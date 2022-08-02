What George Soros doesn't understand about crime and true justice

Read on www.foxnews.com
Mom of California murder victim blasts Soros-backed prosecutors: ‘Helping criminals’
A California mother whose son was murdered snapped back at George Soros for defending liberal district attorneys, claiming that he is "helping criminals." "I do not believe that these district attorneys are acting like district attorneys. They're more like undercover public defenders. They are helping the criminals being released instead of helping my son's case," Imelda Hernandez told "America Reports."
Frequent CNN columnist: I ‘LITERALLY’ view Trump supporters as ‘no different’ than bin Laden supporters
Within the same week that the U.S. military killed al Qaeda leader and Usama bin Laden accomplice Ayman al-Zawahri, frequent CNN columnist and MSNBC guest Dean Obeidallah said he views former President Trump’s supporters as no different than people who supported bin Laden after the Sept. 11 attacks. Obeidallah...
Washington, DC, beset by violent crime, turns to prison inmates for help: 'Subject matter experts'
Washington, D.C., leaders and academics turned to prisoners this week for help finding answers on how to address the rampant crime in the city. "There are a lot of subject matter experts in here," a correctional officer told D.C. Director of Gun Violence Prevention Linda K. Harllee Harper at the Correctional Treatment Facility on Wednesday, the Washington Post reported.
Gov. Greg Abbott: We will be sending more migrants to D.C. until Biden admin 'does its job' on border security
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott blasted the Biden administration on "Hannity" for refusing to handle the ongoing border crisis as Democratic mayors call for the National Guard to assist their cities. GREG ABBOTT: Believe me, we have more buses headed their way as we speak right now. But this just shows...
Former Obama staffer tells Stephen Colbert Republicans want to 'make life worse and shorter'
Stephen Colbert hosted former Obama staffers and current hosts of "Pod Save America" Jon Lovett, Jon Favreau, and Tommy Vietor on CBS's "The Late Show" Tuesday to lavish praise on the Inflation Reduction Act, which was agreed to last week by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
Sen. Tim Scott confronted Trump on racism and it launched a major economic initiative: Exclusive book excerpt
August 2017 was the infamous rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. What should have been a sparse gathering turned into a horrific event. Later that day, when I heard the exchange between a reporter and President Trump, I was concerned. His conjecture that "there were fine people on both sides" bothered me. A day or so after, I was asked about it during an interview.
Two New York reps join growing list of Democrats who refuse to commit to supporting Biden in 2024
Two New York Democrats declined to say whether they would support President Biden for president in 2024 Tuesday, adding to the list of Democrats who are soft on the idea of a Biden re-election campaign. When asked during a debate if Biden should seek re-election, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-NY, said...
DeSantis creating a 'White nationalist movement everywhere - or else,' claims MSNBC’s Joy Reid
MSNBC host Joy Reid once again tore into Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., for what she claims is part of a "White nationalist movement" during Thursday’s "The ReidOut." The segment began with a panel discussing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas. Because Orban has been vocal about his anti-immigration stance, Reid concluded that Orban as well as the Republican Party are guilty of supporting a White nationalist movement.
Karine Jean-Pierre roasted for calling overturning of Roe v. Wade 'unconstitutional'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took heat Wednesday after she claimed that the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade was an "unconstitutional action." "From day one, when the Supreme Court made this extreme decision to take away a constitutional right, it was an unconstitutional action by them," she said.
Presidential age limit ‘amendment’ needed to keep Biden, Trump from running for office: Washington Post column
Fearful that either former President Trump or President Biden could get the presidency for a second term, Washington Post columnist Charles Lane argued for a constitutional amendment that would put an age cap on anyone seeking presidential office. Besides keeping the office available to those with full mental capacity and...
Pompeo on 'Fox & Friends': A lot of Democrats, Hollywood and corporations don't want to confront China
Fox News contributor and former Secretary of State said on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday that President Biden has mishandled China's aggressive response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan. Pompeo said the president and others in the Democratic Party have a "real challenge they need to confront" when it comes to their years of support for China.
Washington Post publishes book preview claiming ‘sick’ GOP set for ‘destroying the world’s oldest democracy’
An excerpt from columnist Dana Milbank's new book warned Thursday in the Washington Post that Republicans "have become an authoritarian faction fighting democracy." The essay, adapted from "The Destructionists: The Twenty-Five Year Crack-Up of the Republican Party," claimed former President Trump is merely a symptom of a GOP that has grown more and more radicalized over the last quarter-century.
Border crisis goes to Washington, crime in the suburbs, and more from Fox News Opinion
TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host calls out George Soros for trying to destroy the U.S. justice system. Continue reading…. BORDER CRISIS GOES TO WASHINGTON – D.C. Mayor Bowser finally cares about border crisis as it hits home in nation's capital. Continue reading…. FAILING GRADE – San Diego...
David Axelrod says Biden not benefiting from Democratic legislative wins because they seem like 'compromises'
David Axelrod, former senior adviser to Barack Obama, said Wednesday that President Biden wasn't benefiting from Democratic legislative accomplishments because of the high expectations the president set and the fact that Biden is "not stellar" while on camera. On CNN's New Day, anchors Brianna Keliar and John Avalon asked Axelrod...
Karoline Leavitt hopes to show young voters Democrats' policies are to blame for 'out-of-reach' American dream
EXCLUSIVE: Karoline Leavitt, the 24-year-old former spokeswoman for House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik and a former assistant press secretary for President Trump, said the American dream is "completely out of reach" for her generation of voters due to Democrats' policies. Leavitt, who was born and raised in Atkinson, N.H....
FBI chief says southern border presents 'significant security issues' when asked if it is secure
The director of the FBI on Thursday told lawmakers that the crisis at the southern border presents "significant security issues" -- while avoiding directly addressing claims by the Biden administration that the border is "secure." FBI Director Christopher Wray was asked at a Senate hearing by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas,...
Jesse Watters: Liberals suddenly don't want to see migrants
Fox News host Jesse Watters called out liberal lawmakers for their response to migrants coming to their cities Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: They're all hypocrites. They're fine with millions of migrants storming into Texas, but can't deal with a few hundred in the Big Apple or the capital. When their borders are open, it's shameful. Have you ever seen people this stupid?
'Documented Dreamers' push for citizenship path
For hundreds of thousands of young legal immigrants, the clock is ticking toward self-deportation. Dip Patel was born in India, but after a stop in Canada, he came to the United States legally on his parents' work visa when he was just nine years old. Country caps on certain employment-based...
Rep. Jim Jordan: How Donald Trump Is The Joe Montana Of Politics
Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Jordan joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to explain why White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is wrong to claim the Supreme Court took away a women’s constitutional right to an abortion by overturning Roe V. Wade. “It’s interesting the order the Founders placed...
‘State media’: Biden chief of staff gives ‘kudos’ to NY Times report claiming Biden is ‘right’ on recession
Biden White House chief of staff Ronald Klain praised the New York Times on Friday after the outlet reported that the latest job numbers may have vindicated President Joe Biden’s denial that the U.S. economy is in a recession. On Friday, The New York Times responded to the newly...
