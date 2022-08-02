ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, IL

Illinois Town Experimenting with Drones as 1st Responders

By Doc Holliday
1070 KHMO-AM
1070 KHMO-AM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on khmoradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myradiolink.com

Critical Illinois Workforce Programs Receive $33 Million in Highly-Competitive American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge Grants

Critical Illinois Workforce Programs Receive $33 Million in Highly-Competitive American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge Grants. CHICAGO – The U.S. Department of Commerce today announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding $33 million in American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grants to fund two critical workforce programs in Illinois. The investment includes $18.5 million for the Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership, which will create sustainable pipelines to good-paying jobs, and $14.7 million to Illinois Central College in East Peoria which will create an IT training program in partnership with local companies.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

IDOA sends notices of revocation to dog dealers operating without license

SPRINGFIELD, Il. (WAND)– The Illinois Department of Agriculture has revoked licenses of three dog dealers. According to IDOA, three businesses licenses were revoked for operating in violation of the Animal Welfare Act. The pet shop were operating as pre shops in Illinois without pet shop operators licenses as required...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Elgin, IL
Elgin, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
ourchanginglives.com

Urban Playground – St. Charles, Illinois

These days, St. Charles is often mistaken as just a suburb of Chicago. The reality of its beginnings is something far more interesting. To gain a better grasp of its history we spent a couple of days exploring the nooks and crannies of the city. With the Lincoln Highway running right down the middle, it is a popular destination for visitors from the surrounding regions. Trains run daily from Chicago, ferrying urban dwellers to this upscale outpost. Today this urban playground has moved on from its early days, but there are still reminders of days gone by. To get a better grasp of the city’s unique history, we dropped by the St. Charles History Museum.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
Eagle 102.3

Illinois Health Department Warns: Never Touch Bats

A recent report from the DuPage County Health Department in Illinois, warns about the severity of rabies and it's carrier. This is the time of year when bats are most active. Bats are small, flying mammals, with most weighing less than an ounce. All Illinois bats eat insects and are active in the warmer months and roost to rest in trees, caves, under bridges, and in attics while raising their pups. As cool weather sets in, Illinois bats must either migrate to warmer areas or hibernate.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#1st Responders#Aerial Influence#Dronesense
fox32chicago.com

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Illinois

CHICAGO - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

1 killed in I-294 crash near Willow Springs

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 294 near Willow Springs early Friday. According to preliminary information from Illinois State Police, a gray 2014 Lexus and white 2017 International Truck Tractor were traveling southbound near milepost 22 on I-294 at about 12:33 a.m. The...
WILLOW SPRINGS, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Crusader Newspaper

Mayor Lightfoot and The Department of Family and Support Services announce community services Block Grant Scholarships

Chicago residents can now apply and further their education. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Family & Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced that $230,000 in Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) scholarships are now available for Chicago residents seeking to continue their education. Residents have until Friday, August 26, 2022, at midnight to apply. The announcement coincides with the launch of a new online application portal. Built to simplify the application process and provide even greater access to students, individuals can now apply online at www.chicago.gov/fss/scholarship.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

The Most Corrupt Addresses in the Chicago Area

You can spend your bottom dollar on an alderman in Chicago. On LaSalle Street, where pals meet to fix City Hall. They do things and accrue things the goo-goos appall. 1940 W. Foster Ave.: This long-abandoned police station was once the headquarters of the Summerdale District. In the late 1950s, eight Summerdale officers helped professional burglar Richard Morrison break into houses on the North Side. The cops not only acted as lookouts for Morrison, but helped him haul away the loot, then divided it up amongst themselves. Five cops went to prison. The scandal was so bad that Mayor Richard J. Daley had to hire an egghead professor to make the department look honest again. He fired police superintendent Timothy O’Connor, your usual Irish cop, and replaced him with reformer O.W. Wilson, dean of the University of California’s School of Criminology.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

'Anti-corporate welfare' petition against Bears, Arlington Heights

A petition was created to stop "financial incentive" towards helping the Chicago Bears build a new stadium in Arlington Heights, according to the Chicago Tribune. The attempted ordinance was created by an organization called Americans for Prosperity in an attempt to maintain "equal treatment of businesses and good use of taxpayer dollars" within the village of Arlington Heights.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
WGN TV

1 dead, 1 wounded in Roseland shooting

CHICAGO — Two people were shot, one was killed, in a South Side shooting, according to police. Chicago police responded to shots fired on the 10400 block of South Emerald Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday night. A man and a woman were sitting in a parked car when occupants...
CHICAGO, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal MO
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy