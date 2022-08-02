Aspen City Council supportive of half-cent tax question on November ballot

Read on www.aspendailynews.com
Aspen City Council checks in on goal progress
The Aspen City Council used its Tuesday work session to check in on the progress the city has made on its goals: increasing the number of affordable housing units, increasing available child care spaces and reducing Aspen’s greenhouse gas emissions. The council set the goals during a July 2021...
Application process for residential projects to reopen
The city of Aspen is preparing for the end of the moratorium on residential development and redevelopment, which sunsets on Monday. The temporary moratorium was adopted by Aspen City Council on Dec. 8 and set to remain in place until June 8, and was later extended by the council for an additional two months. On Monday (Aug. 8), the city will resume accepting land-use applications and building permit applications for residential projects. All of those projects — and any others that were submitted after July 30 — will be subject to the new regulations under Ordinances 13 and 14, which the council adopted on June 30 and went into effect on July 30.
Driver shortage kept RFTA from participating in statewide grant program
The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority was unable to participate this summer in a state of Colorado grant program that provides temporary free service for all bus riders, but the local agency wants valley residents to know they can still catch a ride without paying in some circumstances. RFTA reduced regional...
Open space can’t be replaced
It seems Roger Marolt would advocate local “affordable” housing at the expense of existing open space (“Open space closing doors on locals’ housing,” Aug. 2, Aspen Daily News). Perhaps an egalitarian justification of its removal. However noble that goal, existing open space, once removed, can never be replaced. We must be careful that we do not remove those attributes that have made Aspen a place of renowned beauty. Open space provides our security in the future beauty of Aspen.
Putting children first?
I’m still disappointed in the Aspen City Council’s failure to pivot when it was clear and apparent that child care providers were not rushing in to fill the vacant Yellow Brick building classrooms in the last few months. This stubbornness to try to coerce the current high-quality child care programs to provide more days of operation ultimately forced the closure of Kids Play Group and the downsizing and planned closure of Aspen Mountain Tots.
Local news in brief, Aug. 3
Beginning next Monday, the city of Aspen will charge a fee for use of its electric vehicle charging stations. Users of the DCFC fast-charging stations will be subjected, starting Aug. 8, to a 45-cent-per-kilowatt-hour use charge, a news release says. The stations are located near Aspen City Hall and across from the Rubey Park Transit Center.
Work begins on trails to Sky Mountain Park
Work has started on a new trail that will provide better access to Sky Mountain Park from Aspen and reduce the chances of collisions for mountain bikers. The existing Airline Trail will be dedicated as a downhill-only route while a new trail will be designated for climbing. Pitkin County Open...
Mudslides temporarily close popular Crystal Mill Road
The road between Marble and the famed Crystal Mill remained closed Wednesday after a rainstorm Monday evening brought down tons of rocks, mud and tree trunks along a 1.5-mile stretch. It’s unknown how long the road will remain closed, but it will be reassessed Thursday to see if the popular...
Living lab a success
As went Lo Semple, so went I. On my trusty work bicycle, I rode right into the gaping maw of the Galena Street and Cooper Avenue Living Lab. And what a wonderful community amenity it is. While this iteration may not be the final one, the intention to turn a...
A midsummer arts dream: Thursday event showcases local artists, nonprofits at Red Brick
Arts and culture enthusiasts can feast on photography, readings, film and numerous demonstrations by artists of all types today— all in one place and free of charge. A new event, the “Midsummer Cultural Celebration,” will be held at the Red Brick Center for the Arts from 4 to 7 p.m. Today’s event is a showcase for the resident artists and nonprofits that call the Red Brick Center their home.
An Aspen art tradition
It’s ArtWeek in Aspen. Whether it’s Aspen ArtCrush, Aspen Intersect, the art exhibit at the Red Brick Art Center or art galleries opening their doors to everyone, Art is being looked at, talked about, and acquired by many this week. A decidedly not-to-be-missed local Aspen art scene will...
ArtWeek: Visiting artists reflect on first-time experiences, interactions
Aspen ArtWeek is now in full swing. With over 70 participating artists and a lineup of experiential and thought-provoking events — most of which are free and open to all — this year’s weeklong celebration is looking to be memorable. Hosted by the Aspen Art Museum every...
For love ‘bigger than a Cadillac,’ Aspen Film hosts Grateful Dead drive-in
Aspen Film is presenting an experiential drive-in screening of the 2017 documentary “Long Strange Trip.” Directed by Amir Bar-Lev, the film tells the untold story of a legendary jam band that accrued an equally legendary following, the Grateful Dead. The drive-in’s happening in early August is intentional —...
Blending music and visual arts into oil painting
Randall Vemer was just 22 years old when he became the principal viola and soloist of the Oregon Symphony in 1976, a role he would keep for the next 20 years. During that time, he also played principal viola for the Portland Opera and performed with several of the world’s most renowned ballet companies — including Joffrey, Ballet West and the Royal Canadian Ballet, among others.
