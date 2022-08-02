They lost Medicaid when paperwork was sent to a pasture, signaling the mess to come

Read on www.bpr.org
AP: Jason Martin wins Democratic nomination for Tennessee governor
Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, loc
Tennessee Election Results: August 4, 2022
Find up-to-the-minute election results from the August 4 Tennessee primary election and the Middle TN county general elections.
Tennessee’s anti-trans bathroom law is going back to court with new challengers
A national LGBT organization is taking a second shot at challenging Tennessee’s anti-trans bathroom law. The Human Rights Campaign is suing the state again, more than a month after dismissing their first lawsuit. The HRC originally filed the lawsuit on behalf of two Wilson County families. Under state law,...
Who will face Gov. Bill Lee? Martin declares victory
One Democrat will face incumbent Republican Gov. Bill Lee. The numbers are coming in as the polls close.
Transgender child sues over Tennessee school bathroom law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A transgender child and her parents are suing the Tennessee Department of Education over a law that prohibits transgender students and staff from using school bathrooms or locker rooms that match their gender identities. The suit was filed Thursday in federal court in Nashville by a student identified only as D.H. […]
TN Election Day information: sites, candidates, timelines
It's Election time again in Tennessee, and polling places open at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. Voters will each cast a ballot for the state and federal primary, and the state and county general election.
Tenn. sued by Human Rights Campaign over 'bathroom bill'
The lawsuit is against a Tenn. law that denies transgender students and staff access to bathroom, locker rooms and other sex-segregated facilities that reflect their gender identity.
Job Opening Announced at TBI Headquarters
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position:. Responsible for monitoring fingerprint submissions from criminal justice and non-criminal justice agencies (for example: poor quality prints, demographic information, fingerprint verification, etc.). Utilizes the appropriate databases to process data, including Access databases, Computerized Criminal History database, Automated Fingerprint Identification System, E-agent, IQX, Expungement database, Tennessee Applicant Processing Services, and Automated Records Management System. Enters and stores descriptive data, fingerprint cards, deceased records, and background check results in various databases. Addresses and resolves complaints concerning criminal history information with external vendors, the general public, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, and court clerks.
Wilson County, TN Election Results: August 4, 2022
Election results for the races in Wilson County, Tennessee from August 4, 2022.
Tennessee Election Results: 5th U.S. Congressional District race
Nashville's 5th District is up for grabs following the retirement of longtime Democratic incumbent, Rep. Jim Cooper. Nine Republicans are vying for the GOP nomination in the race for the reconfigured congressional district.
Far-right mayor wins GOP primary for Nashville US House seat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Andy Ogles, a far-right county mayor, won Tennessee's crowded Republican primary on Thursday in a reconfigured congressional district in left-leaning Nashville that the party is hoping to flip in November. In a warning ahead of the general election, he said, "Liberals, we're coming for you."
Nine months to REAL ID deadline
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In nine months a REAL ID will be required to get into certain areas of the country. Starting May, 3 of 2023, the REAL ID will be required to access certain federal facilities, military bases and board commercial flights, according to a news release. To get...
Canine influenza cases now in Middle Tennessee
Canine influenza, as the name suggests, is specific to dogs, is very contagious, and causes upper respiratory symptoms like nasal discharge and cough. It usually makes your pup tired and can be deadly.
Is ivermectin a COVID-19 treatment? Vanderbilt researchers found out
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Earlier in 2022, people were taking ivermectin in hopes to treat COVID-19. The drug is typically used for parasitic infections in animals. However, researchers at Vanderbilt University wanted to see if it could be used as a treatment for COVID-19. After a monthslong study, researchers say...
Metro Council votes against having Republican National Convention in Nashville
After a month's long slog, Tuesday night, Metro Council members voted against hosting the Republican National Convention in Nashville.
Tennessee poll watchers see ‘democracy at work’
When voters show up at polls across the state tomorrow, they may see not only the familiar local election workers but also a growing number of newly credentialed poll watchers. Interest in becoming a poll watcher in Tennessee seems to be on the upswing, anecdotal information indicates. There are no statewide statistics on the appointment […] The post Tennessee poll watchers see ‘democracy at work’ appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Amid flows of appreciation, Judge Martin retires as presiding judge over Recovery Court
A number of participants in the 21st Judicial District Recovery Court turned out Tuesday to honor a man who has helped to make a significant difference in their lives and in those of many before them. It was a night to commemorate the retirement of Judge Jim Martin as the...
Vanderbilt reports a rare cluster of viral infections, likely linked to COVID precautions
Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital has seen an unexplained cluster of viral infections in infants under three months old in what is likely one more example of COVID precautions changing how another virus spreads. The parechovirus affects the central nervous system and has been around for a while, but it’s uncommon....
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons Ban
Physicians say measure is critical to protecting public health and safety. A group of Tennessee physicians affiliated with healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care expressed support for an assault weapons ban that recently passed the U.S. House of Representatives.
Jewish Citizens Under Attack in Nashville
DEVELOPING STORY: Someone is targeting Jewish citizens of Nashville. Anti-Semetic fliers were found on dozens of driveways in the city’s tony West End. “I was walking up this street here. I took a left here. And probably that first driveway that’s where I saw the first one,” one man told Fox 17. “Something catches my eye. And it’s a Jewish star. Star of David. And I said well what is that? And so I picked it up and I realized that these were anti-Semitic propaganda statements thrown.”
