ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Northern Everglades and Southwest Florida Projects on Horizon for Restoration

By Audubon Staff
National Audubon Society
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fl.audubon.org

Comments / 0

Related
National Audubon Society

Two Projects Will Improve Water Retention on the Landscape and Reduce Lake O Discharges to St. Lucie Estuary

Florida’s coastal estuaries have long been plagued by algae blooms, fueled by stormwater runoff from regional sources and nutrient-rich water from Lake Okeechobee. A critical part of Everglades restoration involves finding places to store and treat this water before it reaches those sensitive estuarine environments. The C23/24 Stormwater Treatment Area does just that.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy