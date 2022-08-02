ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harwich, MA

capecod.com

Cape Cod Projects Receive Money for Water Quality Protection

BARNSTABLE – Several towns and organizations across Cape Cod are benefiting from over $2 million in state grants aimed at addressing polluted stormwater runoff as well as protect and restore coastal water quality. The Association to Preserve Cape Cod received $95,015 for stormwater infrastructure designs to treat and remove...
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Yarmouth Waste Management C&D and Compost to Reopen Following Fire

YARMOUTH – Following a fire on Thursday, August 4 that destroyed four trailers at the Yarmouth transfer station, the town’s Waste Management Construction and Demolition Pad and Compost Area will reopen Saturday morning. The four 40’ tractor trailers were all filled with construction debris awaiting transport off-Cape.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Sunday Journal – Leaving Mashpee Select Board and Steps Towards Better Water with Andrew Gottlieb

Association to Preserve Cape Cod Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss his recent departure from the Mashpee Select Board, as well as recent nomination to the Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel as the decommissioning of Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station continues. He also highlights other efforts by APCC to protect the region’s water quality as cyanobacteria blooms continue across the Cape.
MASHPEE, MA
capecod.com

Cape Cod Artificial Reefs Receive Boost from State

FALMOUTH – Artificial reefs just off the coast of Harwich and Yarmouth have been bolstered by over 2,000 cubic yards of material from the state. It includes granite and concrete collected from ongoing construction projects, including the South Coast Rail Project. State officials said the effort amounts to $500,000...
HARWICH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River, New Bedford, Taunton, receive millions from Massachusetts Clean Water Trust’s Board of Trustees to address water, sewer projects

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Clean Water Trust’s Board of Trustees approved $153,857,953 in new grants and low-interest loans at its meeting on August 3, 2022. Announced in June, the Trust is offering $20 million in loans with 100% loan forgiveness for planning activities assisting public water suppliers with completing planning projects for lead service line inventories and replacement programs. Fall River’s lead service line inventory and revised replacement project marks the first project of this kind to be approved by the Board of Trustees. The loan is expected to be fully forgiven once the project is completed.
FALL RIVER, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Summer population up 69 percent, but workforce down

(Aug. 4, 2022) They are numbers that describe life on this island and the growth that seems to be changing that way of life. They reflect a 69 percent increase in the island’s peak summertime population between 2014 and 2021, and a 13 percent decline in the seasonal workforce. Each seasonal worker served 10.9 people in 2014, and 21.9 people in 2021.
NANTUCKET, MA
wgbh.org

No tax breaks for Massachusetts residents, and few seem to care

It's a measure of how insulated most Massachusetts' legislators are from the whiplash of public opinion that they can in early July essentially promise a modest one-time $250 rebate to middle-income taxpayers and have no to little fear of repercussions when they fail to deliver. Here we are less than...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

Do You Agree That This is the Most Beautiful Place in Massachusetts?

When I think of Massachusetts beauty, I naturally think of Berkshire County. As we have discussed in the past, we have many tourists and newcomers to the area that want to be a part of Berkshire County. There's no doubt that we offer some of the top entertainment around including theaters, museums, live & local bands, and much much more. When it comes to dining, Berkshire County is second to none, just take a tour through the cities and towns of Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, and North Adams to name a few and you'll find plenty of locally owned eateries that are ready to serve and satisfy even the most particular of palates.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Alina Andras

3 beautiful but underrated places in Massachusetts

Have you even been to Massachusetts? If you have, then you know that it's a truly beautiful state and that it has a lot to offer. You you actually live in Massachusetts then there is really no point in trying to convince you because you already know that there is something for everybody in Massachusetts. No matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most certainly find something for your liking here. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing but underrated places that you should visit, if you haven't already. Here they are:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Dan Higgins Endorsed by Dennis Patrolman’s Union for District Attorney

DENNIS – The Dennis Patrolman’s Union has endorsed Dan Higgins as the next district attorney. The organization joins other law enforcement agencies including the Falmouth Police Patrol Federation and Bourne Patrolman’s Association in endorsing Higgins. Higgins has also received endorsements from current DA Michael O’Keefe and Barnstable...
DENNIS, MA
woburnma.gov

Massachusetts Alert! Level 3-Critical Drought

The Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs has declared a Level 3 – Critical Drought in the Northeast and Central Regions of the Commonwealth, which includes the City of Woburn. With over five months of below normal rainfall, drought has set in all across the state, and...
WOBURN, MA
nbcboston.com

Mass. Reports 9,646 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 9,646 new COVID-19 cases and 41 new deaths in the last week, according to the latest data, released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,813,037 cases and 19,934 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard. Fewer new cases were reported this week than in the previous one.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

5 things to do when visiting Chatham

Hit the beach, enjoy the arts, explore a historic windmill, and more. City and town clerks across Massachusetts are sharing their favorite places to go for culture, nature, and relaxation in the communities they know so well. Do you want to see your favorite city or town featured? Let us know in the survey below or email [email protected].
CHATHAM, MA
capecod.com

Video: Local firefighters graduate State Fire Academy

STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 61 firefighters from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy today. Graduates completed the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program at three campuses: Class #303 trained at the Stow campus, Class #S28 trained at the Springfield campus and Class #BW21 trained at the Bridgewater campus.
STOW, MA
capecod.com

Heat Advisory expanded to include Cape Cod through Sunday

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE. …HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY…. * WHAT…Heat index values between 95 and 102 degrees expected again on both Saturday and Sunday from the late morning into the early evening hours. * WHERE…All of Southern New England except for Nantucket....
ENVIRONMENT

