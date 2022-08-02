ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
wkms.org

2022 Tennessee Primary Election Day results

See 2022 Tennessee Primary Election results as votes are tallied. For other down ballot races relevant to the region, results will be posted as races are called by the Tennessee Secretary of State's office.
wkms.org

Western Ky. school districts feeling effects of statewide teacher shortage

Roughly one out of every six Kentucky teachers leaves the education industry every year, according to statistics recently shared by Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass. This churn of education professionals has many school districts feeling the stress of a statewide teacher shortage as some local superintendents say they’ve seen a...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkms.org

Beshear: school flooding damages ‘probably’ over $100 million

As eastern Kentucky grapples with the aftermath of historic flash flooding, key infrastructure like schools, transportation, power and water systems will take a long time to rebuild. Some schools are acting as emergency shelters in the wake of the disaster and many districts have already announced delayed starts to the...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
City
Washington, KS
City
Washington, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Washington Elections
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
Local
Missouri Elections
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Kansas Elections
Local
Arizona Government
wkms.org

In remote eastern Kentucky, neighbors help where no one else will

Over the past week, Havanna Thacker has transformed a historic high school in Carr Creek, Kentucky into a supply depot. While her mother whips up trays of food in a tiny cafeteria, she stocks the gym with supplies that people bring by the carload. In the afternoon, she’ll deliver it...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkms.org

Meet the three Tennessee Democrats who want to take on incumbent Gov. Bill Lee

Tennessee hasn’t elected a Democratic governor since Phil Bredesen in 2006. But, this year, there are three Democrats hoping to change that. If they win the primary election on Thursday, they’ll go on to challenge incumbent Republican Gov. Bill Lee this fall. Dr. Jason Martin. Over the weekend,...
wkms.org

Hopkinsville event to celebrate region’s diverse food scene during emancipation celebrations

A Hopkinsville food truck company is celebrating the diverse culinary offerings of western Kentucky Saturday. Helmed by husband and wife duo Desaepa and Zirconia Vansauwa — owners of Vansauwa's Tacos and Vegan Eats — Taste of the Town will feature 11 other Black-owned vendors offering food sales and business insight to the community throughout the day outside of Hopkinsville Brewing Company.

Comments / 0

Community Policy