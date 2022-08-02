Read on www.hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Huakai
Joy Koy explains how he got into Eddie Murphy Raw when he was just 15. And Lacy introduces us to drinkable Twinkies.
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 4, 2022
Trade winds are forecast to gradually return over the weekend. Will it feel more muggy and can we expect more pop up showers this week?
HNN News Brief (August 5, 2022)
Actress Siena Agudong from Kauai joins Billy V on his latest podcast. Mayor Rick Blangiardi issued a proclamation naming Friday "New Kids on the Block Day."
What's Trending: Jo Koy's Easter Sunday & Drinkable Twinkies
Our Hawaiian word of the day is "Huakaʻi" e 'ōlelo pu kākou "Huakaʻi" a ʻo ia! The word huakaʻi means voyage, trip or journey. Used in a sentence "E huakaʻi kākou i ka 'āina kūpuna" this is translated as "Letʻs journey back to our ancestral lands."
Business News: Maui home prices
Breweries of all sizes are popping up in Honolulu. Many of them are serving up brunch. Frolic Hawaii's Thomas Obungen and Grace Lee get a taste.
What's Trending: Earth records shortest day ever; Shark species seen walking
Breweries of all sizes are popping up in Honolulu. Many of them are serving up brunch. Frolic Hawaii's Thomas Obungen and Grace Lee get a taste.
Entertainment: Kauai actress Siena Agudong; New Kids on the Block Day
Hawaii Food and Wine Festival is hosting a 'Kalo Recipe Contest'
This Hawaii teen mastered the Rubik’s Cube. Now his speedy fingers are set on the world title
The PAC Be Change Now reported it spent $3.7 million on ads in the primary with another rough $700,000 pending. "HPD did everything right here. Mr. Ventura was the cause of his own death." Here's how fake jewelry scammers are luring Hawaii victims in.
Foodie Fix: Brewery brunches grow in popularity
Howard looks at the rising cost of homes in different parts of Maui.
The gig economy is huge in Hawaii, but it comes with risks for workers
Amid concerning increase in pedestrian fatalities, city ramps up traffic safety efforts. Pedestrian safety month places focus on enhancing technology and helping more homeless victims. Rainbow Warriors offense looks to let it fly throughout fall training camp.
Abortions are legal in Hawaii, but access is challenging
Rainbow Warriors offense looks to let it fly throughout fall training camp. Halfway through week two of fall training camp for the Rainbow Warriors football team and the offense is looking fast as they begin installing a high flying explosive attack. The gig economy is huge in Hawaii, but it comes with risks for workers.
Hawaii’s ‘last fishing village’ gets special state designation to protect its waters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The “Last Fishing Village in Hawaii” has a shiny new title — and with it, a set of government protections. Milolii on Hawaii Island is officially designated as the second Community-Based Subsistence Fishing Area in the state. Signed into effect by Gov. David Ige,...
Thursday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Watch "This is Now," live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers linger through Friday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will hold into Friday with land and sea breezes over each island. Clouds and showers will favor island mountain and interior sections each afternoon before clearing out around sunset. Trade winds will then re-strengthen this weekend as a high pressure ridge settles over the region.
Light winds, afternoon showers continue into Aloha Friday
Trade winds will remain weak as a surface trough weakens the local pressure gradient. Afternoon sea breezes will be strong enough to overpower the trades in most areas, resulting in afternoon clouds and spotty showers for interior and leeward areas. Trade winds will strengthen from east to west and the trough should move away over the weekend, bringing a return to more typical conditions.
Hawaii national parks offer free entry as part of Great Outdoors celebration
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s national parks are seeing a steady rise in visitor numbers, rebounding from pandemic lows. Admission if free at national parks all across the country on Thursday for the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act. This will add to the improving visitor numbers for 2022 that could beat pre-pandemic numbers.
Fake jewelry swindlers are luring in more and more victims. Here’s how to spot a scam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Law enforcement authorities across the state are warning the public about a new scam: People peddling fake gold. Honolulu police confirm at least a dozen people have been ripped off on Oahu alone. HPD says the swindlers typically work in pairs, targeting seniors and people whose first...
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds expected over the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will remain weak through Friday. The light winds will deliver a few showers to windward areas, mainly during nights and mornings. Afternoon sea breezes will allow clouds and a few spotty heavy showers to develop over mountain and interior sections. Trade winds will gradually strengthen...
Honolulu’s mayor vows to slash ‘staggering’ hiring red tape while hinting at 2nd term
Amid concerning increase in pedestrian fatalities, city ramps up traffic safety efforts. Pedestrian safety month places focus on enhancing technology and helping more homeless victims. Rainbow Warriors offense looks to let it fly throughout fall training camp.
