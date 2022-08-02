ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime SU softball and volleyball coach Margie Knight dies

By Alec Branch, Salisbury Daily Times
 3 days ago
Longtime Salisbury University softball and volleyball head coach Margie Knight died over the weekend, the university announced Monday morning.

A native of Catonsville, Maryland, Knight was also an SU alum who played basketball, softball and volleyball during her time as a student. She would the go on to become a highly successful volleyball and softball coach for the university.

"Our Sea Gull family is devastated by the loss of Margie Knight," said Gerry DiBartolo, Salisbury's director of Athletics and Campus Recreation. "She was not only an outstanding coach who was beloved by her student-athletes, peers and colleagues and a phenomenal student-athlete during her undergraduate career, but she was well respected and loved in our community, the Eastern Shore and beyond.

"She leaves a legacy at Salisbury that will be remembered for years to come, and we are all better people for having Margie in our lives," DiBartolo said.

Inducted into the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2018, Knight spent 24 seasons as head coach of the Sea Gulls softball team before retiring in 2020. She also was head coach of the volleyball team for 16 seasons.

VIDEO:SU coach Margie Knight elected to Hall of Fame

As a softball coach, she won 846 games, becoming one of only 14 coaches in NCAA Division III history to eclipse 800 wins. Her .801 winning percentage also stands as the 12th highest across all division in NCAA softball history. Throughout her time with the program, 38 All-Americans, 116 All-Region players, 22 CAC Players of the Year, nine CAC Rookies of the Year and 184 All-CAC selections came through the softball program.

Her softball squads were dominant, making it to three NCAA Finals, nine College World Series appearances, 20 NCAA Tournament berths and 18 CAC Championships. Knight herself was named conference Coach of the Year 14 times.

Her volleyball squads were also incredibly successful throughout her tenure. Her teams won eight CAC Championships and made it to eight NCAA tournaments, making it as far as the Elite Eight in 2012.

Knight's volleyball squads during her 16 seasons were home to 13 All-Americans, 19 All-Region players, six CAC Players of the Year, and 46 All-CAC selections.

Along with being a NFCA Hall of Famer, Knight was also inducted into the Salisbury Athletics Hall of Fame in 1995 and the Maryland State Softball Hall of Fame in 2008.

