What's the status of the I-69 Finish Line project in Indianapolis?

By Kayla Dwyer, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

Nearly the entire 27-mile leg of the I-69 project between Martinsville and Indianapolis has some kind of traffic restriction in place. But visual progress is underway, particularly near Indianapolis.

The $2 billion project ― part of the decades-long endeavor to build an interstate connecting Evansville to Indianapolis ― is still on track to wrap up by the end of 2024.

So far in 2022, crews in Marion County have focused on demolishing bridges and building new concrete and pavement on what will become I-69.

The second phase of the project in Marion County is the widening of an eight-mile stretch of I-465 that is bisected by I-69. This will largely occur in 2023 and 2024.

What's been done so far in Marion County

Drivers may notice several new bridges in Marion County. There's also a new stretch of interstate-grade pavement that they are already driving on.

  • The Mooresville Road bypass, Keystone Avenue bridge and Madison Avenue overpass have been rebuilt and open to traffic.
  • A new County Line Road roundabout is open to southbound travelers. Access to nearby Bluff Road is restricted while crews align the new roundabout beneath the new interstate.
  • A new Belmont Avenue extension connects Belmont Avenue to Southport Road.
  • Edgewood Avenue access to State Road 37 is now permanently closed.
  • Work is ongoing to replace the Mann Road bridge.
  • Carson Avenue closed in late July and will remain closed for six months. There may be nighttime lane closures and intermittent 20-minute traffic stoppages near Carson Avenue for demolition. This is the fifth and final bridge replacement over I-465 for the project.
  • New elevated southbound I-69 lanes opened in early June between Southport Road in Marion County and Fairview Road in Johnson County, meaning traffic is now shifting onto those lanes using temporary barriers.

What's to come in Marion County

Much of the new interstate between Martinsville and Indianapolis will start coming into shape by the end of 2022.

  • Completion of the Carson Avenue and Mann Road bridges
  • Construction of new I-69 entrance and exit ramps
  • Completion of the Southport Road realignment, and therefore most of that interchange. The northbound exit onto Southport Road will open in 2023.
  • Addition of bicycle/pedestrian facilities where I-69 crosses over and under local roads
  • Installation of a large utility line where the new I-69/I-465 interchange is planned
  • In 2023, widening of an eight-mile stretch of I-465 to eight lanes

View an interactive traffic closure map at i69finishline.com/maps .

Contact IndyStar transportation reporter Kayla Dwyer at kdwyer@indystar.com or follow her on Twitter @kayla_dwyer17 .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: What's the status of the I-69 Finish Line project in Indianapolis?

