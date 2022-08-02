Read on www.aspendailynews.com
Putting children first?
I’m still disappointed in the Aspen City Council’s failure to pivot when it was clear and apparent that child care providers were not rushing in to fill the vacant Yellow Brick building classrooms in the last few months. This stubbornness to try to coerce the current high-quality child care programs to provide more days of operation ultimately forced the closure of Kids Play Group and the downsizing and planned closure of Aspen Mountain Tots.
Driver shortage kept RFTA from participating in statewide grant program
The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority was unable to participate this summer in a state of Colorado grant program that provides temporary free service for all bus riders, but the local agency wants valley residents to know they can still catch a ride without paying in some circumstances. RFTA reduced regional...
Application process for residential projects to reopen
The city of Aspen is preparing for the end of the moratorium on residential development and redevelopment, which sunsets on Monday. The temporary moratorium was adopted by Aspen City Council on Dec. 8 and set to remain in place until June 8, and was later extended by the council for an additional two months. On Monday (Aug. 8), the city will resume accepting land-use applications and building permit applications for residential projects. All of those projects — and any others that were submitted after July 30 — will be subject to the new regulations under Ordinances 13 and 14, which the council adopted on June 30 and went into effect on July 30.
Open space can’t be replaced
It seems Roger Marolt would advocate local “affordable” housing at the expense of existing open space (“Open space closing doors on locals’ housing,” Aug. 2, Aspen Daily News). Perhaps an egalitarian justification of its removal. However noble that goal, existing open space, once removed, can never be replaced. We must be careful that we do not remove those attributes that have made Aspen a place of renowned beauty. Open space provides our security in the future beauty of Aspen.
Mudslides temporarily close popular Crystal Mill Road
The road between Marble and the famed Crystal Mill remained closed Wednesday after a rainstorm Monday evening brought down tons of rocks, mud and tree trunks along a 1.5-mile stretch. It’s unknown how long the road will remain closed, but it will be reassessed Thursday to see if the popular...
Confusion emerges over rejected packages at Edwards, Avon Post Offices
Addressing and receiving packages in Eagle County has always been a bit of a gamble. From determining which carrier will deliver the package to determining how to address it, residents often list this as one of their main challenges with the local post offices. While these challenges vary, in the...
Colorado’s mountain airports are thriving despite national rural air service struggle
COLORADO — Colorado’s mountain-town airports are busier than ever despite airlines limping through a pilot shortage and slashing service to smaller communities. The number of passengers flying in and out of Aspen, Durango, Eagle County, Gunnison, Hayden and Montrose in 2022 is on a record-setting pace, marking a rural airport strength that does not reflect national trends.
Road to Crystal Mill temporarily closed due to debris flows
The road to Crystal Townsite and the Crystal Mill in Gunnison County is temporarily closed due to debris flows across Crystal Townsite Road.
Elizabeth Key: Aspen’s housing noose tightens
Last summer, on my lowest day, I shamelessly wept in public. I melted out of my car, my butt hitting the asphalt, door left ajar, spine curled under like a kicked dog, splayed fingers catching my tears. My pent-up anguish, frustration and fear gushed from my body in rivulets of snot, tears and saliva. It was an unexpected meltdown, a cleansing purge of the emotions I could no longer control.
Work begins on trails to Sky Mountain Park
Work has started on a new trail that will provide better access to Sky Mountain Park from Aspen and reduce the chances of collisions for mountain bikers. The existing Airline Trail will be dedicated as a downhill-only route while a new trail will be designated for climbing. Pitkin County Open...
Bear scares in Summit County: An uptick in encounters makes residents worry about deadly consequences of improper food storage
Over the past week, there have been multiple bear encounters in Summit County. In both the Wildernest Village in Silverthorne and in Dillon Valley, two residents have reported bears within feet of their homes in the past week. Kyle Walker grew up in Summit County and moved back in 2020....
High school mountain bike championships coming to CMC-Spring Valley
The state’s best high school mountain bike racers — and their families — will compete in Glenwood Springs this fall, with plenty of locals vying for the podium’s top spots. The Colorado High School Cycling League will come to Colorado Mountain College’s Spring Valley campus on...
Affidavit: New Castle PD chief drunkenly muzzle thumped friend
The police chief of New Castle allegedly "muzzle thumped" a friend after drunkenly and falsely accusing him of murdering his wife, according to the chief's arrest affidavit.
Complex backcountry rescue relies on three helicopters
The Crested Butte Mountain Rescue team has had a steady summer having responded to about a half dozen active incidents since June along with being put on alert when hikers didn’t return in the expected time. A serious incident that took place last week when two 15-year-olds had to be rescued from deep in the backcountry and flown to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction for treatment was one for the books, however.
Blending music and visual arts into oil painting
Randall Vemer was just 22 years old when he became the principal viola and soloist of the Oregon Symphony in 1976, a role he would keep for the next 20 years. During that time, he also played principal viola for the Portland Opera and performed with several of the world’s most renowned ballet companies — including Joffrey, Ballet West and the Royal Canadian Ballet, among others.
For love ‘bigger than a Cadillac,’ Aspen Film hosts Grateful Dead drive-in
Aspen Film is presenting an experiential drive-in screening of the 2017 documentary “Long Strange Trip.” Directed by Amir Bar-Lev, the film tells the untold story of a legendary jam band that accrued an equally legendary following, the Grateful Dead. The drive-in’s happening in early August is intentional —...
UPDATE: WB I-70 down to one lane at Glenwood Springs Wednesday afternoon due to vehicle fire
Interstate 70 westbound was initially closed but was reopened to one lane a short time later at the main Glenwood Springs exit Wednesday afternoon due to a vehicle fire, according to a Garfield County emergency alert update sent at 2:17 p.m. There is no estimated time for full reopening. Eastbound...
Picking up steam: Top pickleballers come to Aspen to host clinics as game’s popularity rises
When Ben Johns, considered to be the world’s best pickleball player, planned a trip to Aspen, the intent was mostly to train at altitude and visit. However, speaking with Tom Dundon, whose Dundon Capital Partners owns the Professional Pickleball Association and whom Johns was visiting in town, paired him with Cascades Tennis to host a close-knit clinic. Cascades Tennis owner and coach Alex Rebeiz said it sold out in under 20 minutes as his clients eagerly booked a session with one of the brightest stars in the rapidly expanding sport.
