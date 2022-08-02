Read on www.kcur.org
kwos.com
Cole County election turnout tops Missouri average
Missouri’s secretary of state says 24-point-three percent of registered voters cast ballots during Tuesday’s primary election. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is thanking the thousands of poll workers who showed up and made it possible for Tuesday’s election to happen. Ashcroft says voting is a right AND a responsibility. About 30 – percent of Cole County voters went to the polls.
NPR
Here are the key primary election results from Tennessee
Voting concludes Thursday in Tennessee's primary elections for governor and U.S. House districts. Polls in Tennessee close at 8 p.m. ET.
Here’s who voters will see on the ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in November
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Republican Eric Burlison and Democrat Kristen Radaker-Sheafer will be on the November ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in the U.S. House. The District Seven primary winners will be on the ballot in November in hopes of representing Greene, Christian, Polk, Stone, Taney and Lawrence counties in the U.S. House. Billy Long […]
ozarkradionews.com
August Primary Elections are done. This is what Missouri November Ballots could look like.
West Plains, Mo. – The August Primary Elections are completed and unofficial results are out. Election results usually take between three and five days to become official and we are now getting a peak as whom will appear on the November Midterm Election. Running for US Senate for the...
Voters send clear messages in Missouri primary
The Missouri primary election results are in and the voters sent clear messages.
kttn.com
Reports from Missouri State Auditor detail nearly $8 billion Missouri has received in federal relief for COVID-19
The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response show Missouri received $7.92 billion between April 2020 and March 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
Here’s what the U.S. Senate race will look like in November
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has won the Republican spot on the November ballot in the race for U.S. Senate and Trudy Busch-Valentine will be on the ballot as the Democrat choice. The seat is being left open U.S. Senate seat left open by Roy Blunt. A poll released on July 26 […]
kcur.org
Conservative caucus will likely expand their power in Missouri Senate after GOP primary wins
Candidates expected to align with the conservative caucus in the Missouri Senate had a good night on Tuesday, winning primaries in three open seats and knocking off one incumbent. The victories likely mean the caucus — which has quarreled with GOP leadership and used procedural roadblocks to grind the chamber...
tncontentexchange.com
Chris Lonsdale becomes Missouri House rep for District 38
LIBERTY — Based on uncertified returns from the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office, Chris Lonsdale, a 26-year-old Liberty native, won election as the next state House representative for District 38. After congressional redistricting, the Missouri House seat now represents those living in Liberty. “I couldn’t have done it...
bartlesvilleradio.com
2022 Kansas Primary Results
Locally for Montgomery County, Ron Bryce wins the Republican nomination for the District 11 seat, Judge William Cullins wins the District 14 Divison 1 race with 51% of the vote and the District 14 Division 4 race goes to Daniel Reynolds defeating the current County Attorney Lisa Montgomery 54% to 46%.
Election results: August 2nd Missouri primary
Election officials were projecting about one-third of the state's registered voters would cast ballots. Early morning turnout was “a little lighter than we were expecting.”
kiowacountypress.net
Hundreds of Missouri governments opt out of state's sales tax holiday
(The Center Square) - Missouri consumers can get some economic relief during this weekend's annual back-to-school sales tax holiday, but it's reduced by hundreds of cities, counties and special taxing districts not participating. Almost half of Missouri's counties - 49 out of 114 - passed legislation to opt out of...
kcur.org
To win the U.S. Senate election, Kansas Democrats say they need to 'get more personal'
It seemed all of Wellington, Kansas, had turned out on a sticky July night for the parade that kicked off the annual Kansas Wheat Festival, a 120-year-old tradition in this town of about 8,000 people just south of Wichita. Older folks raised up out of their canvas chairs, joining parents...
kcur.org
Trudy Busch Valentine wins Missouri Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate
Trudy Busch Valentine entered the race late, but aided by her family’s name recognition and wealth, rode to victory in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate on Tuesday. The nurse and an heir to the Anheuser-Busch fortune won the nomination with 43% of the vote in nearly complete totals reported Tuesday night. Her main competition was Marine veteran and current think tank employee Lucas Kunce of Independence. He received 38% of the vote.
Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District
Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals — Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks — in a race that saw massive outside spending from political […] The post Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.
LJWORLD
No county was more opposed to abortion amendment than Douglas; a look at other elections stats, including Republicans who voted No
For today’s Town Talk, let’s do a news and notes election edition:. • While the outcome was clear when we went to press Tuesday night, the total vote count was not for the proposed Kansas constitutional amendment that would have eliminated a constitutional right to an abortion in the state. The Kansas Secretary of State’s office posted complete totals on Wednesday. They are: No, 534,134 votes, or 59%; Yes, 374,611 votes, or 41%. The results don’t become official until Aug. 15, but this didn’t end up being a particularly close race. The results aren’t going to change in any meaningful way, and the Value Them Both supporters of the amendment did concede defeat on Tuesday night.
A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Authorities arrested a Centralia man Wednesday for his suspected role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Prosecutors charged Jerod Bargar for bringing a gun into the District of Columbia with out a permit and on restricted grounds at the U.S Capitol. Bargar claimed he did not know that it was illegal to The post A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Shocking upset in GOP primary for St. Louis County Executive
Kathrine Pinner won the GOP nomination for St. Louis County Executive, snagging a surprising victory from Missouri State Representative Shamed Dogan.
Missouri election: What to know before you go to the poll
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The candidates representing each political party in the November general election will be decided today. Primaries in several federal, state, and local races will take place today, August 2. Here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls. What identification do you need to take to be able to vote? […]
Independent Missouri Senate candidate is closer to making November ballot
Polls for Missouri's primary will close Tuesday at 7 p.m., but the Independent candidate for U.S. Senate says the results won't alter his campaign plan for November.
