Dallas, TX

Dallas Observer

Unbelievabowl Feeds Into Dallas’ Bowl Craze

It’s clear: Dallas has found a way to put just about everything in a bowl. Whether it’s Mexican, Indian or American cuisine, apparently everything tastes better when it’s eaten from a bowl. Unbelievabowl is no exception. The new Asian eatery in Richardson has 20 different Asian-inspired bowls...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New self-care establishment opens in Frisco

Chill Joy offers new customers free access to its services for a week. (Courtesy Chill Joy) A new self-care establishment opened at 6700 Stonebrook Parkway, Ste. 106 in Frisco. Chill Joy offers next-generation massage and meditation services with high-end massage chairs and curated mediation and wellness content, co-owner Tim Hicks said in an email. Chill Joy’s services are offered on a membership basis, Hicks said. New customers can enjoy a free week of unlimited access.
FRISCO, TX
papercitymag.com

Pressed Roots, the Dallas-Based Salon Reimagining the Drybar for Textured Hair, is Just Getting Started

The Plano location of Pressed Roots, a blowout bar specializing in textured hair. When we first profiled Piersten Gaines at the start of 2020, the Columbia and Harvard Business School graduate was preparing to open the very first Pressed Roots, a luxurious, beautifully designed salon specializing in natural, silky blowouts for textured hair. After dipping her toes in markets like Boston and Atlanta with sold-out pop-up appointments, Gaines had landed on Dallas — and an airy studio in Trinity Groves — for an official launching pad.
DALLAS, TX
greensourcedfw.org

Name chosen for trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth

Biking enthusiast Tom Frye of Fort Worth rides the Trinity Trail along the Clear Fork in Fort Worth. Photo by John Kent. The regional hiking and biking trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth has a new name. Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments asked the public...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Steaks, Chocolate, Hatch Chiles and Onion Rings Lead Foodie Finds this Weekend

Aug. 4 - Sept. 4. DFW Restaurant Week kicks off Thursday, Aug. 4. This monthlong "week" is a great way to enjoy prixe-fix menus at local restaurants while also supporting two nonprofits. Visit the full list of restaurants, then pick a lunch, dinner or brunch. Make a reservation through the site. When you go, just be sure to tell them you're there for restaurant week so they give you that menu and offer. For a sample of what's on offer, check out Al Biernat's Restaurant Week menu; lunch includes a choice of soup or Caesar salad and either chicken piccata, a wagyu cheeseburger or Atlantic salmon over couscous for $29.
DALLAS, TX
travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From Dallas

The Lone Star State of Texas is not only massive in size but also in personality and options. From city nightlife to peaceful lakeside cabins, Texas really does have something for everyone. The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is rich in culture and history, with many interactive museums and historical districts. So, if you need fun and adventure, check out our list below of day trips from Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

The Best Things To Do In Dallas, Aug. 3–10

Cake Decorating Basics at Lancaster-Kiest Branch Library. Ah, the sweet aspirations inspired by The Great British Baking Show — don’t pretend you haven’t felt them. The Lancaster-Kiest Branch of the Dallas Public Library (2008 E. Kiest Blvd.) offers a workshop from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, so we can all tap into our decorative talents. On the agenda are piping demos to get the best trims and lettering lessons for the most legible cakes in the land. No registration is needed, and all supplies are provided, but limited. First come, first caked.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Best places to swim in the Dallas-area

DALLAS - With temperatures stuck in the 100s again this week, you may be looking for a place to cool off in North Texas. Texas travel blogger Jessica Serna with My Curly Adventures shared some of her favorite places to splash out. Burger’s Lake, Fort Worth. Burger’s Lake, which...
DALLAS, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America

Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

When is the average last 100-degree day of the year in DFW?

Now that we're firmly entrenched in August, it's clear: This year's summer is keeping up pace with some of the hottest we've ever seen on record in Dallas-Fort Worth. Already as of Friday, we've seen a full 41 100-degree days this year -- and while we had a pretty decent sense that this summer might be pretty darn hot, not one of us meteorologists here at WFAA could've guessed that it'd be this hot for this long.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Bright Realty CEO Chris Bright Has Died at 70

Chris Bright oversaw Bright Realty and Bright Industries, a company founded by his father more than 60 years ago. Chris Bright, CEO of Bright Realty and Bright Industries, died on July 11 in Plano at the age of 70. Bright oversaw Bright Realty, as well as its parent company, Bright...
PLANO, TX

