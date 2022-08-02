ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Disney's Splash Mountain will become Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in late 2024

By By Dewayne Bevil Orlando Sentinel (TNS)
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wH91b_0h1U2jfo00

Walt Disney Co. has announced a timeline for the re-theming of Splash Mountain and a new name for the ride set to become based on “The Princess and the Frog.”

The attraction’s name will be Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, and it will open at Magic Kingdom and Disneyland theme parks in late 2024, the company announced during the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

“We are telling a New Orleans story as a part of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure,” Charita Carter, executive producer of relevancy activations at Walt Disney Imagineering, said in a video released by Disney. It showed Imagineers’ visit to Louisiana to take in some of the culture of the region.

The new version of the ride, announced in 2020, will pick up where the 2009 film left off and feature Tiana, Naveen, Louis the alligator and other characters. It will have music inspired by songs from the film and revolve around a Mardi Gras celebration, Disney says.

Disney did not say when the current Frontierland ride, which features characters seen in the 1946 film “Song of the South,” will shut down for the transformation. Splash Mountain opened in Disneyland in 1989 and then at Walt Disney World in 1992.

Also at Essence Festival, Disney shared the look that Tiana will have in the attraction. She will be dressed in pants, jacket over yellow blouse, scarf around neck and boots. The look is 1920s, the era the film and attraction are set in.

“Tiana was equally at home in the bayou as she was at a banquet,” said Ida Muldrow, a costume designer with Disney Live Entertainment. “We wanted her look to reflect that, and be a compliment to the story’s setting.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDW News Today

Guest Arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios After Security Discovered Gun in Bag

A man was arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios last month after security found a gun in his backpack at the entrance of the park, Fox 35 Orlando reports. Nathaniel Franco Freeman, 35, set off a contactless security scanner at the security checkpoint of Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 25. He voluntarily placed his backpack on a security table to be inspected. He opened the zipper of the bag and then removed it from the table. He asked a woman he was with, “Did you take it out?”
ORLANDO, FL
Cinemablend

A Classic Disneyland Attraction Is Coming To An End...Again

Disneyland will never be finished. It’s an often repeated statement that was first uttered by Walt Disney himself. Things are always changing, and while that means there will always be something new around the corner, it often means the end of something else to make room for that new stuff.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
City
New Orleans, LA
TheStreet

Disney World Bringing Back a Beloved Classic Ride

Theme parks generally clear out old rides and attractions to make way for new ones. That has generally been the policy of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios as they do battle in the highly-competitive Florida market.
TRAVEL
Cinemablend

Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm

When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
ORLANDO, FL
Popculture

Disney Changes Name of Splash Mountain After 33 Years Amidst Overhaul

It's the end of an era for Splash Mountain. Disney announced in early July that they are officially changing the name of the fan-favorite attraction. Starting in 2024, the ride will feature a name based on The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain will now be known as Tiana's Bayou...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
disneytips.com

Will Disney Genie+ Be Worth It After Its Latest Update?

Disney Genie+ has replaced FastPass+ at Walt Disney World and Guests are still adjusting to the new process of eliminating or shortening their wait times for theme park attractions (and understandably so). Guests using Disney Genie+ opt-in to purchase the service for $15 per person per day for the ability...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Teenage Girl Violently Shaken by Woman in Mouse Ears, Leopard Print Shirt, & Jean Shorts Over Nighttime Show Viewing Space at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

In a summer filled with viral Walt Disney World fights and meltdowns, we uncovered another tense situation between guests at the parks. This time, a 17-year-old girl said a stranger grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her over an argument over a viewing spot to watch the fireworks show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 19, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report. The Sheriff’s department incorrectly uses the term “fireworks show” in referral to the nighttime projection show at the Chinese Theater.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Fox News

Disney guests stuck on 'It's a small world' for over an hour: 'Torture'

Guests shared on social media that Disney World's "It’s a small world" ride broke down, leaving guest stranded for over an hour. While Disney World may be "The Most Magical Place on Earth", sometimes things go wrong. A video shared on social media Saturday shows a long line of boats filled with guest waiting near the end of the ride. A boat just in front appears to be slowly sinking into the ride's water.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Disney Parks#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Bayou Adventure#Walt Disney Co#Walt Disney Imagineering#Imagineers#Walt Disney World
disneytips.com

Florida Thunderstorm Forces Ride Evacuations at Walt Disney World

Yesterday Florida was hit with a thunderstorm that included torrential rain and lightning. Multiple videos surfaced on social media showing Disney Guests stuck in the Parks or on rides during the storm. TikTok creator @mainstreetmagic1971 shared a video from the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, a 10-minute attraction that tours Tomorrowland....
FLORIDA STATE
disneydining.com

The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed

There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
TheStreet

Disney Shares What's Next in Its Battle With Universal Studios

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal sometimes seem like heavyweight fighters throwing big punches that rock each other but never delivering a knockout. The two theme park giants compete directly in both California and Florida and they seem to push each other to spend more money.
GLENDALE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Disneyland
WDW News Today

Golden Oak Mansion at Walt Disney World Resort Finally Sells After Price is Reduced by $4 Million

A mansion in Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort has finally sold, but only after the realtor reduced the price by $4 million, according to GrowthSpotter‘s Dustin Wyatt. Wyatt reports that the original asking price on the 8,000 square foot mansion was $16 million, but didn’t receive any interest until the price was reduced to $12 million. Not long after, a deal was reached, as described by realtor Keith Renner: “There was interest immediately. We reduced the price on Thursday and we were under contract on Saturday.”
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Six Flags Theme Park Unveiling Record-Breaking New Ride

Theme parks across the country have been introducing new rides frequently this year to meet the challenges from their competition. Walt Disney Co.'s (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report theme parks have lined up a series of new ride openings this year, as it on May 27 launched its Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster ride at Disney World's Epcot in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
dlnewstoday.com

The Haunted Mansion Hitchhiking Ghosts Socks Arrive at the Disneyland Resort

Hitchhiking can wear on the feet. Luckily, there are a new pair of socks at the Disneyland Resort featuring the famous Hitchhiking Ghosts from The Haunted Mansion!. The Haunted Mansion Hitchhiking Ghosts Socks – $14.99. The socks feature Phineas, Ezra, and Gus doing what they do best: sticking their...
TRAVEL
Cinemablend

Wizard Of Oz Is Getting Its Own Theme Park Land, But You’ll Have Travel To Walk The Yellow Brick Road

When we visit theme parks it's because we want to experience our favorite movies in new and exciting ways. Today you can enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe at Disneyland Resort or pass through the gates of Jurassic World at the Universal Orlando Resort Velocicoaster. But it’s almost always new movies that get the new rides. However, one theme park is getting ready to open an entire theme park land dedicated to one of the most popular movies of all time, The Wizard of Oz. The only problem is if you want to experience the new Wizard of Oz land, you’ll need to take a trip to Australia.
TRAVEL
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy