Voice of America
China Launches Military Exercises as Pelosi Completes Taiwan Visit
China is warning that Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit will have a "severe impact" on ties with the United States, while the House speaker made clear in Taipei that Washington would not abandon Taiwan in the face of Beijing threats. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Voice of America
With Pelosi Gone, China Circles Taiwan with Missiles
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has left Taiwan, but the effects of her visit continue to play out. China on Thursday intensified military exercises around the self-ruled island. More from VOA’s Bill Gallo in the Taiwanese capital.
Voice of America
China Warned Not to Escalate Tensions Over Pelosi Taiwan Visit
The United States and other countries are warning China not to be provocative following the one-day visit to Taiwan by members of the U.S. Congress, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken joined his Group of Seven counterparts in issuing a statement Wednesday saying there...
Voice of America
Worries About China Cloud Run-Up to US Visit to Solomons
Honiara, Solomon Islands — U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy will travel to the Solomon Islands this week to commemorate the start of the U.S. battle there 80 years ago during World War II. The visit will highlight the current contest between the U.S. and China over which country has more influence in the Pacific Island region.
Voice of America
US Postpones Missile Tests to Lower Tensions with China on Taiwan
WHITE HOUSE/TAIPEI — The White House announced a series of steps aimed to defend a “free and open Indo-Pacific” following Chinese firing of at least 11 ballistic missiles into waters encircling Taiwan on Thursday, a day after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrapped up a visit to the island that enraged Beijing.
Voice of America
Pelosi Visit to Taiwan May Prompt More High-Level Visits
WASHINGTON — The impact of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's whirlwind visit to Taiwan is beginning to be felt, experts say, as another group of high-profile politicians solidifies plans to drop in on the self-ruled island that China considers a breakaway province. While China has been preventing Taiwan from...
Voice of America
Australia Urges Restraint as Regional Tensions Rise Over Pelosi Taiwan Visit
SYDNEY — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has reaffirmed Canberra’s commitment to maintaining the "status quo" with Taiwan as China launches "targeted military operations" in response to a visit by the U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday that Australia seeks “cooperation and...
Voice of America
China's Drills Threaten Status Quo of Taiwan Strait, Warns Taipei
TAIPEI — China sent more warplanes and ships across the sensitive median line in the Taiwan Strait Friday, according to Taiwanese defense officials, who warned Beijing is jeopardizing the status quo of the strategic waterway. The People’s Liberation Army sent 68 aircraft and 13 vessels for the activities around...
Voice of America
Blinken: China’s Actions Around Taiwan Unjustified, Disproportionate and Provocative
PHNOM PENH — China's military drills around Taiwan in response to the U.S. House speaker's visit to the self-ruled island is a disproportionate and unjustified escalation, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday. Blinken said the United States has made it repeatedly clear to China it does...
Voice of America
South Korea’s THAAD Missile Shield Reconsidered After North Korean Threats
WASHINGTON — South Korea’s new government has signaled a willingness to consider expanding its use of the U.S.-deployed THAAD missile shield in the face of growing evidence that North Korea is preparing to conduct a nuclear test. Defense experts say the move, which would reverse existing policy and...
Voice of America
VOA Interview: National Security Council Spokesman, Adm. John Kirby
As the Russian war in Ukraine rages on, the Biden administration is seeking to build alliances and partnerships with an eye on two other adversaries—China in the Indo-Pacific and Iran in the Middle East. Siamak Dehghanpour of VOA’s Persian Service recently spoke with Admiral John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, on what the Biden doctrine looks like in the Middle East, where the president seeks to bolster security for key ally Israel and reengage Saudi Arabia—a country that remains a U.S. strategic partner despite its human rights record.
Voice of America
South African Farmers Decry China’s Wool Ban
Johannesburg — Sipiwo Makinana lives in Ugie, a small town at the foot of the Drakensberg Mountains in a postcard-worthy region of the Eastern Cape province, where he’s a small-scale sheep farmer. Makinana says he usually makes about 150 rand, or $9, per kilo for his wool. But...
Voice of America
VOA Interview: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Phnom Penh, Cambodia — Amid soaring tensions over China's military drills in the Taiwan Strait, VOA's Khmer Service Reporter Sun Narin interviewed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Friday. Blinken told VOA that China's reaction to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan this week is "disproportionate and dangerous.” He said the United States will not respond with any provocative actions of its own. Blinken also discussed ways to address the worsening situation in Myanmar, including possible additional sanctions. Blinken said the U.S. wants a positive relationship with Cambodia, and that he discussed the importance of strengthening democracy in the country with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, with elections set for next year.
Voice of America
ASEAN Condemns Lack of Myanmar Peace Progress
Southeast Asian ministers Friday condemned the lack of progress on a crisis resolution plan for coup-hit Myanmar, demanding the junta take action before a regional summit later this year. Myanmar has been in chaos since a putsch in February last year, and the death toll from the military's brutal crackdown...
Voice of America
Russian Envoy: Renewed US-Iran talks to Salvage Nuclear Deal Are 'Serious'
Russia's envoy to talks on reviving Iran's 2015 nuclear deal said on Friday they had resumed in a "serious" atmosphere even as few expect a breakthrough compromise while Tehran's disputed uranium enrichment program surges forward. Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington restarted in Vienna on Thursday with a meeting between...
EXPLAINER: On China, US and climate, action, not talk is key
The last two agreements the world made to battle climate change came only after the United States and China, by far the two biggest carbon polluters, made deals with each other. Now the successful dynamic is in jeopardy with China cutting off climate talks with the U.S. because of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan.
Taiwan accuses China of simulating invasion as US relations nosedive
Taiwan accused the Chinese army of simulating an attack on its main island Saturday, as Beijing doubled down on its retaliation for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei after announcing a suspension of cooperation with Washington on key issues. Taipei said it observed "multiple" Chinese planes and ships operating in the Taiwan Strait, believing them to be simulating an attack on the self-ruled democracy's main island.
