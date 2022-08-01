Northern Everglades and Southwest Florida Projects on Horizon for Restoration

Florida’s coastal estuaries have long been plagued by algae blooms, fueled by stormwater runoff from regional sources and nutrient-rich water from Lake Okeechobee. A critical part of Everglades restoration involves finding places to store and treat this water before it reaches those sensitive estuarine environments. The C23/24 Stormwater Treatment Area does just that.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO