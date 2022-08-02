When Ben Johns, considered to be the world’s best pickleball player, planned a trip to Aspen, the intent was mostly to train at altitude and visit. However, speaking with Tom Dundon, whose Dundon Capital Partners owns the Professional Pickleball Association and whom Johns was visiting in town, paired him with Cascades Tennis to host a close-knit clinic. Cascades Tennis owner and coach Alex Rebeiz said it sold out in under 20 minutes as his clients eagerly booked a session with one of the brightest stars in the rapidly expanding sport.

ASPEN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO