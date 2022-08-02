Read on www.aspendailynews.com
Open space can’t be replaced
It seems Roger Marolt would advocate local “affordable” housing at the expense of existing open space (“Open space closing doors on locals’ housing,” Aug. 2, Aspen Daily News). Perhaps an egalitarian justification of its removal. However noble that goal, existing open space, once removed, can never be replaced. We must be careful that we do not remove those attributes that have made Aspen a place of renowned beauty. Open space provides our security in the future beauty of Aspen.
Celebrate our rivers Aug. 13
Like many mountain communities, rivers shape every aspect of our daily lives in the Roaring Fork Valley. Luckily, the rivers in our community have numerous hardworking nonprofit and local government advocates with a mission to protect and enhance our essential water resources. The Glenwood Springs River Commission is a volunteer...
Aspen City Council checks in on goal progress
The Aspen City Council used its Tuesday work session to check in on the progress the city has made on its goals: increasing the number of affordable housing units, increasing available child care spaces and reducing Aspen’s greenhouse gas emissions. The council set the goals during a July 2021...
Local news in brief, Aug. 3
Beginning next Monday, the city of Aspen will charge a fee for use of its electric vehicle charging stations. Users of the DCFC fast-charging stations will be subjected, starting Aug. 8, to a 45-cent-per-kilowatt-hour use charge, a news release says. The stations are located near Aspen City Hall and across from the Rubey Park Transit Center.
Driver shortage kept RFTA from participating in statewide grant program
The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority was unable to participate this summer in a state of Colorado grant program that provides temporary free service for all bus riders, but the local agency wants valley residents to know they can still catch a ride without paying in some circumstances. RFTA reduced regional...
Living lab a success
As went Lo Semple, so went I. On my trusty work bicycle, I rode right into the gaping maw of the Galena Street and Cooper Avenue Living Lab. And what a wonderful community amenity it is. While this iteration may not be the final one, the intention to turn a...
Mudslides temporarily close popular Crystal Mill Road
The road between Marble and the famed Crystal Mill remained closed Wednesday after a rainstorm Monday evening brought down tons of rocks, mud and tree trunks along a 1.5-mile stretch. It’s unknown how long the road will remain closed, but it will be reassessed Thursday to see if the popular...
Confusion emerges over rejected packages at Edwards, Avon Post Offices
Addressing and receiving packages in Eagle County has always been a bit of a gamble. From determining which carrier will deliver the package to determining how to address it, residents often list this as one of their main challenges with the local post offices. While these challenges vary, in the...
Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?
Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
Bear scares in Summit County: An uptick in encounters makes residents worry about deadly consequences of improper food storage
Over the past week, there have been multiple bear encounters in Summit County. In both the Wildernest Village in Silverthorne and in Dillon Valley, two residents have reported bears within feet of their homes in the past week. Kyle Walker grew up in Summit County and moved back in 2020....
A midsummer arts dream: Thursday event showcases local artists, nonprofits at Red Brick
Arts and culture enthusiasts can feast on photography, readings, film and numerous demonstrations by artists of all types today— all in one place and free of charge. A new event, the “Midsummer Cultural Celebration,” will be held at the Red Brick Center for the Arts from 4 to 7 p.m. Today’s event is a showcase for the resident artists and nonprofits that call the Red Brick Center their home.
USPS mail has gotten so bad in this small Colorado town that residents are protesting in the streets
Goat cheese rotting in a backroom. Delayed heart medications. Christmas cards delivered in summer. The postal service called for in the U.S. Constitution isn’t what it used to be. Those squat blue mailboxes on streets around the country increasingly go missing, as email usage expands, down from 360,000 boxes...
Blending music and visual arts into oil painting
Randall Vemer was just 22 years old when he became the principal viola and soloist of the Oregon Symphony in 1976, a role he would keep for the next 20 years. During that time, he also played principal viola for the Portland Opera and performed with several of the world’s most renowned ballet companies — including Joffrey, Ballet West and the Royal Canadian Ballet, among others.
ArtWeek: Visiting artists reflect on first-time experiences, interactions
Aspen ArtWeek is now in full swing. With over 70 participating artists and a lineup of experiential and thought-provoking events — most of which are free and open to all — this year’s weeklong celebration is looking to be memorable. Hosted by the Aspen Art Museum every...
Picking up steam: Top pickleballers come to Aspen to host clinics as game’s popularity rises
When Ben Johns, considered to be the world’s best pickleball player, planned a trip to Aspen, the intent was mostly to train at altitude and visit. However, speaking with Tom Dundon, whose Dundon Capital Partners owns the Professional Pickleball Association and whom Johns was visiting in town, paired him with Cascades Tennis to host a close-knit clinic. Cascades Tennis owner and coach Alex Rebeiz said it sold out in under 20 minutes as his clients eagerly booked a session with one of the brightest stars in the rapidly expanding sport.
Rescuers find overdue hikers trapped in steep, rugged terrain on Colorado 14er
Teams from the Chaffee County Search and Rescue Team (CCSAR) were deployed to the Mount Shavano and Tabeguache Peak Trailhead on Friday, after a report alerted them to a pair of overdue hikers that were last heard from on Thursday. The hikers, a father and son from Illinois, had left...
The day the orange curtain fell on Colorado
The Valley Curtain hangs in Rifle, Colo.Wolfgang Volz/Copyright Christo and Jeanne-Claude. (Denver, Colo.) Sometimes memories about quirky things remain the most vivid. Certainly, the people who witnessed a huge orange curtain hanging across a mountain range 50 years ago,now the subject of a new seminar in Vail, haven’t forgotten it.
New Castle Police chief fired after arrest
NEW CASTLE, Colorado — New Castle Police Chief Tony Pagni has been fired after being arrested over the weekend on a felony charge. Pagni is accused of placing the muzzle of a loaded rifle against the chest of his longtime neighbor over the weekend while he was heavily intoxicated.
