Belfast, TN

They lost Medicaid when paperwork was sent to a pasture, signaling the mess to come

By Kaiser Health News
 3 days ago
WSMV

Is ivermectin a COVID-19 treatment? Vanderbilt researchers found out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Earlier in 2022, people were taking ivermectin in hopes to treat COVID-19. The drug is typically used for parasitic infections in animals. However, researchers at Vanderbilt University wanted to see if it could be used as a treatment for COVID-19. After a monthslong study, researchers say...
NASHVILLE, TN
Grundy County Herald

Sherrell named Republican of the Year

The Grundy County Republican Party held its annual picnic on Saturday, July 16. It was Rep. Paul Sherrell's last picnic as the State Representative for Grundy County due to redistricting. The Grundy County Republican Party honored Rep. Sherrell with the 2022 Grundy County Republican of the Year award.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
Grundy County Herald

Parent denied permission to address school board

Kristie Guffey, parent of a high school student who says he was threatened Apr. 29, will not be allowed to officially address the Grundy County Board of Education. Guffey spoke at the July 14 board workshop about how the incident was handled, or mishandled, by both the school’s principal and later the director of schools.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history

On December 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Lawrenceburg PD, TBI investigating after illegal hemp bust

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway in Lawrenceburg after authorities discovered a large amount of hemp enriched with THC, the chemical compound in cannabis that gets you high. On Wednesday, investigators were combing through a building on Pulaski Highway, near Gimlet Road, to figure out how many pounds...
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Nashville man sentenced to three years in federal prison for cyberstalking

A Nashville man who was arrested in 2020 for cyberstalking has been sentenced to three years in federal prison. As previously reported, 55-year-old Barry Zarculia was arrested in November 2020 and indicted on four counts of cyberstalking after prosecutors said that he made death threats, threatened serious bodily harm, and/or harassed, intimidated and stalked multiple victims through his use of an Instagram account.
NASHVILLE, TN
On Target News

Coffee County Contested Election Results (Unofficial)

Chad Partin 5,252 Brandon Tomberlin 2,199 Danny Ferrell 1,183. Teressa McFadden 5,537 Melissa Northcott Anderson 3,010. Terry Hershman 632 Dennis Hunt 589 Bobby Bryan 427. Tina Reed 310 Jackie Duncan 210 Rosemary Crabtree 204. County Commission Mega District 8 Top 2 Win. Tim Stubblefield 973 Dwight Miller 747 Marian Galbraith...
On Target News

Tullahoma Citizens Academy begins September 1

The Tullahoma Citizens Academy (TCA) provides an opportunity for citizens to learn firsthand about department operations. Through a series of lectures, field trips, and simulated activities, citizens are provided training like that of an actual city employee. The TCA is beneficial to the community and the department because it builds...
TULLAHOMA, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Two Life Sentences in Terry Barber Murder Case, One Suspect to Appear in Court this January

Two of three suspects in the murder of Christiana resident Terry Barber have been convicted and now sentenced to prison. On July 6th, Vernice Farrar was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. Devan Gailey entered a plea of guilty to felony murder and especially aggravated kidnapping. Gailey received a life sentence with the possibility of parole and a concurrent 25-year-sentence to serve. 42-Year-old Farrar will be eligible for release in September of 2078. At that time, she will be 98-years-old. 23-Year-old Gailey will also be eligible for release in September of 2078. If released, he will be 79-years-of-age.
CHRISTIANA, TN

