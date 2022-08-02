ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Register Citizen

Torrington discusses obscenity laws, anti-Biden signs

TORRINGTON — They’re appearing more and more. Lawn signs and flags declaring support for former President Donald Trump, and “F— Joe Biden.” There are variations on the theme, such as “Trump Won,” referring to the 2020 election, and “Trump 2024.”. But it’s...
TORRINGTON, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut’s lone U.S. House primary race heats up

HARTFORD, Conn. — Across Connecticut’s five Congressional districts, only one of them will be on the ballot on August 9. The state’s Fourth District covers most of Fairfield and some of New Haven counties. Right now, the seat is held by Democrat incumbent Jim Himes. He’s been in the position since 2009.
CONNECTICUT STATE
themonroesun.com

Built before America’s founding, this saltbox house still stands

MONROE, CT — Flowers adorn the walkway to a cottage red saltbox house on Great Ring Road, where a replica of the 1776 American flag hangs by the front entrance and an original hand pump is on display nearby. Beyond the split-rail fence along the street, a friendship garden...
MONROE, CT
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Communities Being Asked to Conserve Water

In response to continued drought conditions, some Connecticut communities are being asked to conserve water. Connecticut Water issued a conservation request to five shoreline towns, asking people to reduce their water usage by 15%. Clinton, Guilford, Old Saybrook, Madison and Westbrook are included in the request. “We can’t arrive at...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Three CT hospitals among best in the U.S., federal agency says

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Three Connecticut hospitals were ranked among the best in the nation, according to new ratings released by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Sharon Hospital, Stamford Hospital and Greenwich Hospital Association each received five-star ratings, CMS’s...
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport Councilwoman Maria Pereira penalized after calling colleague an ‘ex-felon’

BRIDGEPORT — City Councilwoman Maria Pereira was removed from her committee assignments this week for referring to a fellow member as an “ex-felon.”. The council voted last month to hold Pereira in contempt after she refused to apologize to City Councilman Ernest Newton, a longtime political rival, for shouting that he was a convicted felon during a dispute at an earlier meeting.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
06880danwoog.com

Friday Flashback #308

The other day, Ronnie Presha posted some very interesting memories on Facebook. They provide a fascinating look at Westport in the late 1960s and early ’70s, as seen through the eyes of a Black teenager in a neighboring town. Ronnie writes:. I was raised in Norwalk. But in my...
WESTPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Tombstones Found At Splash Pad

VIDEO REPORT– 2022-08-04 #Bridgeport CT– A number of viewers have reached out to me to let me know about tombstones discarded just a couple of feet from the splash pad outside Luis Marin School on the Boston Avenue side. Lakeview Cemetery is across the street but it is not known if the two are connected. It is not known how long they have been there but they are behind a fenced-in area of a small building being demolished.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

World War II Mortar shells were found in a Connecticut town

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A local man found three mortar shells in the Mattabasset River in Middletown Tuesday morning. At around 9:50 a.m., Officers responded to an address in Middletown after a man said he found three mortar shells while magnet fishing. Police said he brought the three shells back to his home and called the Middletown Police Department.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WestfairOnline

Wahlburgers returning to Connecticut, but not in Fairfield County

The fast casual restaurant chain Wahlburgers, which closed its sole Connecticut eatery in Trumbull during the pandemic, is returning to the state but will not operate in Fairfield County. Wahlburgers’ first foray into the Connecticut dining scene was a restaurant at the Westfair Trumbull Mall, which opened in October 2017...
06880danwoog.com

Remembering Ted Diamond

Ted Diamond — proud World War II veteran, longtime local volunteer, former 2nd selectman, Memorial Day parade grand marshal, and beloved Westporter – died Tuesday night, of complications from COVID. He was 105 years old. Ted died less than 5 months after his wife Carol. She was 100....
WESTPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Cracked-Concrete Boathouse Legal Fees Increase

Alders signed off on paying outside attorneys $159,000 in total as legal bills keep mounting for an ongoing court battle centered on cracking concrete outside of the Canal Dock Boathouse. Local legislators took that vote Monday night during the latest regular monthly meeting of the full Board of Alders, which...
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: 2 People Stabbed

2022-08-03@2:29am–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a man and a woman assaulted with a knife in the 200 block of Oak Street. ANYONE WITH ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS ASKED TO CONTACT THE BRIDGEPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 203-576-TIPS. By Stephen Krauchick. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
newcanaanite.com

Lawsuit: Town’s Denial of Sewer Application ‘Illegal’

A lawyer representing the owner of a property at Weed and Elm Streets, site of a planned 102-unit multifamily redevelopment, is appealing a municipal body’s decision last month to deny a proposed relocated sewer connection. The Board of Finance, in its role as New Canaan’s Water Pollution Control Authority,...
NEW CANAAN, CT

