Wicomico County, MD

Wicomico County's COVID new cases flat; Maryland holds steady

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 3 days ago
Maryland reported 11,483 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, from 11,161 the week before of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Maryland ranked 34th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 7.4% from the week before, with 906,593 cases reported. With 1.82% of the country's population, Maryland had 1.27% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 28 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Wicomico County reported 213 cases and three deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 210 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 21,741 cases and 336 deaths.

The CDC on Aug 1 listed Wicomico County as "high" community transmission; this designation takes into account hospitalization admissions and total new cases. For communities with high community levels, it urges wearing a mask indoors while in public and staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations, among other precautionary measures.

Worcester County reported 89 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 74 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 9,628 cases and 161 deaths.

Somerset County reported 48 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 30 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 5,569 cases and 76 deaths.

Sussex County reported 539 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 480 cases and six deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 68,643 cases and 885 deaths.

Accomack County reported 84 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 97 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 7,765 cases and 108 deaths.

Northampton County reported 54 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 50 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 2,489 cases and 67 deaths.

Within Maryland, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Allegany County with 327 cases per 100,000 per week; Prince George's County with 240; and Montgomery County with 228. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Montgomery County, with 2,396 cases; Prince George's County, with 2,179 cases; and Baltimore County, with 1,194. Weekly case counts rose in 17 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Prince George's, Allegany and Charles counties.

Across Maryland, cases fell in seven counties, with the best declines in Montgomery County, with 2,396 cases from 2,591 a week earlier; in Howard County, with 607 cases from 711; and in Calvert County, with 112 cases from 135.

In Maryland, 61 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 35 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,179,405 people in Maryland have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 14,973 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 91,316,648 people have tested positive and 1,029,926 people have died.

Maryland's COVID-19 hospital admissions staying flat

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 31. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 1,667
  • The week before that: 1,636
  • Four weeks ago: 1,612

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 75,143
  • The week before that: 73,476
  • Four weeks ago: 63,312

Hospitals in 24 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 21 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 30 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

Bay Net

Gov. Hogan Announces Application Window Open For Child Care Stabilization Grants

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) has opened the application window for the Child Care Stabilization Grant Program and will be accepting applications through Monday, August 29. Through this program, MSDE will distribute $50 million in state funding to help address the financial burdens and operational challenges faced by child care providers during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Alert Day for intense heat and humidity; severe storms pass through region

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore area saw intense heat and humidity followed by thunderstorms on Friday. Some severe storms are popped up late in the day.The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for southern Harford County and southeastern Baltimore County until 6:45 p.m.A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Baltimore County and Baltimore City until 9 p.m.A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Kent County until 8:15 p.m. Also, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, and Talbot Counties until 8:45 p.m.Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles & Prince George's counties were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning...
MARYLAND STATE
WGMD Radio

Md. Looks to Stay COVID-Ready

Maryland’s plan remains in place, and as Governor Larry Hogan declared August Immunization Awareness Month Monday, he urged Marylanders to stay current on vaccines and boosters. “The dominant BA.5 subvariant is a reminder of how important it is for Marylanders to stay up to date on vaccines and boosters,...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Maryland sisters die in Hamptons vacation house fire

Two sisters from Maryland died in a fire at the vacation house their family was renting in Southampton, New York. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, of Potomac, were sleeping when a fire broke out in the Hampton house early Wednesday. The sisters were alumna of Holton-Arms School for...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Daily Voice

Bodies Of Missing Father, Son Pulled From Potomac River In Maryland

The bodies of a 10-year-old boy and his 43-year-old father from Virginia have been recovered from the Potomac River in Maryland, with officials Id'ing the latter, police said. Royal, Virginia resident Elias Isai Sandoval Pimentel was found pulled from the river when his body was located on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a day after investigators recovered his young son's body, whose name has not been released.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
getawaymavens.com

7 Surprisingly Romantic Hotels in Maryland

Maryland is replete with small, hidden, and thus, romantic hotels, inns and B&B’s – many on some kind of water be it creek, river, or bay. Of course, romantic for one might not be another’s cup of tea. Some of you might need a truly remote, getaway. Others can’t bear to be far from “civilization” – requiring the company of many others.
MARYLAND STATE
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

