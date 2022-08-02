They lost Medicaid when paperwork was sent to a pasture, signaling the mess to come

Read on www.wkms.org
Tennessee Election Results: August 4, 2022
Find up-to-the-minute election results from the August 4 Tennessee primary election and the Middle TN county general elections.
Canine influenza cases now in Middle Tennessee
Canine influenza, as the name suggests, is specific to dogs, is very contagious, and causes upper respiratory symptoms like nasal discharge and cough. It usually makes your pup tired and can be deadly.
WSMV
Is ivermectin a COVID-19 treatment? Vanderbilt researchers found out
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Earlier in 2022, people were taking ivermectin in hopes to treat COVID-19. The drug is typically used for parasitic infections in animals. However, researchers at Vanderbilt University wanted to see if it could be used as a treatment for COVID-19. After a monthslong study, researchers say...
Grundy County Herald
Sherrell named Republican of the Year
The Grundy County Republican Party held its annual picnic on Saturday, July 16. It was Rep. Paul Sherrell's last picnic as the State Representative for Grundy County due to redistricting. The Grundy County Republican Party honored Rep. Sherrell with the 2022 Grundy County Republican of the Year award.
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons Ban
Physicians say measure is critical to protecting public health and safety. A group of Tennessee physicians affiliated with healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care expressed support for an assault weapons ban that recently passed the U.S. House of Representatives.
Grundy County Herald
Parent denied permission to address school board
Kristie Guffey, parent of a high school student who says he was threatened Apr. 29, will not be allowed to officially address the Grundy County Board of Education. Guffey spoke at the July 14 board workshop about how the incident was handled, or mishandled, by both the school’s principal and later the director of schools.
elizabethton.com
The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history
On December 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all...
WSMV
Lawrenceburg PD, TBI investigating after illegal hemp bust
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway in Lawrenceburg after authorities discovered a large amount of hemp enriched with THC, the chemical compound in cannabis that gets you high. On Wednesday, investigators were combing through a building on Pulaski Highway, near Gimlet Road, to figure out how many pounds...
williamsonhomepage.com
Nashville man sentenced to three years in federal prison for cyberstalking
A Nashville man who was arrested in 2020 for cyberstalking has been sentenced to three years in federal prison. As previously reported, 55-year-old Barry Zarculia was arrested in November 2020 and indicted on four counts of cyberstalking after prosecutors said that he made death threats, threatened serious bodily harm, and/or harassed, intimidated and stalked multiple victims through his use of an Instagram account.
wgnsradio.com
One man from Murfreesboro and one from Gallatin arrested in connection to drive-by-shooting in Nashville
Two men, one from Murfreesboro and the second from Gallatin, were arrested in Nashville after a drive-by shooting left one man wounded last Monday (07/25/22). The incident occurred at Cheatham Place public housing on 9th Avenue North near Rosa Parks Boulevard. Evidently, the arrests were made last Thursday (07/28/22) after...
Coffee County Contested Election Results (Unofficial)
Chad Partin 5,252 Brandon Tomberlin 2,199 Danny Ferrell 1,183. Teressa McFadden 5,537 Melissa Northcott Anderson 3,010. Terry Hershman 632 Dennis Hunt 589 Bobby Bryan 427. Tina Reed 310 Jackie Duncan 210 Rosemary Crabtree 204. County Commission Mega District 8 Top 2 Win. Tim Stubblefield 973 Dwight Miller 747 Marian Galbraith...
Tullahoma Citizens Academy begins September 1
The Tullahoma Citizens Academy (TCA) provides an opportunity for citizens to learn firsthand about department operations. Through a series of lectures, field trips, and simulated activities, citizens are provided training like that of an actual city employee. The TCA is beneficial to the community and the department because it builds...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Two Life Sentences in Terry Barber Murder Case, One Suspect to Appear in Court this January
Two of three suspects in the murder of Christiana resident Terry Barber have been convicted and now sentenced to prison. On July 6th, Vernice Farrar was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. Devan Gailey entered a plea of guilty to felony murder and especially aggravated kidnapping. Gailey received a life sentence with the possibility of parole and a concurrent 25-year-sentence to serve. 42-Year-old Farrar will be eligible for release in September of 2078. At that time, she will be 98-years-old. 23-Year-old Gailey will also be eligible for release in September of 2078. If released, he will be 79-years-of-age.
1 dead in stabbing off Lebanon Pike
The stabbing happened around noon at a home on Hickorydale Drive.
‘It’s a miracle’: Young men apply life-saving skills after couple hit by tractor trailer in Tennessee
"A miracle" — that’s what a group of young men are calling a turn of events Saturday night in downtown Nashville that led to them assisting in a life-or-death situation.
Suspect accused of stabbing mother, sisters-in-law in Tennessee
Metro police said they have captured the suspect accused of stabbing to death two women and injuring a third in Nashville Thursday morning.
Antioch man demanded to give up ‘everything he has’ by armed robber
A man accused of breaking into an Antioch residence and pointing a pistol at the homeowner has been taken into custody.
Family-owned business forced out of Lebanon Outlet Mall
“To immediately terminate us like we are scum. It’s disrespectful and it’s hurtful what are supposed to do in the interim?” Tamikia White Seafood Sacs said.
Both drivers killed in head-on crash in Hickman County
Two people are dead following an early Monday morning crash on Highway 50 in Hickman County.
