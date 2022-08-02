ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Peoria, IL

East Peoria runner wins Peru race billed as hardest marathon in the world

By Mike Kramer, Pekin Daily Times
Pekin Daily Times
Pekin Daily Times
 3 days ago

A former member of the cross-country teams at East Peoria Community High School and Illinois Central College, Kevin Eades of East Peoria had not run cross-country in seven years.

That didn't keep him last winter from signing up for the Inca Trail Marathon in Peru, a race billed as the hardest marathon in the world. Nor did it keep him from setting a blistering pace to win the event in June, outpacing the runner-up by nearly two-and-a-half hours.

“I (went) out super fast because I knew everyone would be going out conservative, because it’s so hard,” Eades said. “I knew I could build a good lead. I figured it was going to hurt no matter what, so I might as well be fast while I felt good.”

After he signed up for the race in December, Eades began training at East Peoria’s Eastside Center. In addition to running on the facility’s track and stadium steps, he also climbed hills in the area to prepare for the altitude changes he would encounter in Peru. The 26.2-mile course features altitude gains of 10,400 feet, altitude losses of up to 11,000 feet, and two high peaks of 13,900 and 13,000 feet.

“I definitely haven’t raced anything even close to how that one was,” he said. “It was tougher terrain then I ever could have imagined. The elevation change was a challenge I knew I couldn’t really prepare for except mentally. I would just repeat to myself ‘it’s about the attitude not the altitude’ when it was really hitting me at the highest peak.”

Pedialyte and pasta, but no greens: Morton runner preps for 100-mile treadmill record

The Inca Trail, which ends at the 15 th century Inca citadel Macchu Picchu, takes hikers four day to complete, according to Eades. He completed the Inca Trail Marathon in just over nine hours, sometimes overtaking event workers who were marking the course.

“I led it from start to finish,” said Eades. “As soon as I came up over the gateway monument and could see Macchu Picchu, I was just overfilled with joy, mostly because I knew didn’t just win, but I won the hardest marathon on the planet. It just felt so fulfilling. I didn’t enjoy much the first half, as I was so focused.  But in the second half, I did take some time to really take in all the scenery, as it’s around every corner there.”

Eades added that he signed up for the Inca Trail Marathon because, after a seven-year hiatus from distance running, he felt he needed a significant challenge. The race appears to have given him a taste for mountain marathons; in November, he's planning to travel to Nepal for a challenge involving the highest mountain in the world – the Mount Everest Trail race.

“It’s actually a 100 mile race over 6 days in the Himalayas with over 82,000 feet of elevation gain, and you go through Everest base camp,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Pekin Daily Times: East Peoria runner wins Peru race billed as hardest marathon in the world

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

CI Road Trip: Chillicothe’s Three Sisters Park

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Their names are Sadie, Lillian, and Goldie Cohen, but those living in Central Illinois may know them as the three sisters. Though they had no farming background, the sisters came to appreciate agriculture by owning 400 acres of land, and they wanted to share it with the community.
CHILLICOTHE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Open for Business: Chillicothe cheesecake staple celebrates 5 years

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) – Harreld Webster’s cheesecake cravings have been propelling his career for quite some time now. “Things have just been growing and we’ve been really blessed. It’s pretty incredible,” Webster said. Webster is officially celebrating five years in business after opening his Chillicothe...
CHILLICOTHE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Peoria, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Peru, IL
East Peoria, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
25newsnow.com

Miss Illinois wins 2022 Miss International Competition

PEORIA (25 News Now) -A new Queen from Bloomington is crowned Miss International 2022!. 25 News first told you about Katie Stapleton, the reigning Miss Illinois International, a few weeks ago before she left for the big competition. Now after a week of activities, rehearsals and preliminary competitions, Stapleton took home the big crown Saturday night.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Closed Shell gas stations begin to reopen

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After being closed for more than a day, Shell gas stations in the Peoria area began reopening their doors Thursday evening. On Wednesday, at least five Shell gas stations were forced to close due to possible tax revenue violations. A representative with Indiana-based Kamla Kaur...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Heavy rain and flooding in Central Illinois Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A widespread area of storms swept through Central Illinois through Tuesday morning. Storms brought some damaging winds and reports of hail, though the primary issue was heavy rain. Many areas in Central Illinois had reports of flooded streets, as well as cars stalled out in the water.
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Half Marathon#I Won#Illinois Central College
977wmoi.com

Dog Saves Family in Washington, IL

An Illinois family’s dog is being called a hero for saving the lives of her neighbors. Lisa Fenwick, the owner of six-year-old Bella, says her dog’s barking alerted them that the family’s house caught on fire and her neighbors are grateful for Bella and the support to help them get back on their feet:
WASHINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Fire damages East Peoria restaurant

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Fire has closed an East Peoria eatery, just prior to lunch time Thursday. East Peoria firefighters were called to “The Original Wonderdog” in Fondulac Plaza around 11:00 a.m. for what employees told 25 News was a small fire in the kitchen that blew up quickly.
EAST PEORIA, IL
955glo.com

Peoria Blues & Heritage Music Festival Returns September 2nd And 3rd On The Peoria Riverfront!

Music fans of Peoria unite, the Peoria Blues & Heritage Music Festival Returns to the Peoria Riverfront on September 2nd and 3rd, featuring an outstanding variety of amazing musicians! Trampled By Turtles and Here Come The Mummies will headline on Friday September 2nd, and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue along with Tommy Castro and the Painkillers headline Saturday! Multiple artists play both days! Check out the details below! Get tickets at PBHFEST.COM.
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
hoiabc.com

Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
hoiabc.com

A new type of hotel in Normal is all the buzz

NORMAL (WEEK) - It’s called a pollinator hotel and was created to give pollinators like bees a home after losing their habitat. The tiny hotel was created by the Wonsook Kim School of Art at Illinois State University and placed in The Refuge Food Forest by Town of Normal.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Food, fun, 4-H at McLean County Fair

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s the first of five days full of food, fun and farm animals in Bloomington. While hot and muggy Wednesday, weather uncertainty is something McLean County Fair organizers, EMS and entertainers alike, all prep for ahead of time. “Hydration for even adults is the...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Tremont Sophomore Returning to Sports After Cancer Diagnosis

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s the end of the summer and school is about to start but 15-year-old Savannah Jost is all smiles as she works basketball camp this week. “It feels nice because I get back into it,” Jost said at the Curley Boo Johnson ‘Skills for Life’ camp. “I get to forget about […]
TREMONT, IL
1470 WMBD

Stolen car found in Illinois River

PEKIN, Ill. – After trying and failing to find it on Friday, officials say a car that somehow went into the Illinois River was found Wednesday. Fon Du Lac Park District Police say they used the Peoria Fire Dive Team to help pull the car to shore after it was found in the river just south of the Pekin Boat docks.
PEKIN, IL
tspr.org

Pedestrian killed by train in Macomb

One person is dead following a train accident Tuesday in Macomb. The Macomb Fire Department and Life Guard Ambulance responded to the train tracks west of Bower Road at 5:47 p.m. At the scene, first-responders determined a pedestrian died in the accident. Several rail crossings were closed during the investigation...
MACOMB, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington in process of eliminating CSOs

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The twin cities weren’t quite as affected by heavy rainfall Tuesday morning as other parts of Central Illinois. However, Bloomington deals with combined sewer overflow issues as well in its older neighborhoods when rains get heavy and overload the sewer lines. Kevin Kothe, the...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Pekin Daily Times

Pekin Daily Times

331
Followers
82
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pekin, IL from Pekin Daily Times.

 http://pekintimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy