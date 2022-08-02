ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ready for a new school year? Do these things to ensure the healthiest year possible

By Dr. Gabriel Hernandez
With the arrival of August, it officially means another school year is about to begin for Brevard County students.

If your student is going back to full-time, in-person learning, remember to follow these tips to ensure the healthiest school year possible.

Get your physical exams

Scheduling a routine physical exam is the key to ensuring your child’s health remains a top priority throughout the school year.

Physicals are not only important back-to-school preparation, but they are also a great way to assess your child’s health, attitude, growth and development every year.

Yearly physical exams are required by many Florida schools and they:

  • Allow children to partake in sports teams and extracurricular programs at school.
  • Give schools updated information on any recent health developments, prescriptions, and changes in overall well-being.
  • Bring a sense of safety and security to families.

Don’t wait. Remember to schedule your appointment a few weeks in advance in order to start the school year off right!

Immunizations are a must

Back-to-school physicals are also the perfect time to ask your child’s pediatrician about immunizations.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we have been able to prevent the contraction of some of the worst diseases in history, such as mumps, polio, measles, coronavirus and influenza.

The CDC also cites that some immunizations like the HPV vaccine — recommended for all preteens 11 or 12 years old — can prevent up to 90 percent of HPV-attributable cancers.

Staying current on all immunizations is essential to keeping our children, families and communities safe.

Get a good night's sleep

According to the CDC, children and adolescents who do not get enough sleep have a higher risk of obesity, diabetes, injuries, poor mental health and problems with attention and behavior.

Students ages 6-12 need 9-12 hours of sleep, ages 14-17 need about 8-10 hours of sleep each night, and young adults (ages 18-25) need between seven and nine hours.

Eat before school

According to healthyeating.com, eating a healthy breakfast before starting the school day is linked to improved concentration, better test scores, increased energy, a higher intake of vitamins and minerals, and even a healthier body weight.

Breakfast is especially important for young students whose brains use up about half of the body’s energy.

Students who eat a healthy breakfast tend to have better concentration than students who skip breakfast altogether.

Kicking off the school year

As we kick off a new school year together, let’s make sure we start with a healthy and strong foundation by getting any necessary vaccines and scheduling an appointment with your child’s primary care physician.

Make sure the get a good night's sleep and they head to school well fed.

To find a pediatric specialist in our network, please visit Steward DoctorFinder or call 1-800-488-5959.

Dr. Gabriel Hernandez is a pediatrics specialist at Melbourne Regional Medical Center.

