Fall camp! 3 storylines to watch for Pahokee football in 2022

PAHOKEE — Head coach Emmanuel Hendrix wasn't sure he'd be in attendance for Pahokee's first day of fall camp as recently as last Wednesday.

Bright and early Monday morning, Hendrix had a surprise for his Blue Devils in a much-needed reunion with his players ahead of another run at a state championship.

Eight months on administrative leave brought many afternoons spent driving to get a glimpse of spring practice followed by "dark nights" for Hendrix. Hendrix was finally cleared to get back on campus by Palm Beach County School District and directed to start Monday.

Hendrix's first stop back at Anquan Boldin Stadium was the press box. There, Pahokee sports legend and game announcer Eddie Lee Rhodes waited for Hendrix as players filed in from warm-ups on the nearby practice field.

"Testing...1,2," Rhodes voice bellowed. "We're getting ready for the big season coming up so we want to make sure we get this mic straight."

A similar, but distorted voice called out, "Can the players hear me, coach? You guys can hear me? Say 'yeah.'"

Interim coach David Simmons motioned the players from midfield closer to the sideline facing the press box.

Upon a closer look into the windows, the voice – Hendrix's – got the 'yeah' it asked for.

"Coach!" a player exclaimed from the huddle, joining teammates in hoisting up their helmets and cheers for Hendrix's return and, eventually, in taking a knee. Hendrix's joy-filled laughter echoed across the field.

Senior defensive end DeeJay Holmes Jr. said while he'd been communicating with his coach over text and phone call, it'd been a "long time" since he'd seen him in the flesh.

When Rhodes' voice shifted to a disguised version of Hendrix's familiar drawl, Holmes and more Blue Devils said, "I didn't even know who that was until I looked."

Hendrix made his way down the stands, hopped over the gate, and encouraged his players to break down and clap it up.

"I've done replayed this moment a thousand times in my mind. Just getting back to y'all," Hendrix said. "I know it's been very frustrating."

"Without him being here, at first it was like, how are we going to move without our head coach?" Holmes said. "But now that he's here, everything's falling into place. Everybody's showing up. The team is here. Everyone's building that bond again."

"I didn't know if I was going to be back here for the first game," Hendrix said, thanking Pahokee's administration and coaching staff who worked "relentlessly" to get him back for the season – let alone camp.

"You're battle tested, mentally and physically, so now it's time to do what we didn't do last year," Hendrix told the group.

"Now, I really feel excited to be back and for him [Hendrix] to be back too," Holmes said.

Here are three storylines to follow this season as Pahokee begins a new journey to the metro-suburban era's rural state championships in December.

Holmes and Benjamin headline motivated returners

Fortunately for Holmes, Hendrix's absence didn't have an impact on his college recruitment.

"It's been great so far. Multiple teams calling. Trying to add another offer," Holmes said.

In 2021, the 6-foot-3, 255-pound end stuffed the stat sheet with 92 tackles, 19.5 sacks, one interception, and three forced fumbles. Holmes' breakout season led to 24 offers, including offers to to Florida Atlantic, Louisville, and Ole Miss on Monday.

Holmes has taken visits to UCF and Pittsburgh, the sports management-major-hopeful most excited by the schools' academics. But before he decides on college, he and Pahokee's defense have a "chip" to knock off their shoulders.

Proclaiming Pahokee the "best defense in Palm Beach County – probably in Florida," Holmes, the Post's defensive player of the year, wants Hawthorne again, hoping to avenge last year's 51-12 region final loss.

"We're ready for them this time," senior teammate Jashon Benjamin said. "I don't think we were focused at the beginning of the game. We were making too many mistakes."

"I've got to carry the team to the state championship. I couldn't last year because I got hurt, so this is the comeback year," Benjamin said.

Benjamin was out injured for three games late in the season – a major problem considering he was the team's lead scorer, bringing in six rushing touchdowns and two passing. Averaging 12.7 yards per carry and 16.3 per catch, Benjamin earned offers from UNC-Charlotte, FAU, Coastal Carolina, Purdue and more.

