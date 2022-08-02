Rotary jail and more: 7 unusual Indiana buildings you might not know

Our most famous Hoosier landmarks — like the West Baden Springs Hotel and Columbus' First Christian Church — rightfully collect their share of fandom. But plenty more unconventional structures are planted quietly around the state, waiting for their due.

Several have been hiding in plain sight for years, like the tiny house designed by Frank Lloyd Wright's son-in-law at the University of Evansville. Others don't reveal their secrets until patrons step inside, like the St. Anne Shell Chapel with a mosaic-covered interior. Still others are thanks to Hoosiers' national connections, like the Versailles man who helped build the Walgreens pharmacy chain.

Here are seven buildings around Indiana where big architectural surprises await. The best news? If you live in the state, a day trip or quick overnight stay will give you plenty of time to visit.

Rotary Jail Museum

225 N. Washington St. in Crawfordsville. rotaryjailmuseum.org. 765-362-5222. Admission: March-May: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. June-August: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. September-December: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Check website for December hours and holiday weekend closures. $5 adults, $3 ages 6-11, free ages 5 and under.

When the jail was constructed in 1881, its purpose was to be inescapable thanks to cells operated by the rotary mechanism on two floors, said Brittney Turpin, executive director of the Montgomery County Cultural Foundation. Using the hand crank, a guard could rotate them to let an inmate into an open cell. With fewer guards needed, the personnel could double as sheriff's deputies to patrol. Unlike a prison, inmates only stayed there for an average of two days, Turpin said.

Over the first half century, the spinning caused some problems. The motion sickened inebriated inmates, who were kept in a non-moving area called the "Drunk Tank." And some inmates' limbs caught in the bars and were amputated when the jail rotated, Turpin said. So for the next 40 years, officials froze the jail in place before they stopped using it as such in 1973. Two years later, it became a museum, and staff members still rotate it for patrons to see on tours.

St. Anne Shell Chapel

1 Sisters of Providence in Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. spsmw.org. 812-535-3131. Most always open and free to visit.

The tiny chapel offers a massive reward to anyone who steps inside: walls that are completely studded with shells mostly collected from the Wabash River.

The chapel was built in 1875 and was the second structure on the grounds to honor St. Anne, according to the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods website. During a harrowing sea voyage from France to the U.S. in 1843, Mother Theodore Guerin, founder of the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, and Sister Mary Cecilia Bailly prayed to St. Anne and Mary, the mother of Jesus, for protection. They survived, and to honor the saint, Guerin planned a chapel.

Sister Mary Joseph Le Fer de la Motte crafted the mosaics. Cream and brown shells, for example, fill in an Indiana map of the Sisters of Providence's journeys and missions. Another mosaic even shows the Nashville — the ship that the duo traveled on — complete with sails and a vast ocean.

Tyson Temple United Methodist Church

324 W. Tyson St. in Versailles. tysonumc.org. 812-689-6976. Tours: Call ahead to set one up. No cost.

James Tyson helped Charles Walgreen begin the famous drugstore chain — an act that had many positive outcomes for Tyson's hometown of Versailles. Among them is a stunning 1937 art deco temple that he dedicated to his mother. Practically every inch of it is loaded with symbolism from Tyson's world travels, said Danny Jackson, longtime parishioner and historian.

Underneath its cone-like spire sits a structure that includes glazed terra cotta, granite and limestone, according to information from the church. Waves between windows symbolize baptism, sets of 12 steps call back to the 12 tribes of Israel and a golden arch inside the sanctuary honors the rainbow God presented as a covenant after the great flood depicted in Genesis in the Bible.

Peters-Margedant House

Across the street from 516 S. Weinbach Ave. in Evansville. petersmargedanthouse.com. Tours: By appointment Wednesdays and Saturdays. Fill out the form online. Free.

Just as interesting as William Wesley Peters' 552-square-foot house was his life situation when he designed it. In 1932, he had become an apprentice at Frank and Olgivanna Lloyd Wright's newly formed Taliesin Fellowship, which provided architectural and cultural training in an immersive environment. While there, Peters and Svetlana, the beloved daughter that Frank had adopted when he married Olgivanna, fell for each other. The parents didn't approve, considering that Peters was about 19 and Svetlana 16, according to Frank's autobiography.

Peters left and headed back to his family's home of Evansville. He forged ahead with his own designs and built an early prototype home in the Usonian style, said Adam Green, president of the Friends of the Peters-Margedant House. Likely part of Frank Lloyd Wright's conversations about developing cities in the modern age previously, Peters imagined what a residence could look like, Green said. The 1934 home has long strips of windows, strong connections between interior and exterior spaces, and an emphasis on horizontal lines.

As for Peters' relationship with Svetlana? Everyone patched things up, the two married and Peters became Lloyd Wright's right-hand man.

Cathedral Labyrinth & Sacred Garden

In the area of 300 North St. in New Harmony. robertleeblafferfoundation.org. 812-682-3050. Open and free to visit.

The labyrinth is an outdoor structure that recalls a famous building: Chartres Cathedral. Kent Schuette, a Purdue professor emeritus who designed the New Harmony labyrinth, traveled to France to take its measurements. Semi-pink granite is among the materials that fit in a perfectly round formation, he said. The piers of the nearby brick wall are the same distance apart as the French cathedral's columns, among other similarities.

The labyrinth's place in New Harmony is thanks to Jane Blaffer Owen, the philanthropist who dedicated much of her life to preserving and building on New Harmony's history and culture. The cathedral design caught her attention because of Lauren Artress' international movement to use labyrinths as a spiritual walking meditation, Schuette said.

House of Tomorrow

West Lake Front Drive in Beverly Shores. indianalandmarks.org. 317-639-4534. Tours: Tickets for the 2022 Century of Progress homes tour go on sale at 9 a.m. Aug. 1 for the Sept. 24 tour.

For the 1933 Chicago World's Fair, architect George Fred Keck Glass designed a 12-sided glass house with an "iceless" refrigerator, dishwasher and an airplane hangar — all amenities he thought a family of the future would need. It was one of five Century of Progress homes shown, all of which instilled a much-needed sense of escape and hope in Depression-era fairgoers, said Todd Zeiger, director of the northern regional office for Indiana Landmarks.

Robert Bartlett later moved the homes and others, with the idea that their popularity would kickstart development of Beverly Shores. The National Park Service owns the Century of Progress homes and leases them to Indiana Landmarks, which in turn leases them to private parties who have completed the houses' restoration, said Zeiger, who is also project manager for the Century of Progress leasing program. The House of Tomorrow is in need of repair and has a restoration plan but is still seeking proposals to complete the work in exchange for a longterm lease, he said.

Shrine Room at the Indiana War Memorial

55 Michigan St. in.gov/iwm. 317-232-7615. Admission: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Free.

The majestic outside — Indiana limestone topped with a staircase-like roof — hints at a stunning room inside. Considering the anecdotes that Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. J. Stewart Goodwin has received about longtime Indianapolis residents who haven't explored the Shrine Room, it could be described as hiding in plain sight.

It was one of the downtown memorials built after World War I, and the executive director of the Indiana War Memorials Commission said the materials inside come from U.S. ally countries. Its mission is to thank those countries, the U.S. and others that fought in the war and remind visitors to be good citizens, he said. The room includes portraits of commanders, a crystal star of destiny to inspire hope, a garrison flag, and a frieze that tells the story of the war.

