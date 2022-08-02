ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

'It's Always Been an Unfair Fight': These Lawyers Hope to Keep Dallas Residents from Being Evicted

By Jacob Vaughn
Dallas Observer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.dallasobserver.com

Comments / 10

Ceecee Sutton
3d ago

Some need help with an attorney due to my daughter's complex denied her TX Relief because she wouldn't move, then lied in court. Found out that office associates were taking TX Relief award. Sad!! We appealed and still no feed back from Texss Relief as of date!

Reply(4)
3
shawnsegedy
3d ago

I understand about proving your case but at the end of the day the majority had not paid rent. Once court is over all of the attorney fees, etc... are added to the tenants final bill.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Poll: Dallas Blacks & Hispanics Unhappy with City Council on Crime

The Dallas Express recently conducted exclusive polling of Dallas residents on crime and their perceptions of how city government is handling this critical issue. With violent crimes such as murder on the rise, gauging the public’s perception is more important now than ever. While it may seem commonsensical to...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Firm identifies 565 potentially illegal short-term rental properties in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A firm hired by Fort Worth has identified 565 properties that are possibly operating illegally as short-term rentals.According to the report released on August 2 by Deckard Technologies Inc., 814 properties across Fort Worth were identified as short-term rentals. Just 68 of those properties were operating legally; 565 were potentially in violation of the law.Short-term rentals, properties available for rent only up to 29 days, are allowed to operate in mixed-use and, with a proper license, most industrial and commercial zones districts. They are not allowed in residential districts.A Fort Worth spokesperson said it plans on hiring a firm to register legal short-term rentals and collect hotel occupancy taxes from them. The city council will be briefed about registration and zoning options on August 16.More information about short-term rentals, including current and proposed laws, can be found on the city's website. Residents can submit feedback on short-term rentals on ThoughtExchange or sign up to speak at a meeting. 
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Dallas County, TX
Society
City
Dallas, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas County, TX
Government
fox7austin.com

Rent in Texas: How much you need to make per hour to afford it

DALLAS, Texas - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Vagrancy and Homelessness Abound in Dallas

Vagrancy and homelessness are ongoing issues in Dallas County, as nearly 4,000 people experience some form of homelessness on any given night, according to the 2022 Point-in-Time Homeless Count from the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance (MDHA). MDHA’s most recent State of Homelessness fact sheet reveals that 3,996 people in Dallas...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
AOL Corp

‘Blood on the walls’: Fort Worth church group calls for investigation of Tarrant jail

A Fort Worth church has asked the Tarrant County Commissioners Court to open an investigation into the 43 deaths that have occurred at the county jail since 2017. Three members of Broadway Baptist Church, who make up the church’s Justice Committee, spoke during Tuesday’s meeting. They are the second group in two months that has expressed concerns to the commissioners court about abuse inside the jail and have called for an independent investigation.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Affordable Housing#Landlord
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

City of Dallas Plan Addresses Racial and Class Inequities

A plan unveiled at Dallas City Hall Wednesday calls for a major transformation of city government operations and spending in an effort to reverse the impact of racial bias in many neighborhoods. Casey Thomas, city council member and a former Dallas NAACP President, was an original supporter of the plan.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Inflation pay helps North Texas workers keep up with rising costs

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — While rising costs continue to eat at our wallets, some North Texas counties and businesses are paying their employees more with inflation pay. The Dallas County Commissioners Court on Tuesday decided to dish out $40 million from the Federal American Rescue Plan to pay each of its full time employees $6,000.In Tarrant County, they are paying its full time employees $4,900 more in an effort to fight off inflation as prices continue to increase. The increases in both counties will happen in three installments until the end of the year. "We want to have a strong workforce,...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Housing
dallasexpress.com

Armed Far-Leftists Block Dallas Homeless-Vagrant Camp Clean-up

A group of armed far-leftists drove off Dallas city officials in an effort to prevent a homeless and vagrant encampment from being cleaned up. Members of a local group called the Elm Creek John Brown Gun Club armed themselves with rifles and other weapons to stop the city’s attempt to remove a homeless and vagrant encampment under the Highway 45 overpass on Coombs Street just south of downtown Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Collin County GOP Censures Cornyn

The Collin County Republican party this week voted to censure a US Senator John Cornyn over actions that it says run counter to core principles of the Republican Party of Texas. The organization’s censure resolution against Cornyn calls for his immediate resignation.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Dallas Observer

Getting Connected: The FCC Is Offering Internet Subsidies for Some Dallas Residents

Earlier this week, the Dallas City Council announced that internet subsidies for city residents are available through a Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program. It provides several benefits, including a $30 monthly subsidy to aid with internet bills as well as a one-time purchase benefit of up to $100...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find Allen Bates' killers

DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police believe a fist fight between two men caused one of those men to be shot to death in East Oak Cliff. Allen Bates was murdered just after 10:15 p.m. on May 20, in the 3000 block of East Ledbetter. Surveillance video...
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Collin County Man Sentenced In Capitol Riot

The attorney for Guy Reffitt of Collin County says the 7-year, three-month prison term for rioting at the US Capitol is at the lower end of the federal guidelines. To that end….Dallas lawyer clint Broden is pleased. But Broden still thinks there are grounds for appeal in the trial. Broden says the Collin County man made the decision to make a statement to the judge after, at first, declining. Broden says Reffitt’s statement apparently made a difference with the federal judge.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

FTC says Opendoor must pay $62 million after cheating homesellers

Houston - The Federal Trade Commission says online homebuyer Opendoor must pay $62 million to settle charges that it cheated homesellers out of thousands of dollars. iBuying is a growing industry in real estate, letting people buy and sell homes quickly and easily through online platforms. But the FTC says...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy