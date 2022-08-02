ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Thank you for supporting the Jr. Livestock Auction at the Washington County Fair | By Maggie Bartelt

Washington County, WI – My name is Maggie Bartelt and I am 18. I am a part of the Kewaskum FFA and this is the last year I am showing at the Washington County Fair. I want to thank MK Machining for purchasing my 136-pound market lamb for $20.00/lb at the Youth Livestock Auction. I would also like to thank Albiero Plumbing for purchasing my 1340-pound market steer for $4.75/lb at the 2022 Washington County Fair.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pledge Of Allegiance
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Sonny Steven Kearns, beloved 3-month-old, of West Bend, WI

August 5, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Our precious little angel, Sonny Steven Kearns, beloved 3-month-old son of Austin and Samantha Kearns, unexpectedly went to Heaven on Monday, August 1, 2022. Sonny passed away in the arms of his favorite person on Earth, his mommy, at Children’s Hospital of Milwaukee.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Merger for Horicon Bank | By Grace Bruins

July 7, 2022 – West Bend/ Grafton, WI – Horicon Bank and Cornerstone Community Bank, based in Grafton, Wisconsin announce plans to merge, pending customary regulatory and shareholder approvals. Frederick F. Schwertfeger, Horicon Bank Chief Executive Officer said the merger offers a strong partnership for both Cornerstone customers...
GRAFTON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Menacing storm clouds cross Washington County, WI

August 3, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Menacing storm clouds form over Washington County as a second round of downpours bring a couple more inches of rain. Chime in with your photos and once this passes, we’ll collect your rainfall totals. On a side note, have you.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Storms sweep power outages across Washington County, WI

August 3, 2022 – Washington Co., Wi – Quite a few neighbors are in the dark this Wednesday afternoon as storms with frequent lightning strikes sweep across Washington County, WI. According to We Energies there are 3,175 people and businesses out of power across the county. Specific outages...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

2 lightning strikes lead to fires in neighboring Dodge County

August 3, 2022 – Theresa, Wi – Eight fire departments responded to a call at 11:55 a.m. in Theresa on Wednesday morning as strong storms moved through Dodge and neighboring Washington Counties. A lightning strike started 300 round hay bales on fire. Then, at 12:25 p.m. a transformer...
THERESA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy