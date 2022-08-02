ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese vlogger in hot water after clip of her roasting and eating great white shark goes viral

CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago
T (that's it)
3d ago

Glad to hear that china is holding their citizens responsible for violation of one of the international laws that make sense.

Tina Marie Baumbach Stone
2d ago

how about holding THEM responsible for KILLING thousand of dogs for dog meat. ANIMAL crulty and abuse at it's Best. . China Needs to be slapped with Many sanctions. ALREADY.

Corey Porter
3d ago

why would she be in trouble how many humans have they ate over the years plus there numbers are back n force so ehh

