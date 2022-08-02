Read on www.washingtoncountyinsider.com
Funeral today, August 5, 2022 for Brian McDonald, 71, of West Bend, WI
August 5, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Brian William McDonald “Bigmac”, 71, of West Bend, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Froedtert in Wauwatosa after a 20-year battle with cancer. He was born on October 26, 1950 in North Dakota to Ralph and...
Beautiful life – Beautiful spaces: Meet the McFadden’s | By Carrie Sturn
Washington County, WI – It all began with a dinner party. Now, 62 years of marriage, 11 homes, and two states later, Dave and Linda McFadden reside in Cedar Community’s independent living with their dog, Rudy. And although they live in a “retirement” community—they are far from retired!
Thank you for supporting the Jr. Livestock Auction at the Washington County Fair | By Maggie Bartelt
Washington County, WI – My name is Maggie Bartelt and I am 18. I am a part of the Kewaskum FFA and this is the last year I am showing at the Washington County Fair. I want to thank MK Machining for purchasing my 136-pound market lamb for $20.00/lb at the Youth Livestock Auction. I would also like to thank Albiero Plumbing for purchasing my 1340-pound market steer for $4.75/lb at the 2022 Washington County Fair.
Hartford shop employee and police stop a $15,000 scam involving senior citizen | By Hartford Police
He said an elderly subject came into the store to send the package to an address in Baltimore, MD. Lemke observed the subject with a large quantity of money before he gave him the box and envelope. Washington County Insider on YouTube. The subject left the package and returned home....
Obituary | Sonny Steven Kearns, beloved 3-month-old, of West Bend, WI
August 5, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Our precious little angel, Sonny Steven Kearns, beloved 3-month-old son of Austin and Samantha Kearns, unexpectedly went to Heaven on Monday, August 1, 2022. Sonny passed away in the arms of his favorite person on Earth, his mommy, at Children’s Hospital of Milwaukee.
Merger for Horicon Bank | By Grace Bruins
July 7, 2022 – West Bend/ Grafton, WI – Horicon Bank and Cornerstone Community Bank, based in Grafton, Wisconsin announce plans to merge, pending customary regulatory and shareholder approvals. Frederick F. Schwertfeger, Horicon Bank Chief Executive Officer said the merger offers a strong partnership for both Cornerstone customers...
Partial road closure beginning August 8, 2022 in Village of Germantown | By Village of Germantown
Village of Germantown, WI – There will be a partial road closure in the Village of Germantown on Country Aire Drive from Mequon Road to Freistadt Road beginning Monday, August 8, 2022. Work includes the installation of sanitary sewer and water main on Country Aire Drive beginning just north...
2 men taken into custody following drug hit by Hartford Police K-9 | By Hartford Police
August 5, 2022 – Hartford, WI – On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at approximately 9:11 p.m., the Hartford Police Department Communications Center was notified that a possible domestic abuse situation was occurring at the Pike Lake State Campground. The caller noted both the man and woman were arguing...
Richfield posts road detour to access polls on Election Day, August 9, 2022 | By Jim Healy
Village of Richfield, WI – Neighbors in the Village of Richfield, WI are being given a heads-up regarding access to the voting site on Election Day as STH 167 is under construction. The DOT will have pavement down by August 9, 2022 but it’s still an active construction zone...
Menacing storm clouds cross Washington County, WI
August 3, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Menacing storm clouds form over Washington County as a second round of downpours bring a couple more inches of rain. Chime in with your photos and once this passes, we’ll collect your rainfall totals. On a side note, have you.
Storms sweep power outages across Washington County, WI
August 3, 2022 – Washington Co., Wi – Quite a few neighbors are in the dark this Wednesday afternoon as storms with frequent lightning strikes sweep across Washington County, WI. According to We Energies there are 3,175 people and businesses out of power across the county. Specific outages...
REAL ESTATE | End of an era at Hilltop as auction slated for Wednesday, August 31, 2022
August 5, 2022 – West Bend, WI – It’s the end of an era for Hilltop Services, Inc. as an auction is set for Wednesday, August 31, 2022. The flyer from Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists reads, “After 50 years of business Harold & Ann Schnorenberg have sold their property. All purchases must be moved by Friday, September 2.”
2 lightning strikes lead to fires in neighboring Dodge County
August 3, 2022 – Theresa, Wi – Eight fire departments responded to a call at 11:55 a.m. in Theresa on Wednesday morning as strong storms moved through Dodge and neighboring Washington Counties. A lightning strike started 300 round hay bales on fire. Then, at 12:25 p.m. a transformer...
