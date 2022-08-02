Read on www.echo-pilot.com
Volunteers armed with paintbrushes give Greencastle murals some TLC
Thousands of people ride through the railroad underpass on West Baltimore Street in Greencastle every day. For years, they’ve seen deteriorating murals on both sides of the road. This week, drivers are honking their horns and giving thumbs-up to volunteers who’ve picked up paintbrushes to restore the community art....
120 years, 50 committees, one big celebration — it's Old Home Week
A tradition that dates back 120 years to the 1902 Old Boys’ Reunion returns to the Greencastle-Antrim community with the 41st triennial Old Home Week kicking off Saturday, Aug. 6, and continuing through Saturday, Aug. 13. The celebration has endured every three years through two world wars and the...
Fat Daddy's closes permanently, auctions off everything
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The proprietors of Fat Daddy's, a York County nightclub known for its shark head on the wall and cornhole tournaments, announced on Friday that the establishment has permanently closed. PCI Auction Group, located in Manheim, is auctioning off everything inside the building, according to the...
Franklin County deed transfers: June 26 - July 2, 2022
CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for June 26 - July 2, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Jason Drake to Warren Hockenberry, one lot, Hamilton Township, $310,000. Devin Friese to Felix Maisonet, Progress Road, Chambersburg, $199,900. John Rote to Connie Kipe Stewart, Sunbrook...
New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
Potter early settler's grave rediscovered in Pennsylvania
Arnold Potter died in 1810 at McAllister's Inn, in Harrisburg, Pa., while on a trip to Philadelphia with a drove of cattle. It took many years to discover what cemetery he was buried in, but with a bit of assistance from the Dauphin Co. Historical Society, they found a record of his burial down to the lot and stone number. It has since fallen down and we nearly gave up, but finally found it in the grass and in a lot above where it was supposed to be.
Own an Island: Susquehanna River islands, rich in history, hit the sales market in Harrisburg
George Clooney has one. Beyoncé has one. And, now, you can have one, too. Actually, you can have two — private islands, that is. An island pair is currently for sale, smack-dab in the middle of the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg. Last week, Independence Island and Bailey’s Island...
Harold F. Nelson, Jr.
Harold Franklin Nelson, Jr., age 79, of Greencastle, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Meritus Hospital in Hagerstown, MD. Born December 29, 1942 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Harold F. Nelson, Sr. and Ida Mae Ford Nelson and step-father George Benedum.
New solar installation planned for Cumberland County
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Midstate could soon have a new solar installation, and it comes with a twist. Texas-based energy called Gen-On, which mostly works with oil, is behind the project. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the...
Laurel Mountain State Park Controversy
There is frustration surrounding access to a local state park. Residents complaining about signs telling them that hiking in the park is prohibited. Laurel Mountain State Park on the border of Somerset and Westmoreland counties is causing the controversy. At the park, a gate is half closed and signs posted...
Notice Under Fictitious Name Law: ThomasCrew
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious. Located at 1747 Cape Lookout St : Franklin in the City of Chambersburg : Pennsylvania,. 17202-8121 intends to register the said name with the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Dated at Chambersburg Pennsylvania, this...
Downed trees, wires closed West Main Street in Mechanicsburg
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Because of the recent storms, West Main Street was closed in the borough of Mechanicsburg due to trees and wires being down. Emergency Management Coordinator Nate Wardle stated that the closure was between West Simpson Street and York Street. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
Washington County in USA Today’s Top 10 best attractions
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — For the second year in a row, both the Big Cork Winery and the C&O canal towpath are on the USA today’s top ten best list. Recognition plays a big part in attracting visitors. ” We spend a lot of time and money promoting these attractions and when […]
Woodside Deli in Rockville Has Closed Permanently
Woodside Deli, located at 4 N Washington Street in Rockville, has closed permanently after nearly 12 years in Rockville. The restaurant closed late last week, with signage removed from the building over the weekend. The Silver Spring location closed in 2019 after operating for more than 70 years. While there is a Woodside Deli in Germantown, we have been told that the location is no longer connected to the original Woodside Deli. Full statement from the owners available below:
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
Police: Shippensburg love triangle led to deaths, house fire
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The discovery of a Shippensburg woman’s remains in Florida is tied to a February 23 homicide and house fire that resulted in two men – Larry and Cordaryl Burns – being charged. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 31-year-old Jasmine Lynn Forbes was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 23 in Shippensburg, the […]
CVS Pharmacy to close 2 stores in Cumberland County
CVS Pharmacy has closed a store in Carlisle, and plans to close another one in Camp Hill. CVS Pharmacy closed the store at 841 E. High St. in Carlisle on July 11. All prescriptions at that store were transferred to the location at 765 S. West Street in Carlisle. CVS...
‘Hidden gem’ restaurant with Indian food, bar and trivia nights opens in Dauphin County
Visitors at Karara Tandoori & American Grill in Middletown gather around a bar with draft beer, play trivia and order tikka masala with naan. The restaurant at 15 Mill St. at the former JD’s Junction is not like traditional Indian establishments. Karara, named for the Indian word meaning a “delicious,” meshes a neighborhood bar vibe with an Indian/American menu.
MD Couple Steals $230 In Lottery Tickets From PA Rutters: Police
A pair of thieves stole hundreds of dollars of lottery tickets from a central Pennsylvania convenience store, authorities say. The man and woman pictured, were since in a vehicle with a Maryland license plate, according to a release by York County Regional police on Thursday, August 4. In total, the...
'Now she is beautiful:' Massive statue of Virgin Mary back in Maryland after year-long restoration
EMMITSBURG, Md. -- Attracting upwards of 300,000 visitors a year from around the world, it's hard to call The National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Maryland a hidden gem, but the Frederick County holy site remains relatively unknown."You can call it a hidden gem because there are so many people who don't yet know about it," said Dawn Walsh, director of the National Shrine Grotto.The shrine sits on a hill above the campus of Mount St. Mary's University. "There is something palpably peaceful here, and everybody can attest to it," said Walsh.But the most recognizable feature, a...
