ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Boyd: Attack Indiana's abysmal maternal and infant mortality with same energy as abortion

By Oseye Boyd, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

I’ve found my silver lining in this special session about abortion legislation.

As I listened to debates, discussions and testimonies, I heard renewed attention on the symbiotic issues of maternal mortality and infant mortality.

Ever since I learned of Indiana’s abysmal track record of keeping people alive after delivery, I’ve made it my mission to illuminate the issue whenever I can.

High death rates for pregnant people and babies have plagued Indiana for years. Indiana’s mortality rate is about 52 deaths per 100,000 births on average from 2015-2019, keeping Indiana ranked near the bottom when compared to other states. The maternal mortality rates include deaths of up to one year after birth for ages 10-60.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uVGy7_0h1U5ORI00

In rural areas, Indiana has what’s known as obstetric deserts, meaning there are locations in our state where women don’t have access to obstetrics care. Many providers have closed health care facilities in Indiana's rural areas, and the lack of convenient access to doctors and hospitals during pregnancy, bumps the maternal mortality rate to 76 deaths per 100,000 births.

More: 'More urgent than ever': Indiana lawmaker to propose maternal mortality legislation

Though the experience may be different from their rural counterparts, pregnant people in cities also face access issues, resulting in the same outcome: dead moms and babies.

When you look at race, you’ll see another glaring example of disparity for Black people as Black women accounted for about 18% of maternal deaths in 2018, according to Indiana’s first Maternal Mortality Report released by the Maternal Mortality Review Committee (MMRC) in December 2020. MMRC was established after legislation passed the Indiana General Assembly in 2017. This is a positive step in the right direction. We need hard data. The first year reviewed was 2018. The committee found 87% of pregnancy-related deaths could’ve been prevented.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxABz_0h1U5ORI00

That's startling. Not just startling but heartbreaking. What aren’t we doing in Indiana to prevent this? Apparently, a lot.

That’s just the maternal mortality.

Infant mortality paints another stark picture.

According to the Indiana Department of Health report Indiana Infant Mortality and Birth Outcomes , 522 babies died before they turned 1 in 2020. That’s about 44 babies a month and 10 babies every week. It includes a particularly graphic image, but one that clearly illustrates what were dealing with here: We lost 2,800 babies in the last five years. That number could fill 39 school buses.

More: Indiana sees slight infant mortality rate increase

Again, racial disparities are painfully obvious in the data. The infant mortality rate is 5.5 per 1,000 live births for white babies; 6.0 for Hispanic babies; and 13.2 for Black babies. Indiana’s overall infant mortality rate is 6.6 deaths per 1,000 live births. Marion County has the distinction of having six ZIP codes with the highest infant mortality rate, with 46222 being the highest with 31 deaths. Gov. Eric Holcomb has a goal of making Indiana’s infant mortality rate the lowest in the nation by 2024.

If you didn’t know these numbers are so depressing, you’re not alone. If you’re like me, you probably based your views on your experience and the experiences of those around you. I and the women I know haven’t had life-threatening complications after birth and our babies were healthy. I assumed that’s how it is for most women, especially when you get prenatal care. Unfortunately, that’s not the case, especially for Black women. Black women across all socioeconomic groups are in danger of death or a near-death experience as we’ve seen in high profile cases involving Black mothers.

More: Chaniece was a young, healthy doctor who died giving birth. Her Blackness raised her risk.

Pregnancy is exciting. It’s also scary. Any number of complications can arise. And, let’s keep it real: Death is a risk for the mom, baby or both — especially in Indiana.

Now, that these issues have some renewed attention, let’s hope legislation will pass to address these issues of saving lives after birth with the same fervor they have for saving lives before birth. Senate Bill 2 earmarks $45 million for the Hoosier Families First Fund to help state agencies offer supportive services for pregnant people and children. A grant program to reduce infant mortality is included in the $58.5 million set aside in House Bill 1001, which also offers supportive services for Hoosier families. The timing is suspect, but I applaud these efforts no matter how suspicious I am of the motive.

