Tonight's Forecast: Clouds and humidity build after midnight

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Clouds increase in West Michigan tonight as a warm front builds in, bringing the chance of isolated showers and storms around daybreak Wednesday. The warm front additionally develops high humidity and heat, with high temperatures reaching the lower 90s. A HEAT ADVISORY has been posted for parts of West Michigan on Wednesday afternoon, where heat index values could reach 105 degrees. A cold front passes Wednesday afternoon and evening, bringing a second wave of showers and storms. Some of the storms could be on the strong to severe side, as West Michigan has been placed under a MARGINAL and SLIGHT risk by the Storm Prediction Center . The main threats include damaging wind gusts and hail, and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Heavy downpours and frequent lightning are possible. Showers come to a close early Thursday morning, with dry skies for the remainder of the day. The humidity breaks on Friday, with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures soar back to nearly 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday with our next shower and storm chance arriving on Sunday. For your latest West Michigan forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, download the FOX 17 Weather App.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, as well as increasing humidity and winds. South winds 5 to 10 mph early and then 10 to 15 mph. Lows in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, where some could be on the strong to severe side. Feeling hot and humid! Highs in the low/mid 90s. Heat indices in the upper 90s to around 105. Winds 15 to 20 mph our of the south to southwest. Gusts up to 30 mph, with isolated stronger gusts in storms.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms possible in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY : Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s near 90.

