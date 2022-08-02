Read on news.wfsu.org
HD6 GOP candidates to face off at final forum before primary
Two candidates vying to represent Bay County voters in the Florida House will make their case to voters tonight during their last forum before the primary election. The League of Women Voters of Bay County is hosting the forum at Gulf Coast State College between 6 - 8 p.m. central time. The forum will also include candidates running for the local school board. The debate will stream live online via Gulf Coast State College TV.
DeSantis suspends a Tampa-area State Attorney who says he won't enforce abortion laws
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he is suspending State Attorney Andrew Warren for refusing to enforce Florida laws. DeSantis was surrounded by law enforcement officials during a news conference at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office when he made the announcement. He pointed to Warren's statement that he would not enforce...
Florida's newly consolidated school choice program results in a $16m loss for Leon schools
Florida's multiple private and home school scholarship programs have been consolidated into one: the Family Empowerment Scholarship. Now that the change is fully in effect, local school districts like Leon are seeing what it really means for their bottom line. The expanded eligibility for the private school scholarships—vouchers as they're...
U.S. News & World Report ranks Tallahassee Memorial as among Florida's best hospitals
U-S News and World Report rankings are widely respected when it comes to educational institutions. But the magazine also ranks the nation’s hospitals and Tallahassee Memorial has now made it into the upper tier of those rankings. TMH made it into the top-25 list of Florida hospitals. The hospital’s...
With #visitsmatter campaign, Florida families oppose new rules reducing prison visitations
A group that advocates for prisoners and their families has begun a social media campaign to draw attention to the importance of weekly visitation. It comes as the Florida Department of Corrections is proposing new rules that would let prisons cut their visits in half, allowing families visitation only every other weekend. The agency says it’s for safety and security.
A plan to use the state-backed property insurer to save Florida's industry from meltdown gets its first taker
A day after getting hit with a financial-rating downgrade, on Tuesday United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. became the first Florida property insurer to take part in a stopgap state program aimed at maintaining coverage for homeowners. United, which had about 185,000 policies in Florida as of March 31, was...
