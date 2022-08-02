ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Food truck Off the Griddle added Norwich bowling alley kitchen. What's on the new menu?

By Matt Grahn, The Bulletin
The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RHhSg_0h1U2g1d00

NORWICH — Love of food and bowling led a Sterling food truck owner to add a location in the kitchen space of a Norwich bowling alley.

Off the Griddle held a soft opening of their new kitchen, located in the Norwich Bowling and Entertainment Center, but will officially open Aug. 6. The restaurant, which features chicken dishes, fries and grilled cheese, began as a food truck, and owner Jeannie Shear said the truck will continue operating.

Shear said her aunt and uncle had a hot dog stand that she sometimes worked for when she was younger. Shear came back to a culinary career, starting her own truck in 2019, after nine years of being a nurse.

“I was looking to have something new,” Shear said. “I was looking to have more time with my daughter.”

Despite opening the food truck in 2019, the pandemic helped her sell more, as many dined outside during the summer of 2020. Shear upgraded to a larger food truck at that time.

As her business expanded to wedding catering, Shear needed a stationary kitchen to help prep for those events. Also, she bought an ice cream machine that wouldn’t fit on her truck.

Norwich schoolsLeaky ceilings and cramped offices: Here's why Norwich wants to buy four new schools

Shear, her daughter, and her boyfriend often spend time at the Norwich Bowling Center. Shear’s boyfriend told her the alley’s kitchen was vacant again, and she jumped at the opportunity, “no questions asked.”

Norwich Bowling and Entertainment Center General Manager Linda Czapla said the bowling alley rents out the space to make things easier with limited staff. Czapla said she’s glad she found Shear and her business.

“It’s a lot, and nowadays, it’s tough to get people to work,” she said.

Shear has had the lease for about a month. After a deep cleaning, she got the spot open as soon as she could.

“All the bowlers have been dying to get some sort of food in there,” Shear said.

Holey ClubIndoor golf in downtown Norwich: The Holey Club just might bless your golf game

Groton resident Erica Whipple said she’s tried the grilled cheese and the shakes, and she’s likes the food.

“Everyone should try it,” Whipple said.

Another bowler, Norwich resident Sharon Daniels, said Wednesday afternoon that she’s liked Off the Griddle’s coffee so far, and looks forward to trying the food, especially when the bowling league gets going.

“Bowlers like to eat when they’re bowling, so it’s a good thing that she’s coming in,” Daniels said.

Shear is still getting used to having a larger space than a food truck, storing more food, and having a stable temperature.

“It feels like I’m swimming in there,” Shear said.

Plainfield pool drowningIs Plainfield responsible for the 2016 drowning death of Isabella Costanzo?

Shear said she’ll focus on the food truck in the warmer months, while having staff in the bowling alley, and vice versa in the colder months. Shear said her regulars from the food truck are happy to see her in a physical location.

Since Shear already has a following from the food truck, Daniels said it’ll pan out well for the bowling alley.

“Anything that brings people in the door is good for the center,” Daniels said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Some CT Restaurants, Cafes Change Hours Because of Heat

Thursday is another hot day and some local restaurants and cafes are closing early or modifying what they are serving because of the heat. J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville is closing early to keep kitchen staff safe. A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday and Friday and temperatures Thursday...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Journal Inquirer

Truck driver opens a pizza place

VERNON — After a five-year hiatus from the restaurant business, Pedro Rojas returned in 2020, opening Family’s Pizza and Grinders on Hartford Turnpike. “I used to work for people for 12 years in a restaurant in Cromwell,” Rojas said. “It got boring.”
VERNON, CT
i95 ROCK

Master of the Craft: My Favorite Stuffed Cherry Peppers Appear in Waterbury

One of my favorite snacks between lunch and dinner is hot cherry peppers stuffed with prosciutto and provolone cheese. My mouth is watering just thinking about the savory, sharp explosion of flavor you get from chowing those beautiful creations. You know what's even better? Fresh ones. If you hurry, you can buy jars of fresh stuffed cherry peppers, hand-made by Masters of the craft, in Waterbury.
WATERBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plainfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
City
Groton, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
City
Norwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
Norwich, CT
Lifestyle
thebeveragejournal.com

Restaurant Trade Turns Out for Annual Golf Tournament

The Connecticut Restaurant Association (CRA) hosted its annual Golf Classic at Lyman Orchards Golf Club in Middlefield on June 27, presented by title sponsor Sysco. Participants were treated to lunch before teeing off to play 18 holes, courtesy of US Foods. Sponsors also included Datapay Payroll Services, Morgan Stanley, The Jorgensen Group at Morgan Stanley, Tanda Hospitality and FordHarrison. Tasting stations featured Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Lenny’s Lemonade through Murphy Distributors, Bad Sons Beer Co., Alvarium Beer Co., Litchfield Distillery, The Cocktail Chemist canned cocktail line and Cylinder Vodka. The beverage cart sponsor was Brescome Barton. Additional tournament support from the beverage trade included Connecticut Distributors, Inc.; Allan S. Goodman; Brown-Forman; Slocum & Sons; VerTerra; Pepsi; and the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of Connecticut. Cocktails and a farm-to-table-themed dinner followed the day of golf, led by a renowned lineup of local chefs, including Kristin Eddy from Millwright’s Restaurant in Simsbury, Jared Falco from Rosina’s in Greenwich, Lou Fiore from Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen in West Hartford, Manuel Romero from Olea in New Haven and David Standridge from The Shipwright’s Daughter in Mystic. Approximately 252 golfers took part in the event, with dozens of additional contributors and sponsors, which supports ProStart and culinary scholarships through CRA’s Connecticut Hospitality Educational Foundation, among charitable efforts.
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury restaurants preparing to stay cool during heat wave

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Restaurants in the Brass City are preparing to keep their outdoor diners cool. While the patio at D’Amelio’s has all the shade you could need, it doesn’t have fans or a misting system in place. When it’s hot, they do more rounds...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH.com

Stretch Your Dollar: Freebie Friday

(WTNH) – It’s the end of the week, which means you may be looking for something to do this weekend that won’t break the bank. Free concerts are back in Hartford, they started this week. So, mark your calendar for next week, they’re held on Thursday nights at the Old State House Lawn from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling Alley#Food Stall Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Truck#Bowling League#Griddle#Food Drink#Sterling
WTNH

Plainville restaurant closes early Thursday amid hot weather

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A Plainville restaurant will close early on Thursday amid the heat levels in the state. J. Timothy’s Taverne, which sits at 143 New Britain Ave., shared a Facebook post, noting the hot weather both outside and in their kitchen. “We will be closing at 4 p.m. today for the safety and […]
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Heat impacting business at Waterbury restaurants

An East Hampton woman is facing 20 charges of animal cruelty after police say she beat and tortured several horses at a farm in Portland. ANSWER DESK: Is Hartford seeing more violence so far this year?. Updated: 9 hours ago. Hartford’s homicide total this year now up to 23 after...
WATERBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WTNH

North Haven’s “The Only Game in Town” to close

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A family fun center in North Haven is going out of business. “The only game in town” will close forever on September 11th. The business has been around for 36 years offering go-karts, mini golf, a driving range and an arcade.Anyone with gift cards rain checks or vouchers is urged […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

Connecticut's Sunflower Festival is in full bloom: What you need to know

The Sunflower Festival at The Farm in Woodbury is now open, making it one of the several sunflower viewing and picking opportunities around the state. Some of the sunflowers part of The Farm’s annual display can take over 110 days to raise from a seed to a flower, The Farm notes. Find out where to view sunflowers in Connecticut this summer.
WOODBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Heat and Dry Conditions Affecting Connecticut Farms

The high heat and drought-like conditions we’ve experienced in Connecticut this summer have had an effect on food grown in the state. At Cold Spring Brook Farm in Berlin, the owners switched several years ago from overhead watering to using a drip irrigation system that waters the plants right at the roots. With so little rain this summer, they’ve had to rely on that irrigation system even more to try and keep their plants alive, while being mindful not to drain their wells.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Firefighters Respond to Blaze at Home in Newington

Several firefighters are working to put out a blaze at a home in Newington Thursday afternoon. Officials said a structure fire broke out on Old Farms Drive. Crews are fighting the blaze in the extreme heat. It's unknown if anyone was inside the home when the fire broke out or if there are any injuries.
NEWINGTON, CT
johnstonsunrise.net

A Rhode Island restaurant staycation

Inflation. Gas and airline ticket prices. Threat of Covid. Time to stay close to home. Need to do something to break the monotony, something we all enjoy. We decided to make a list of our favorite Rhode Island restaurants – more particularly, the menu items at our favorite restaurants – and try to visit them all within the next month.
WARWICK, RI
The Bulletin

The Bulletin

2K+
Followers
935
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Norwich, CT from Norwich Bulletin.

 http://norwichbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy