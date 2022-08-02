Most popular Indianapolis State fair food? Long-time vendor sticks with the past

When Ron Smith is asked about the most popular food at the Indiana State Fair this year, he doesn't hesitate with an an answer.

It's the same he would have given 10 years ago. And 25 years ago. And even 50 years ago.

This marks his 53rd year as a food vendor at the Indiana State Fair, making him the longest-serving concessionaire on the fairgrounds.

His most steady product? Corn dogs.

"I've sold corn dogs my entire life. When I started selling them, they were 35 cents," said Smith, 72, owner of the Lebanon, Indiana-based R.E. Smith Food and Drink, which has 11 food stands at the Indiana State Fair.

Smith's family has been in the food concessions business since the 1920s, traveling by train to sell plated hot lunches of roast beef at fairs and festivals across the country. Back then, traveling food vendors would build wooden stands at each event.

Paper cups weren't yet widely a thing, he said. Coffee sold at fairs, festivals and other outdoor gatherings was served in ceramic cups.

Smith began working in the business as a child.

"It's the only thing I've ever done; the only thing I ever wanted to do," he said.

"The hard part was the logistics. You had to have the equipment move in and get set up. If you weren't at home, you had to have some accommodations for sleeping," he said. "When I started, we didn't have running water. We carried the water in big what they call 'GI cans.' They were galvanized containers but they look like garbage cans. You'd go somewhere and get water and and then we would have a kitchen set up in the stand and there would be a burner in here that kept water boiling all the time. That's where you get your hot water from."

From the hot plates, the family moved to selling hamburgers and hot dogs in buns, and then the more popular footlong hot dogs with chili sauce, along with fish his father fileted, batter-dipped and deep-fried onsite.

"It was an item that you couldn't get every day," Smith said.

At age 19, Smith started his own concessions business at the Indiana State Fair in 1969, selling hotdogs from a stand.

When he was drafted into the U.S. Army and went to Vietnam, his father ran the stand. They were partners when he returned in 1971.

He added corn dogs later, after saving enough money to buy a fryer.

The dish had began to be popularized in the U.S. in the late 1930s and 1940s.

Fair food fads

Today there are more than 20 Indiana State Fair concessionaires, some with multiple stands, with corn dogs on the menu. A couple of them are offshoots of the traditional — there's a turkey corn dog at one stand; one is part of a barbeque dish, and mini corn dogs show up in a charcuterie take on standard fair foods.

Smith, a past president of the National Independent Concessionaires Association, has seen vendors across the fair introduce new items to generate buzz. Food is the top draw for the fair — and a major factor in most entertainment events. His company is one of three year-round food vendors at the state fairgrounds.

"They're all trying new things. They want to try the doughnut burger or whatever it might be. I see some really good items. Very few of them keep going. It's just a fad."

That's not to say that Smith hasn't experimented with his menu. The Italian sausage sandwich was added in the 1970s and was a top seller for about 20 years. It's still there.

The deli sandwiches, fruit salad and veggie kabab he got rid of a few years ago when customers flat-out told him they were coming to the fair to ingest grease and had no interest in healthier fare.

"We did that for about 15 years, and people don't want that stuff," he said.

But, surprisingly, a pig-in-a-blanket with a cocktail-smoked sausage fried in pancake batter and served with syrup also didn't take, he said.

"They're always after you to come up something new and different, which is fine for publicity," he said. "But I stick with what I've done all of my life — corn dogs, hot dogs on a stick."

The Smith stands still dip the dogs in batter and fry them up onsite.

"In the beginning, you made your own batter, and then some factory batters came out. For years, we were hooked up with Pillsbury. We used it or years and years. And then they just quit selling it. Then we were all scrambling to come up with a new one."

Smith said he tried other premade mixes, doctoring them up to his liking for about eight years, until finding one that he was happy with a couple of years ago.

Not all of the many corn dog vendors though are crafting the fried goods. Some arrive at the fairgrounds frozen with low standards that impact other vendors, Smith said.

"The bad thing is there are lots and lots of corn dogs being sold," he said. "And sometimes it's the bad ones that give the good ones a bad name."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Most popular Indianapolis State fair food? Long-time vendor sticks with the past