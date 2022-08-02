Washington County, WI – My name is Maggie Bartelt and I am 18. I am a part of the Kewaskum FFA and this is the last year I am showing at the Washington County Fair. I want to thank MK Machining for purchasing my 136-pound market lamb for $20.00/lb at the Youth Livestock Auction. I would also like to thank Albiero Plumbing for purchasing my 1340-pound market steer for $4.75/lb at the 2022 Washington County Fair.

