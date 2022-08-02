Waters Avenue acquisition starts flowing in tenants for Aspen School District

Read on www.aspendailynews.com
Application process for residential projects to reopen
The city of Aspen is preparing for the end of the moratorium on residential development and redevelopment, which sunsets on Monday. The temporary moratorium was adopted by Aspen City Council on Dec. 8 and set to remain in place until June 8, and was later extended by the council for an additional two months. On Monday (Aug. 8), the city will resume accepting land-use applications and building permit applications for residential projects. All of those projects — and any others that were submitted after July 30 — will be subject to the new regulations under Ordinances 13 and 14, which the council adopted on June 30 and went into effect on July 30.
Aspen City Council checks in on goal progress
The Aspen City Council used its Tuesday work session to check in on the progress the city has made on its goals: increasing the number of affordable housing units, increasing available child care spaces and reducing Aspen’s greenhouse gas emissions. The council set the goals during a July 2021...
Celebrate our rivers Aug. 13
Like many mountain communities, rivers shape every aspect of our daily lives in the Roaring Fork Valley. Luckily, the rivers in our community have numerous hardworking nonprofit and local government advocates with a mission to protect and enhance our essential water resources. The Glenwood Springs River Commission is a volunteer...
Driver shortage kept RFTA from participating in statewide grant program
The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority was unable to participate this summer in a state of Colorado grant program that provides temporary free service for all bus riders, but the local agency wants valley residents to know they can still catch a ride without paying in some circumstances. RFTA reduced regional...
Open space can’t be replaced
It seems Roger Marolt would advocate local “affordable” housing at the expense of existing open space (“Open space closing doors on locals’ housing,” Aug. 2, Aspen Daily News). Perhaps an egalitarian justification of its removal. However noble that goal, existing open space, once removed, can never be replaced. We must be careful that we do not remove those attributes that have made Aspen a place of renowned beauty. Open space provides our security in the future beauty of Aspen.
Menter: Is there a signal inside all that noise?
Nate Silver’s 2012 book, “The Signal and the Noise: Why So Many Predictions Fail but Some Don’t,” describes the author’s method of using informed statistical analysis to predict outcomes in fields as widespread as baseball, elections, climate change and even the weather. Silver knows that in a world awash in noisy data, divining true understanding of the subject is often the missing key to an accurate prediction about its future. Such understanding can provide the signal inside the noise.
Local news in brief, Aug. 3
Beginning next Monday, the city of Aspen will charge a fee for use of its electric vehicle charging stations. Users of the DCFC fast-charging stations will be subjected, starting Aug. 8, to a 45-cent-per-kilowatt-hour use charge, a news release says. The stations are located near Aspen City Hall and across from the Rubey Park Transit Center.
Mudslides temporarily close popular Crystal Mill Road
The road between Marble and the famed Crystal Mill remained closed Wednesday after a rainstorm Monday evening brought down tons of rocks, mud and tree trunks along a 1.5-mile stretch. It’s unknown how long the road will remain closed, but it will be reassessed Thursday to see if the popular...
Work begins on trails to Sky Mountain Park
Work has started on a new trail that will provide better access to Sky Mountain Park from Aspen and reduce the chances of collisions for mountain bikers. The existing Airline Trail will be dedicated as a downhill-only route while a new trail will be designated for climbing. Pitkin County Open...
Living lab a success
As went Lo Semple, so went I. On my trusty work bicycle, I rode right into the gaping maw of the Galena Street and Cooper Avenue Living Lab. And what a wonderful community amenity it is. While this iteration may not be the final one, the intention to turn a...
High school mountain bike championships coming to CMC-Spring Valley
The state’s best high school mountain bike racers — and their families — will compete in Glenwood Springs this fall, with plenty of locals vying for the podium’s top spots. The Colorado High School Cycling League will come to Colorado Mountain College’s Spring Valley campus on...
A midsummer arts dream: Thursday event showcases local artists, nonprofits at Red Brick
Arts and culture enthusiasts can feast on photography, readings, film and numerous demonstrations by artists of all types today— all in one place and free of charge. A new event, the “Midsummer Cultural Celebration,” will be held at the Red Brick Center for the Arts from 4 to 7 p.m. Today’s event is a showcase for the resident artists and nonprofits that call the Red Brick Center their home.
USPS mail has gotten so bad in this small Colorado town that residents are protesting in the streets
Goat cheese rotting in a backroom. Delayed heart medications. Christmas cards delivered in summer. The postal service called for in the U.S. Constitution isn’t what it used to be. Those squat blue mailboxes on streets around the country increasingly go missing, as email usage expands, down from 360,000 boxes...
ArtWeek: Visiting artists reflect on first-time experiences, interactions
Aspen ArtWeek is now in full swing. With over 70 participating artists and a lineup of experiential and thought-provoking events — most of which are free and open to all — this year’s weeklong celebration is looking to be memorable. Hosted by the Aspen Art Museum every...
The day the orange curtain fell on Colorado
The Valley Curtain hangs in Rifle, Colo.Wolfgang Volz/Copyright Christo and Jeanne-Claude. (Denver, Colo.) Sometimes memories about quirky things remain the most vivid. Certainly, the people who witnessed a huge orange curtain hanging across a mountain range 50 years ago,now the subject of a new seminar in Vail, haven’t forgotten it.
