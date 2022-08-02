Minisink Valley student co-captain's team USA to gold in Israel

Minisink Valley’s Kayla Wasserman leads by example despite her young age.

Last year as a freshman, she was the youngest player on the Warriors’ volleyball team on a roster full of upperclassmen.

As she approaches her sophomore year of high school, Wasserman has now experienced further success, this time in a different country.

Wasserman and the U16 USA Maccabi volleyball team took home gold in Israel on July 22 after going undefeated. The Americans won all six matches, including beating Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Israel. She served as a co-captain throughout the Games.

“I just liked seeing the people that lived there and people watching and seeing how they live,” Wasserman said. “And how everything is a lot different but also the same at the same time because we all have common interests. When we were practicing before the games started, we played volleyball with the Israeli team, the one that we played in the championship. So we got to know them first and we did a daily clinic with them. So it was really nice to bond over something. You don’t really have to speak the same language. Volleyball just brings people together.”

Wasserman was joined by three fellow teammates from New York state and said she enjoyed getting to know other girls and making new friends from across the country.

“And the match point feeling when we won the gold medal in the championship game, that’s definitely going to stick with me,” she said.

Around the time of tryouts in September 2021, Wasserman contracted COVID-19 and couldn’t participate. But with highlights and an application, she still had a strong case for a roster spot. Maccabi coach Evie Shanefield had a decision to make. With one more roster spot to fill, she wanted a "really strong player" to fill the last position and knew the position had to be a setter.

“And when I came across Kayla’s application and saw film of her playing, I knew that she was the final player that we needed to add to our roster to really complete our team,” Shanefield said.

The setter needs to have control over the court at all times, Shanefield said, and Wasserman did just that.

“They need to have a lot of high knowledge of the game and they also have to have great endurance, and Kayla checks all of those boxes,” Shanefield added. “She knew exactly the smart and the aggressive decisions to make on the court. Her physical stamina was able to last the entire tournament. We played six matches, we were undefeated in all of them and Kayla played every single point. She never came off the court. And she also has a very strong and confident personality that our team was able to thrive off of. We all had this confidence in her and she had confidence in the girls on the court, the girls on the bench and myself as a coach, where she knew exactly what she needed to do to get the job done, which made her not only a great setter but an overall great captain for the team and a great leader.”

Wasserman learned a very important lesson while in Israel.

“I definitely learned that communication is key, especially because I haven’t played with any of these girls before, so we really just had to click and bond from the beginning, because if you don’t, then it’s too late really, and you don’t have that connection when you’re on the court,” she said.

It’s been a breakout year for Wasserman. Minisink Valley coach Ellen Lain has coached for 28 seasons. In that time, she said there were around a handful of times that she had a freshman on the team who was a contributor, somebody who right away was going to be in a starting position.

“But it was not a difficult decision at all just because I had seen her when she was an eighth grader playing on the junior varsity team,” Lain said. “It didn’t even take the whole season for me to see that — when she was an eighth grader. Just after watching her play for just the two or three weeks into the season, it was completely obvious that the next year the position for her was going to be on the varsity team.

"Her skills, whether it’s her passing or her serving or her general defense or her attacking, she just had developed the individual skills that would just put her at a level that would just not be appropriate for her to play on the junior varsity team. And I knew that if she continued to develop those skills between her eighth-grade and ninth-grade year, in terms of physical strength and endurance, which she did, that she would fit in perfectly in terms of her skill level on the varsity team.”

Usually an outside hitter at Minisink Valley, Wasserman took on a whole new position in a different country as a setter and Lain was very impressed. Lain followed along as Kayla’s mother, Yuri, posted updates on social media.

“That was so exciting,” Lain said on watching her student-athlete win the gold. “I was very happy for Kayla and her family, with all the sacrifices that Kayla and her family had made to get her there. Whether it was the time that she put in or all of the physical sacrifices that they had made. So I was very happy for her. And it’s great to see a young person representing not just Minisink Valley, but representing our country in these events. So it was lovely seeing that.”

