Massachusetts State

capecod.com

Cape Cod Projects Receive Money for Water Quality Protection

BARNSTABLE – Several towns and organizations across Cape Cod are benefiting from over $2 million in state grants aimed at addressing polluted stormwater runoff as well as protect and restore coastal water quality. The Association to Preserve Cape Cod received $95,015 for stormwater infrastructure designs to treat and remove...
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Heat Advisory expanded to include Cape Cod through Sunday

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE. …HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY…. * WHAT…Heat index values between 95 and 102 degrees expected again on both Saturday and Sunday from the late morning into the early evening hours. * WHERE…All of Southern New England except for Nantucket....
ENVIRONMENT
capecod.com

Video: Local firefighters graduate State Fire Academy

STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 61 firefighters from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy today. Graduates completed the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program at three campuses: Class #303 trained at the Stow campus, Class #S28 trained at the Springfield campus and Class #BW21 trained at the Bridgewater campus.
STOW, MA

