ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaukauna, WI

Kaukauna Man Wins $1 Million in Mega Millions Record-Setting Lottery

By Casey Nelson
WNCY
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wncy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCY

Fox Valley Job Market Looking Favorable for Laid-Off Neenah Foundry Workers

NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – More than 100 Neenah Foundry workers will soon be looking for new jobs. The company announced Monday that it would be laying off production workers, supervisors and corporate staff. The move follows the company selling its Heavy Truck Market last July. Fox Valley Workforce Development...
NEENAH, WI
WNCY

Green Bay Homicide Victim Now Suspected in Alabama Killing

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Caleb Anderson, the suspect in a west-side homicide, is also a suspect in another murder in Alabama, police agencies say. Anderson was arrested Wednesday, a day after a body was found in a Green Bay apartment. He was driving the victim’s vehicle when apprehended in Alabama. He’s also a suspect in an assault in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula on Monday.
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCY

Green Bay to Reassess Beach Project at Bay Beach Amusement Park

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The effort to bring the beach back to Bay Beach Amusement Park has hit another roadblock. City officials were hopeful to start construction on a pier and boardwalk for the beach this fall, but now they’re planning to spend the next few weeks reassessing the entire beach project.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Kaukauna, WI
Lifestyle
City
Kaukauna, WI
WNCY

Shawano County Campground Owner Posts Bond

SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Ann Retzlaff, the campground owner facing criminal charges and the forced sale of her Gresham facility, was released from jail this week after posting bond. Retzlaff was jailed after being arrested on charges related to a May 2021 traffic stop, and then additional charges after...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WNCY

Worker Killed in De Pere Workplace Incident

DE PERE, WI (WLUK) — A worker was killed Friday in an incident at the C.A. Lawton Co in De Pere. No other details have been released. OSHA is investigating, and has six months to complete that report, said Rob Bonack, area director at the OSHA Appleton area office.
DE PERE, WI
WNCY

Sheboygan Police Investigating Series of Suspicious Dumpster Fires

SHEBOYGAN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Sheboygan Police Department is asking for help identifying a person related to several suspicious fires. The fires occurred around midnight on July 30. They were in and around garbage dumpsters, primarily behind area businesses along a stretch of S. Business Drive. The area spans from Wilson Avenue to Indiana Avenue.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Lottery#Kaukauna Man Wins#Lighthouse Corner
WNCY

Fond du Lac Teen Arrested for Attacking Another Juvenile with Handgun

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ) – A 16-year-old is in custody after attacking another juvenile in Fond du Lac last night. Police responded to the 300 block of N. Peters Avenue for a report of a juvenile that had been assaulted by another juvenile. It was reported that a juvenile was struck in the head with a handgun and the suspect had fled on foot with a group of other juveniles.
FOND DU LAC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy