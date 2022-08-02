Nutrition for Today: Want more energy, fewer headaches, better concentration? Drink water

Support local journalism. A digital subscription is incredibly affordable and makes you the most informed person around. Click here and subscribe today.

It seems like everyone is on the water bandwagon these days.

Everywhere you look you see people lugging around those huge bottles of water.

Is this necessary?

Are we overdoing it?

Do we really need to be carrying around a constant water supply, living in fear of dehydration?

Let’s take a realistic look at how much water we actually require in order to be fully hydrated.

Water is truly a jack of all trades. It is utilized in virtually every single bodily function.

The kidneys use water to filter out waste products.

The muscles have to have water to be able to contract and move.

Our digestive system utilizes water to absorb nutrients and eliminate waste. The brain is dependent upon water for its functioning.

Metabolism and fat burning rely on water. The list goes on.

A fully hydrated body contains enough water to maintain all these functions at peak efficiency.

Water should make up 50 percent of our total body weight. Anything less indicates some degree of dehydration.

Dehydration is manifested by fatigue, brain fog, impaired memory retention and learning capacity, decrease in energy and slowing of metabolism.

So how much do we really need?

The standard rule of thumb is to drink eight cups of water a day. One cup is eight ounces, so that would mean we need 64 ounces of water each day.

But we’re not all the same size or have the same activity levels. Eight cups might not be enough for everyone.

Here’s a better formula: Drink one-half ounce of water for every pound you weigh. For example, if you weigh 150 pounds, you need 75 ounces of water. If you’re physically active, add an additional eight ounces of water for every 15 minutes of activity and exercise you do.

Once you start consuming the right amount of water you might notice several things.

You’ll lose weight easier, chronic headaches vanish, you’ll look younger, exercise seems less effortful, you’ll be able to focus and concentrate on tasks better, your mind seems sharper, your digestive begins to work like a well-oiled machine, your hair, skin, and nails improve, muscle cramps go away, you get sick less often, and your mood and outlook on life improves.

And that all comes just from drinking water!

But does it have to be all water?

Do juices and other drinks count?

Yes, other liquids can count, so long as they don’t contain caffeine or alcohol (both are dehydrating).

If you’re not yet a water drinker, start slowly, and gradually increase as you’re able.

When you get to the point that your body is fully hydrated, you’ll notice a significant improvement in energy, your mind becomes sharper, and hunger vanishes.

It’s worth the effort, trust me.

It’s interesting that when we’re chronically dehydrated our thirst mechanism becomes blunted, so we don’t even realize we’re thirsty.

You may have to force it a bit at first until your natural thirst begins to kick in.

So, join the water-toting crowd! Always let your water bottle be part of the Essential Four items you always take with you when you leave the house — phone, keys, wallet and water.

Pro tip: Start your day off first thing with eight ounces of water. We wake up dehydrated after a long night of sleep. Replenishing your body first thing in the morning after waking pays off with more energy and a better mental outlook all day!

Susie Bond is a Registered and Licensed Dietitian/Nutritionist in private practice. Contact her at NutritionistOnCall@gmail.com