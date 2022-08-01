Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 and the EAA Reservoir

fl.audubon.org
Biden lays out new funds for localities on climate, but no national emergency yet
With U.S. Senate negotiations over climate funding stalled, President Joe Biden on Wednesday directed additional spending to help states and cities manage climate disasters — resisting calls from many congressional Democrats to take more aggressive executive action like a declaration of a national climate emergency. Biden also announced steps executive agencies are taking to expand […] The post Biden lays out new funds for localities on climate, but no national emergency yet appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
bloomberglaw.com
Water System Upgrades Need Trillions More, EPA Official Says
21 states changing definitions of ‘disadvantaged communities’. More than $3 trillion is needed for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure upgrades nationwide—but Congress is only funding a fraction of that amount, an EPA water official said Tuesday. The $50 billion Congress dedicated to water infrastructure in the Infrastructure Investment...
AOL Corp
The federal government isn't prepared to relocate America's climate change victims
SMITHFIELD, Va. — When flooding from Hurricane Floyd in 1999 destroyed Betty Ricks’s home, she rebuilt it. Several years later, she posed proudly for a Christmas photograph beside her daughter and granddaughter in her new living room. Then another flood — brought by Tropical Storm Ernesto in 2006...
nationalfisherman.com
BOEM proposals to mitigate offshore wind fishing impact
Reading BOEM’s proposed guidance to wind developers. The federal Bureau of Offshore Energy Management is looking for fishermen’s comments until Aug. 22 on the agency’s latest ideas on how wind energy companies might mitigate the impacts from building offshore turbine arrays. On June 23 BOEM released its...
Officials say Louisiana, Texas offshore wind leases won't hinder fisheries, oil and gas industry
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries' Shrimp Task Force meeting Wednesday featured an update on federal proposals to develop wind energy leases in the Gulf of Mexico. Officials with the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management discussed the status of two areas identified for...
VP Kamala Harris outlines $1B in federal aid for climate resiliency
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to South Florida on Monday to announce more than $1 billion in federal funding to improve infrastructure nationwide to increase resiliency to excessive heat and climate change. "Today our administration is investing more than $1 billion through FEMA to fund climate-resilient...
U.S. House passes major wildfire and drought package
The U.S. House approved, 218-199, on Friday a massive package of bills to address the growing threat of wildfire and drought in the West. The measure includes 49 standalone bills from both Democrats and Republicans. It includes provisions to make permanent an increase in wildland firefighter pay, lift a cap on the federal cost share for post-fire recovery funding and authorize more than $1.5 billion for water infrastructure to help manage drought conditions.