More: As second week of Indiana’s special session begins, here’s what we know

These numbers scream that action must be taken now.

Contact IndyStar Public Engagement Editor Oseye Boyd at oboyd@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @oseyetboyd.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Boyd: Attack Indiana's abysmal maternal and infant mortality with same energy as abortion

Comments / 3

Donna Burgher
3d ago

Indiana politions that are nothing but religious zealots that have declared war on womens rights, the LGBTQ community and more. Vote Blue.

Reply(2)
10
Related
WTHI

Covid-19 case numbers jump in Indiana and Illinois

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Across the United States, cases of Covid-19 are rising. Here's a look at the current case numbers in the Wabash Valley. There were more than 10,000 cases of Covid in Indiana last week. Ten people died from the virus in the past seven days. In...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
fox32chicago.com

University of Chicago Medicine breaks ground on northwest Indiana facility

CROWN POINT, Ind. - The University of Chicago Medicine broke ground Wednesday on its first freestanding facility in Indiana. The facility is a 130,000 square-foot two-story outpatient center and micro-hospital in Crown Point. About 110,000 patient visits are expected each year once in opens in 2024, health officials said. The...
CROWN POINT, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana reports 9,996 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Sunday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Abortion debate has Gen Con organizers considering a move away from Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Could Gen Con be leaving Indianapolis?. Organizers of the consumer and trade experience dedicated to gaming culture and community say they are getting pressure from participants and advertisers to possibly look elsewhere because of actions taken by the Indiana General Assembly regarding Senate Bill 1 Special Session, the abortion bill.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
wbiw.com

Indiana Department of Education announces NLCS and Mitchell Community School are Employability Skills Grant recipients

INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today awarded 58 schools across 40 counties with $10 million in Employability Skills Innovation and Implementation Grant funding. The grant will help students develop in-demand employability skills that prepare them to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s workforce. A complete...
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Indiana lawmakers appear to strike deal on inflation relief package

Hoosier taxpayers are set to receive $200 checks after state lawmakers appear to have reached an agreement on an inflation relief package. The House and Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed more money. Senate Republicans didn’t want direct payments to Hoosiers at all. The compromise, said Rep. Tim Brown, is the...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternal Mortality#Infant Mortality#Abortion Issues#Black Women
The Associated Press

Indiana doctors raise worries about proposed abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Doctors fear they could face criminal charges when they provide emergency treatment for pregnant women if a proposal aimed at banning nearly all abortions in Indiana becomes law, several physicians told state lawmakers Tuesday. That testimony came after an Indiana House committee changed the abortion ban proposal narrowly approved over the weekend by the Republican-dominated state Senate. The committee broadened the language to include an exception allowing abortions to protect the health of the mother and adjusted the time frame when abortions would be permitted in cases of rape and incest. Republican Rep. Wendy McNamara of Evansville,...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

GALLERY: Life and legacy of Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorksi

In this Sept. 6, 2010 photo, supporters of Republican candidate, state Rep. Jackie Walorski march during the Blueberry Festival Parade in Plymouth, Ind. Jobs are still the top worry for voters in Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, where seven of the district's 11 counties have double-digit unemployment rates. That and voter anger over big government are turning up the heat in the district, where two-term Democratic Rep. Joe Donnelly faces a tough challenge from Walorski. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana mom thanks Navy recruiter that rescued her family

VALPARAISO, Ind. — An Indiana Navy recruiter put his training to use close to home last week, saving the lives of two young children. According to the Department of Defense, Culinary Specialist 1st Class Bobby Weaver was headed to work in Valparaiso on July 25 when the car that was traveling in front of him lost control, struck an emergency vehicle and went off the road into a deep ditch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
wevv.com

Southern Indiana melon farmers persist despite tough season

In this week’s Tri-State Farm Life, 44News takes a look at Southern Indiana’s melon farmers, and how they’ve handled this year’s turbulent growing season. Frey Co. Produce has been supplying our Tri-State and the nation with melons for decades, and this year, they’re back at it again producing nearly 20 million pounds of watermelons right here in Southern Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy