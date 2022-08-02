Waters Avenue acquisition starts flowing in tenants for Aspen School District

The city of Aspen is preparing for the end of the moratorium on residential development and redevelopment, which sunsets on Monday. The temporary moratorium was adopted by Aspen City Council on Dec. 8 and set to remain in place until June 8, and was later extended by the council for an additional two months. On Monday (Aug. 8), the city will resume accepting land-use applications and building permit applications for residential projects. All of those projects — and any others that were submitted after July 30 — will be subject to the new regulations under Ordinances 13 and 14, which the council adopted on June 30 and went into effect on July 30.

ASPEN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO