for Interstate 80.
Absecon, NJ, Cops: PA Man Stole Idling Mercedes, Led Officers in Pursuit
Authorities in Absecon say a man from Pennsylvania was arrested after stealing a vehicle and leading officers in a pursuit. The scene unfolded around 9:30 Monday night, August 1st, at the Absecon Marketplace shopping center on Route 30, according to the Absecon Police Department. That's where 26-year-old Thomas Peele of...
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0