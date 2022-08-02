Read on www.bpr.org
As Indiana moves to ban abortions, baby boxes in the state increase
Indiana is installing boxes in which newborns can be anonymously surrendered, usually at a fire station. Baby boxes have seen a surge in use and more are planned as Indiana moves to ban abortions. WFYI’s Jill Sheridan reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To...
Demand for abortion procedures surges in Colorado post-Roe
Colorado has become a haven for abortion access since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Providers there are seeing a sharp rise in out-of-state patients, including some facing desperate circumstances. KUNC’s Robyn Vincent reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more,...
Unaffiliated voters sue for spot on the state elections board
As of March, unaffiliated voters in North Carolina have overtaken Democrats and Republicans as the largest bloc of the state's more than 7.3 million registered voters. A lawsuit filed in federal court this week by the non-profit, non-partisan group Common Cause argues it's time for state law to make room for unaffiliated members on the North Carolina State Board of Elections.
'I feed people, that's my heart.' One Kentucky chef delivers food and hope to flood victims
More than 1,300 people have been rescued from the flooding in Eastern Kentucky that’s killed at least 37. Now the region is in a heat wave — making rescue difficult and putting vulnerable people, many without shelter, water or electricity, at further risk. One of the bright spots in this grim story has been the national response — donations are pouring in, mostly financial.