Holmes and Benjamin are just two of Pahokee's senior starters, returning eight on offense and another eight on defense.

The Blue Devils' roster is senior-heavy, but Hendrix teased having just as much talent in the underclassmen ranks vying for a first-string spot.

Gilmore starts learning Pahokee offense

Even highly-touted IMG transfer Hardley Gilmore IV was adjusting to conditions on Monday morning.

"You get used to playing in the Muck heat after two weeks," quarterback Austin Simmons said to Gilmore, then drenched in sweat, leaned up against a goal post.

A Belle Glade native, Gilmore's first day of camp at his new school was filled with more instruction than the flashy plays the sophomore wide receiver became known for at Palm Beach Gardens' Benjamin last fall.

"We're just getting him right right now," Benjamin said. "He isn't fitting too comfortably in there right now because he's a little bit nervous, but he's gonna be straight."

Even with freshman jitters, Gilmore produced 16 receptions for 229 yards and seven touchdowns for the Bucs on their own road to region finals in Class 3A, earning offers from Florida State, Syracuse, Maryland, Central Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Outside of some different plays and play-calling, Gilmore called Pahokee's offense "similar" to what he ran at Benjamin and IMG.

Gilmore also finds himself in a similarly crowded receiver room with Benjamin, boasting new additions like Glades Day senior transfer Xavier Bryant in the slot and junior Pierre Fertil from Glades Central.

Hendrix called last year's core the "slowest" in the area, touting 40-yard dash times between 4.7 and 4.9 seconds.

"Everybody's 4.5 or better now," Hendrix said, excited to have that trademark Muck speed in both the run game and the pass game.

Gilmore believes his work ethic can propel him into a starting position.

"He's going to open up some good route lanes, some big windows and pass concepts – he's going to be a major tool for this offense," Simmons said.

Talented QB Simmons ready for full season

Pahokee will have a guaranteed underclassman starter in Simmons, the part-time baseball pitcher, part-time quarterback who made waves on social media prior to taking a snap with the Blue Devils.

An early suspension restricted Simmons to six games last season, though his stat-line might convince otherwise.

As a freshman, the pro-style Simmons amassed a 66.2 percent completion rate over 1,684 yards for 15 touchdowns – long of 67 – and threw just four interceptions in 145 pass attempts.

"I'm excited to have my first full season," Simmons smiled, also relieved to have a little pressure off his back now that father, David, has resumed his regular defensive coordinator duties.

Still, Simmons let out a huff thinking about the "big" expectations coming for his sophomore season and new host of receivers.

Those goals include breaking 4,000 passing yards, integrating scrambling into drives, and adding more offers to his list. He already holds Power 5 offers like Tennessee, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Florida State and Penn State.

"With all the stuff happening right now, not playing five games, still getting recruited like this is a major blessing," Simmons said, fresh off a visit to Louisville's 502 Barbeque for football recruits and to tour the baseball facilities as a prospect.

Pahokee's schedule this season will bring even more attraction from college scouts. Despite playing three 4M opponents, two 3Ms, and local 1M powerhouses Cardinal Newman and Benjamin, Simmons doesn't "really see that much pressure going into the season."

"They're great teams, but I believe we're the best team in the county," Simmons said. "Just watch out for little Pahokee. We're gonna come work y'all right quick."

Pahokee 2022 Schedule

8/18 at Centennial, 7 p.m.

8/26 vs. Cardinal Newman, 6:30 p.m.

9/2 vs. Benjamin, 6:30 p.m.

9/9 vs. Palm Beach Lakes, 6:30 p.m.

9/16 at Palm Beach Central, 6:30 p.m.

9/23 at Palm Beach Gardens, 6:30 p.m.

9/29 vs. Dwyer, 6:30 p.m.

10/7 vs. Atlantic, 6:30 p.m.

10/14 Bye

10/21 vs. Clewiston, 6:30 p.m.

10/28 Bye

11/4 at Glades Central, 6:30 p.m.