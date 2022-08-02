Skinner: Most business owners are here to make money

Read on www.aspendailynews.com
Aspen Daily News
Menter: Is there a signal inside all that noise?
Nate Silver’s 2012 book, “The Signal and the Noise: Why So Many Predictions Fail but Some Don’t,” describes the author’s method of using informed statistical analysis to predict outcomes in fields as widespread as baseball, elections, climate change and even the weather. Silver knows that in a world awash in noisy data, divining true understanding of the subject is often the missing key to an accurate prediction about its future. Such understanding can provide the signal inside the noise.
Aspen Daily News
Driver shortage kept RFTA from participating in statewide grant program
The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority was unable to participate this summer in a state of Colorado grant program that provides temporary free service for all bus riders, but the local agency wants valley residents to know they can still catch a ride without paying in some circumstances. RFTA reduced regional...
Aspen Daily News
Open space can’t be replaced
It seems Roger Marolt would advocate local “affordable” housing at the expense of existing open space (“Open space closing doors on locals’ housing,” Aug. 2, Aspen Daily News). Perhaps an egalitarian justification of its removal. However noble that goal, existing open space, once removed, can never be replaced. We must be careful that we do not remove those attributes that have made Aspen a place of renowned beauty. Open space provides our security in the future beauty of Aspen.
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Aug. 3
Beginning next Monday, the city of Aspen will charge a fee for use of its electric vehicle charging stations. Users of the DCFC fast-charging stations will be subjected, starting Aug. 8, to a 45-cent-per-kilowatt-hour use charge, a news release says. The stations are located near Aspen City Hall and across from the Rubey Park Transit Center.
Aspen Daily News
Application process for residential projects to reopen
The city of Aspen is preparing for the end of the moratorium on residential development and redevelopment, which sunsets on Monday. The temporary moratorium was adopted by Aspen City Council on Dec. 8 and set to remain in place until June 8, and was later extended by the council for an additional two months. On Monday (Aug. 8), the city will resume accepting land-use applications and building permit applications for residential projects. All of those projects — and any others that were submitted after July 30 — will be subject to the new regulations under Ordinances 13 and 14, which the council adopted on June 30 and went into effect on July 30.
Aspen Daily News
Work begins on trails to Sky Mountain Park
Work has started on a new trail that will provide better access to Sky Mountain Park from Aspen and reduce the chances of collisions for mountain bikers. The existing Airline Trail will be dedicated as a downhill-only route while a new trail will be designated for climbing. Pitkin County Open...
Aspen Daily News
An Aspen art tradition
It’s ArtWeek in Aspen. Whether it’s Aspen ArtCrush, Aspen Intersect, the art exhibit at the Red Brick Art Center or art galleries opening their doors to everyone, Art is being looked at, talked about, and acquired by many this week. A decidedly not-to-be-missed local Aspen art scene will...
Aspen Daily News
High school mountain bike championships coming to CMC-Spring Valley
The state’s best high school mountain bike racers — and their families — will compete in Glenwood Springs this fall, with plenty of locals vying for the podium’s top spots. The Colorado High School Cycling League will come to Colorado Mountain College’s Spring Valley campus on...
Aspen Daily News
For love ‘bigger than a Cadillac,’ Aspen Film hosts Grateful Dead drive-in
Aspen Film is presenting an experiential drive-in screening of the 2017 documentary “Long Strange Trip.” Directed by Amir Bar-Lev, the film tells the untold story of a legendary jam band that accrued an equally legendary following, the Grateful Dead. The drive-in’s happening in early August is intentional —...
Aspen Daily News
Picking up steam: Top pickleballers come to Aspen to host clinics as game’s popularity rises
When Ben Johns, considered to be the world’s best pickleball player, planned a trip to Aspen, the intent was mostly to train at altitude and visit. However, speaking with Tom Dundon, whose Dundon Capital Partners owns the Professional Pickleball Association and whom Johns was visiting in town, paired him with Cascades Tennis to host a close-knit clinic. Cascades Tennis owner and coach Alex Rebeiz said it sold out in under 20 minutes as his clients eagerly booked a session with one of the brightest stars in the rapidly expanding sport.
Aspen Daily News
ArtWeek: Visiting artists reflect on first-time experiences, interactions
Aspen ArtWeek is now in full swing. With over 70 participating artists and a lineup of experiential and thought-provoking events — most of which are free and open to all — this year’s weeklong celebration is looking to be memorable. Hosted by the Aspen Art Museum every...
Aspen Daily News
Blending music and visual arts into oil painting
Randall Vemer was just 22 years old when he became the principal viola and soloist of the Oregon Symphony in 1976, a role he would keep for the next 20 years. During that time, he also played principal viola for the Portland Opera and performed with several of the world’s most renowned ballet companies — including Joffrey, Ballet West and the Royal Canadian Ballet, among others.
