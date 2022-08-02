ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

HD6 GOP candidates to face off at final forum before primary

Two candidates vying to represent Bay County voters in the Florida House will make their case to voters tonight during their last forum before the primary election. The League of Women Voters of Bay County is hosting the forum at Gulf Coast State College between 6 - 8 p.m. central time. The forum will also include candidates running for the local school board. The debate will stream live online via Gulf Coast State College TV.
