capecod.com
Cape Cod Projects Receive Money for Water Quality Protection
BARNSTABLE – Several towns and organizations across Cape Cod are benefiting from over $2 million in state grants aimed at addressing polluted stormwater runoff as well as protect and restore coastal water quality. The Association to Preserve Cape Cod received $95,015 for stormwater infrastructure designs to treat and remove...
capecod.com
Yarmouth Waste Management C&D and Compost to Reopen Following Fire
YARMOUTH – Following a fire on Thursday, August 4 that destroyed four trailers at the Yarmouth transfer station, the town’s Waste Management Construction and Demolition Pad and Compost Area will reopen Saturday morning. The four 40’ tractor trailers were all filled with construction debris awaiting transport off-Cape.
capecod.com
Sunday Journal – Leaving Mashpee Select Board and Steps Towards Better Water with Andrew Gottlieb
Association to Preserve Cape Cod Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss his recent departure from the Mashpee Select Board, as well as recent nomination to the Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel as the decommissioning of Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station continues. He also highlights other efforts by APCC to protect the region’s water quality as cyanobacteria blooms continue across the Cape.
capecod.com
Cape Cod Artificial Reefs Receive Boost from State
FALMOUTH – Artificial reefs just off the coast of Harwich and Yarmouth have been bolstered by over 2,000 cubic yards of material from the state. It includes granite and concrete collected from ongoing construction projects, including the South Coast Rail Project. State officials said the effort amounts to $500,000...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River, New Bedford, Taunton, receive millions from Massachusetts Clean Water Trust’s Board of Trustees to address water, sewer projects
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Clean Water Trust’s Board of Trustees approved $153,857,953 in new grants and low-interest loans at its meeting on August 3, 2022. Announced in June, the Trust is offering $20 million in loans with 100% loan forgiveness for planning activities assisting public water suppliers with completing planning projects for lead service line inventories and replacement programs. Fall River’s lead service line inventory and revised replacement project marks the first project of this kind to be approved by the Board of Trustees. The loan is expected to be fully forgiven once the project is completed.
fox5ny.com
Massachusetts brewery forced to cut jobs due to CO2 shortage: 'Huge threat to our business'
EVERETT, Mass. - Auto fuel is not the only gas in short supply. A popular craft brewery and small-business success story in Massachusetts is cutting jobs after learning that a CO2 shortage is causing its vendor to scale back on deliveries. "Our CO2 supply has been cut for the foreseeable...
fallriverreporter.com
Governor Charlie Baker signs 10 bills into law, spikes prison construction moratorium
Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday afternoon spiked a prison and jail construction moratorium section from the nearly $5.2 billion general government bond bill, signing the majority of the bill into law along with nine other measures. Baker struck the section of the bill that would have halted expansion of the...
Inquirer and Mirror
Summer population up 69 percent, but workforce down
(Aug. 4, 2022) They are numbers that describe life on this island and the growth that seems to be changing that way of life. They reflect a 69 percent increase in the island’s peak summertime population between 2014 and 2021, and a 13 percent decline in the seasonal workforce. Each seasonal worker served 10.9 people in 2014, and 21.9 people in 2021.
MassDEP observing Deerfield River in Shelburne Falls
Massachusetts officials are monitoring the Deerfield River in Shelburne Falls after 22News received a report from a viewer indicating they observed strange white flecks and streaks.
wgbh.org
No tax breaks for Massachusetts residents, and few seem to care
It's a measure of how insulated most Massachusetts' legislators are from the whiplash of public opinion that they can in early July essentially promise a modest one-time $250 rebate to middle-income taxpayers and have no to little fear of repercussions when they fail to deliver. Here we are less than...
Do You Agree That This is the Most Beautiful Place in Massachusetts?
When I think of Massachusetts beauty, I naturally think of Berkshire County. As we have discussed in the past, we have many tourists and newcomers to the area that want to be a part of Berkshire County. There's no doubt that we offer some of the top entertainment around including theaters, museums, live & local bands, and much much more. When it comes to dining, Berkshire County is second to none, just take a tour through the cities and towns of Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, and North Adams to name a few and you'll find plenty of locally owned eateries that are ready to serve and satisfy even the most particular of palates.
3 beautiful but underrated places in Massachusetts
Have you even been to Massachusetts? If you have, then you know that it's a truly beautiful state and that it has a lot to offer. You you actually live in Massachusetts then there is really no point in trying to convince you because you already know that there is something for everybody in Massachusetts. No matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most certainly find something for your liking here. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing but underrated places that you should visit, if you haven't already. Here they are:
capecod.com
Dan Higgins Endorsed by Dennis Patrolman’s Union for District Attorney
DENNIS – The Dennis Patrolman’s Union has endorsed Dan Higgins as the next district attorney. The organization joins other law enforcement agencies including the Falmouth Police Patrol Federation and Bourne Patrolman’s Association in endorsing Higgins. Higgins has also received endorsements from current DA Michael O’Keefe and Barnstable...
It’s Illegal to Carry This in Bed of Your Truck in Massachusetts
The state of Massachusetts is home to a long list of strange and antiquated laws. Everything from growing goatees, to singing the national anthem and even mowing your law have some weird guidelines in the Commonwealth. Lawmakers in Massachusetts love to regulate different aspects of life, and driving is at...
woburnma.gov
Massachusetts Alert! Level 3-Critical Drought
The Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs has declared a Level 3 – Critical Drought in the Northeast and Central Regions of the Commonwealth, which includes the City of Woburn. With over five months of below normal rainfall, drought has set in all across the state, and...
nbcboston.com
Mass. Reports 9,646 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 9,646 new COVID-19 cases and 41 new deaths in the last week, according to the latest data, released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,813,037 cases and 19,934 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard. Fewer new cases were reported this week than in the previous one.
WCVB
EPA warns chemical in medical-device cleanser at Massachusetts plant poses cancer risk
TAUNTON, Mass. — The Environmental Protection Agency is warning residents who live near a medical sterilizing plant in Massachusetts and others in 12 more states and Puerto Rico about potential health risks from emissions of ethylene oxide, a chemical widely used in their operations. The EPA has notified Professional...
5 things to do when visiting Chatham
Hit the beach, enjoy the arts, explore a historic windmill, and more. City and town clerks across Massachusetts are sharing their favorite places to go for culture, nature, and relaxation in the communities they know so well. Do you want to see your favorite city or town featured? Let us know in the survey below or email [email protected].
capecod.com
Video: Local firefighters graduate State Fire Academy
STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 61 firefighters from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy today. Graduates completed the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program at three campuses: Class #303 trained at the Stow campus, Class #S28 trained at the Springfield campus and Class #BW21 trained at the Bridgewater campus.
capecod.com
Heat Advisory expanded to include Cape Cod through Sunday
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE. …HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY…. * WHAT…Heat index values between 95 and 102 degrees expected again on both Saturday and Sunday from the late morning into the early evening hours. * WHERE…All of Southern New England except for Nantucket....
